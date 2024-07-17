Live Review: Black Lower Castle Festival - Kranichfeld 2024 (Day 1)

Freilichtbühne Niederburg, Kranichfeld, Germany12th to 13th June 2024The third edition of the Black Lower Castle Festival kicks off this year on Friday, dedicated entirely to the 80s and 90s. Our travel group, coming from all different directions to Kranichfeld, has chosen Weimar as our base for this year. So, I’m leaving work early and heading out on Friday afternoon to the charming provincial town where Goethe and Schiller, Cranach and Bach, Wieland and Herder, Liszt and Strauss, and later Nietzsche and Feininger strolled through the winding alleys, inviting squares, and vast parks. This small town on the Ilm is bursting with cultural history, so we can’t resist taking a leisurely walk through the Ilm Park on Saturday afternoon before heading back to Niederburg for another wonderful day at the festival. But first things first, but not necessarily in that order.So, back to Friday afternoon where part of the travel group meets at the Residenz Café. After getting a boost with Thüringer Hüllerchen (stuffed Thuringian dumplings with apple red cabbage and thyme sauce, and absolutely delicious), we head to the hotel where the rest of the group arrives shortly after. The entrance is delayed by about 30 minutes, so we arrive at the festival grounds a bit after 4:30 PM without any stress. At Niederburg, we’re greeted by a wonderful setting, a helpful festival crew, many dear friends, and two days filled with music, good conversations, and delightful encounters in a relaxed atmosphere. Offstage, the mythical creatures of the Schattenwelt Südharz are mingling with the guests, making for popular photo ops.Besides the obligatory fries and the typical Thüringer Bratwurst, there’s also a stand with vegan food, an ice cream truck, a coffee and waffle stand, and various drink stands that are all well-loved. For a small fee, you can park, pitch a tent, and camp right next to the grounds. The love and dedication that Angela Schreiber and her team put into organizing this intimate festival never fail to impress me. Especially since none of them are professional event organizers, and they all invest their valuable free time to ensure a smooth and fantastic event for the bands and guests. At this point, a heartfelt thank you to the entire crew. We felt very welcome and well taken care of again. This seems to be true for the musicians as well, many of whom mingle with the crowd and watch the other bands perform. Now, let’s get to the main point: you all want to know what happened on stage.Despite the delayed entry, the festival starts on time with “the only host available this evening”, Casi from RROYCE, officially opening the event. It’s a bit of a shame that the benches on the tribune and the area in front of the stage are still quite sparsely populated. ATLAS BIRD weren’t named Leipzig’s “Band of the Year 2017” for nothing. Martin Schröder-Zabel (guitar, vocals) and Axel Kunz (drums) create music with clear lines and spaces that make their euphoric Pop songs captivating. The duo, who released their debut single ‘Voyage’ back in 2016, just played in Leipzig last week “for that great football association called UEFA”. Even though the evening didn’t turn out well for some Germany fans, the guys had a good night with singer-songwriter CLUESO. They also played their upcoming single ‘Love Is A Battlefield’ live for the first time. Of course, it can’t be missing today either. “It was amazing. ‘Love Is A Battlefield’ was amazing.” The PAT BENATAR cover was a hit not just with me. It’s a truly beautiful version of this classic from ‘83.As the only band this festival weekend whose music I hadn’t encountered before, the charming duo effortlessly convinces me of their talents. ATLAS BIRD mainly showcase songs from their self-titled debut album released in 2022, with a few older songs thrown in. For me, it was a very successful performance and a great start to the festival weekend. It seems I’m not the only one who feels this way. Even though most people haven’t moved up to the front of the stage yet and are conserving energy sitting on the tribune of the open-air stage, there’s plenty of applause. Afterwards, there’s a crowd at the merch stand, with some seemingly picking up a record or two and chatting with the artists. “Guitar and drums, cool vocals, great songs. I like!” That’s exactly what ended up in my notes. I really enjoyed it, and I’ll definitely keep an eye on the duo.Setlist01. My Very Own Blood02. Mona Of Light03. Kiss Away04. Love