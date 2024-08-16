3rd August 2024
Forced To Mode & Special Guest: Morphose
“And on an evening like this, you realize that this is the life you want to live.” Arc Morten
Actually, I could have experienced FORCED TO MODE right at my doorstep, as I live in Merkers in Thuringia, where the band played on April 13, 2024, 500 meters underground on the stage of the former large bunker in the adventure mine Erlebnisbergwerk Merkers. Apart from the fact that the concert was understandably sold out in a relatively short time with 1,400 tickets, I had just returned from another concert trip on that day, namely MORPHOSE from Göttingen, who performed on April 12, 2024, at Club EXIL.
On that Saturday, I immediately plunged into working on my live review. In hindsight, I regret missing the underground concert because both FTM’s show and the laser show at the Waldbühne Schwarzenberg were simply fantastic. As you can read on FORCED TO MODE’s Facebook page, the visual framework in Merkers was created by LEC GmbH, the same company responsible for the breathtaking laser show in Schwarzenberg. My travel companion, as with the aforementioned concert in Göttingen, was Helge Roewer, one of the most popular and best scene photographers. Reliable as always, he created yet another little masterpiece with his photography that evening, which can be found at www.hr-pictures.de.
The Waldbühne Schwarzenberg in the low mountain range called Erzgebirge in Saxonia is Germany’s second-largest historic open-air stage. Built between 1934 and 1937 in the style of an open-air theatre from granite stone on an old quarry, it offers space for 12,500 visitors. Today, it is not only an impressive architectural monument but also a venue for memorable concerts that deliver goosebumps and a unique atmosphere. Those who wish to visit it will find themselves in the idyllic heights of the Rockelmann Park, where entirely new perspectives on the truly beautiful landscape of the Erzgebirge and the landmarks of Schwarzenberg open up. The town itself evolved during the Eastern Germany era GDR from a small mining town into the most important washing machine production site in Eastern Europe. Today, approximately 16,000 people live in Schwarzenberg, and there are many medium-sized companies, including Porsche Werkzeugbau, which, with a workforce of 450 employees and 30 apprenticeships, manufactures highly complex tools.
Morphose
“MORPHOSE is like a hybrid, electronic, band-like project where dark electronic vibrations, soundtrack-like arcs, catchy vocal lines, and dynamic drums and loops come together to create something that ideally evolves, expands, and constantly changes through its form and the people involved.” I still can’t think of a better introduction to the band than quoting the driving force behind this project, Christoph Schauer. MORPHOSE was founded by Christoph in 2014 and began as an experiment with friends. However, at that time, the necessary network to develop it further was lacking, leading to the project being put on hold for the time being. From this pause, Cyto emerged, but the COVID-19 pandemic nearly brought that project to a halt, shifting the focus back to MORPHOSE. In 2021, Christoph felt it was the right moment to reach out to various artists to see if they would be interested in singing for MORPHOSE. What started as a plan for three tracks quickly felt so promising that the idea of a full release was born, which then led to the thought of taking it to the stage.
Christoph produces the songs, while the singers are given complete creative freedom regarding the lyrics. Live on stage, there is a fixed lin-eup consisting of Christoph Schauer (guitar, bass), Arc Morten (vocals, synth), Marius Lürig (drums), and Max Filges (keys). Guest singers join the group depending on who is available and not currently involved in their own projects. So far, the line-up has included Sascha Klein (Neuroticfish), Christian Schottstädt (Forced to Mode), Sven Friedrich (Solar Fake), Lennart Salomon (Sono), Victorija Kukule (also known as Vic Anselmo), and Krischan Wesenberg (Rotersand). For those who want to stay connected with MORPHOSE’s music, the three releases to date are highly recommended: ‘The Inexplicable Lightness Of The Dark’ (double EP, October 31, 2014), ‘The Inexplicable Darkness of Light’ (EP, October 14, 2023), and ‘The Open Shutter’ (October 13, 2023). MORPHOSE performed their first live show as a solo band on October 15, 2022, at Subkultur Hannover.
They are signed to the label Infacted Recordings, and their management is handled by Neuwerk Music. Christoph Schauer, originally from Hanover, has lived in Berlin since 2011. He is a freelance musician, composer, film score producer, and photographer. In 2021, he received the German Documentary Film Music Award for the Bundeswehr documentary ‘Soldaten’, and in 2023, he won the German Television Award in the category “Best Music in Fiction” for the eight-part thriller series ‘Höllgrund’, released in 2022. He was also involved in the documentaries ‘Tod vor Lampedusa - Europas Sündenfall‘ (2015) and ‚Auf dünnem Eis - Die Asylentscheider‘ (2018). Those interested in his soundtrack releases should check out films like ‘SUM 1’, ‘Abgeschnitten’, ‘Steig.Nicht.Aus!’, or ‘Freies Land’. However, the most well-known is likely the series ‘Sløborn’, which deals with a global pandemic and was nominated for the German Television Award in 2021 in the “Best Film Score” category.
Music & Performance
Since it would have taken 40 minutes to walk from our hotel to the Waldbühne, we called a taxi. The ride was followed by a short walk, and after passing a small, private drink stand offering beer, various iced teas, and sparkling wine (what a nice gesture by the locals), we headed toward the entry of the location where a line of almost entirely black-clad people had already formed. After a bag check we got our white photo wristbands, which granted us access to all areas of the Waldbühne. We then got ourselves a cold drink and went to the edge of the stage where we