Is A Battlefield05. Francis International06. Voyage07. Onyx08. Mine09. All The Cities I KnowFormed in the mid-90s, X-PERIENCE developed their own style with compositions by Matthias Uhle, vocals by his sister Claudia, and lyrics by Alexander Kaiser: Pop music infused with strong Trance influences and a distinctive female voice. Their second single, ‘Never Ending Dream’, which opened today’s show, reached number four on the German charts, and their debut album ‘Magic Fields’ sold over 150,000 copies. X-PERIENCE has carved out a niche in the music market with their unique blend and today they bring a cross-section of nearly 30 years of band history. Every song is a favourite. That seems to be the motto of their set, as singer Claudia appears to have selected most of her favourite songs. The audience seems equally thrilled with the selection. As “children of the 80s” X-PERIENCE naturally include many old hits, making us feel like we’re back in our youth again. But their new songs also spread good vibes.Now the tribune is quite filled up and the dance floor in front of the stage is bustling with partygoers. X-PERIENCE are pumping up the crowd with their infectious energy. Many are singing along and partying on their feet, swaying to the beat while seated, or dancing right in front of the stage. The festival is turning into a big party already. The atmosphere is lively and carefree. ‘I Remember’ today has to go without papa Uhle, who usually joins them on stage for this song. But he’ll surely be back in Berlin in September. Before wrapping up with ‘Never Look Back,’ Matze and Alex on keys and Lyn (Lyn de la Llana Saavedra) in the background are briefly introduced. X-PERIENCE conclude their performance with their latest single ‘To France’ (a MIKE OLDFIELD cover from the 80s) and hand over the stage to the 80’S EXPRESS with a catchy tune.Setlist01. Never Ending Dream02. I Don’t Care03. Say Thank You04. Circus Of Love05. Conquests Of Paradise06. When The Light07. When Do I Get To Sing ‘My Way’08. Come Come09. Cruisin’ Wild10. I Remember11. I Feel Like You 55512. The Moon13. Magic Fields14. Never Look Back15. We Will Live Forever16. To FranceWith fresh drinks and snacks in hand, we leisurely watch the 80’s EXPRESS soundcheck from the sidelines. This 80s cover project by BLIND PASSENGER’s frontman Nik Page starts off with ‘Flesh For Fantasy’ (BILLY IDOL) and ‘Here Comes The Rain’ (EURYTHMICS). Nik heads into the crowd to hear how it sounds from the tribune. The first set of the Berlin tribute band gets trimmed by two songs to keep us on schedule. We’re running a bit late, but 80’s EXPRESS will soon bring plenty of 80s Pop and New Wave classics to the stage with heavy beats and maximum entertainment factor. They promise a neon-coloured journey back to the golden decade of Pop music with lots of flashy performances. Around quarter to eight, the countdown begins for the first part of the 80s dance party, and just five minutes later, moderator Casi hands the stage over to the 80’s EXPRESS.As Käpt’n Janni kicks off the intro on the didgeridoo, 80’s EXPRESS marches past and onto the stage. Sporting flashy outfits worthy of the 80s vibe, they embark on a wild journey through the decade where many in the crowd trace their musical roots. With alternating vocal parts (Olivia and Nik taking turns on the mic or singing together) and colourful show elements, the performance gains even more entertainment value. There’s plenty of dancing and singing along. From NEW ORDER, CAMOUFLAGE, THE SISTERS OF MERCY to SIMPLE MINDS, SOFT CELL, ANNE CLARK, DIE ÄRZTE, and PETER SCHILLING, 80’s EXPRESS and their audience celebrate the golden decade in two acts. After FORCED TO MODE, Nik and the gang rock it once more, bidding farewell to the last guests into the night. It’s a wild party that’s truly a sight to behold, transporting many back to their wildest times.Setlist - 101. Sincity-Intro02. Blue Monday03. Great Commandment04. Born To Die05. You06. More07. Don’t You08. Tainted Love09. ShoutSetlist - 201.Our Darkness02. Living on Video03. Sunglasses At Night04. Send Me An Angel05. Forever Young06. Safety Dance07. I Was Made08. Zu Spät09. Major TomFORCED TO MODE, consisting of Thomas Schernikau (keys, vocals), Christian Schottstädt (vocals, keys), and Matthias Jahre (guitars, backing vocals), is hailed as the “world’s best DEPECHE MODE cover band”. Their shows have garnered enthusiastic applause across 16 countries throughout Europe. On the flip side, there are DEPECHE MODE fans who categorically reject their performances. For these fans, bringing the songs of their heroes to the stage borders on blasphemy, especially since DEPECHE MODE themselves are still active and frequently on tour. Personally, I’m not usually a fan of cover bands, but I make an exception for F2M, as FORCED TO MODE is often abbreviated.Firstly, the gentlemen demonstrate through their other music projects that they are outstanding musicians capable of creating their own music. Secondly, they bring the songs of their idols to the stage with so much dedication and passion that you can’t help but celebrate with them. F2M truly play in their “own league”. In terms of vocals, interpretation, sophistication in sound and showmanship, and their selection of songs, F2M are simply something special. Despite any criticism of the cover band concept, the audience reactions speak volumes and vindicate the musicians. Thus, their show today is a complete DM party with many great songs and a highly energetic and emotional performance.Constantly changing setlists and especially many rarely, sometimes never before played live DM songs make the show diverse and entertaining. Today, F2M have some favourite tracks of many DM fans in their repertoire and take us through more than 40 years of DM history. But before Christian, Thomas, and Matthias storm the stage, moderator Casi has an important announcement. For next year’s fourth BLC Festival, Blind Early Bird tickets can be purchased today and tomorrow for only 90 euros. By the way, the festival will take place next year on 27th and 28th June. The line-up of bands cannot be announced yet, but I’m sure that 2025 will also offer a fantastic line-up. So, mark your calendars already. The first announcements and the start of ticket sales won’t be long in coming.But now, “here’s the band many have been waiting for”. Casi gives the stage to FORCED TO MODE. The intro starts, rhythmic clapping, cheers, screams, applause, and ‘Higher Love’. “Let’s go, Kranichfeld!” Whether it’s ‘World In My Eyes’, ‘Walking In My Shoes’, ‘New Life’ or ‘Stripped’, the audience is fully engaged and gives back the energy that flows passionately from the stage into the amphitheatre. From the front row in front of the stage to the last seat on the tribune, everyone is dancing and singing along. In between, there’s a heartfelt and well-deserved applause for Angie and her event team, followed by a joint birthday serenade. Like DEPECHE MODE, F2M also occasionally switch at the mic. Thomas infuses songs like ‘The Things You Said’, ‘A World Full Of Nothing’, or ‘A Question Of Lust’ with incredible emotion and effortlessly gives everyone goosebumps, while Christian handles the keyboards and backing vocals. And Matthias also gets his time in the spotlight. When he starts with just the guitar on ‘Personal Jesus’, the open-air stage becomes one big choir.It’s hardly surprising that after nearly 90 minutes, the audience isn’t satisfied with ‘Enjoy The Silence’ as the final song and fervently demands an encore. The gentlemen don’t hesitate long. Thomas takes over vocals again for ‘Somebody’ and ‘Home’. Kranichfeld sings in delight as the “Somebody” lettering completes on the screen. Once again, one big chorus. Before we almost return to the beginning, Christian calls on stage the “unsung star of the show”, Heiko Kröhl, who seems a bit embarrassed. Then ‘But Not Tonight’ takes us back to 1986. “The stars in the sky / Bring tears to my eyes”... I look up at the sky where the last clouds have cleared, and the stars twinkle. “They’re lighting my way / Tonight”...Time to say goodbye? Not quite yet. With the 43-year-old ‘Photographic’, F2M make many fans very happy before bidding a dignified farewell with ‘Never Let Me Down Again’ amid thunderous applause. It’s five past eleven, and the last encore calls fade unheard into the night.Setlist01. Higher Love02. World In My Eyes03. Walking in my Shoes04. Shake the Disease05. New Life06. Stripped07. The Things You Said08. World Full Of Nothing09. A Question of Lust10. Shame11. Ghosts Again12. A Question of Time13. In Your Room14. Personal Jesus15. Enjoy the Silence---16. Somebody17. Home18. But Not Tonight19. Photographic20. Never Let Me DownThe rows are thinning out a bit. Some are saving their energy for tomorrow. However, many are still partying on. The 80’s EXPRESS is gearing up for round two and we’re winding down the evening at the hotel. Tomorrow promises a long day with many great bands ahead, which will pose some challenges for me. Since my taste in music is as diverse as some of the performing artists, I won’t have a "break band" tomorrow. I don’t want to miss any of the performances, which might make satisfying certain basic human needs a bit tricky. Challenge accepted!All pictures by Helge Roewer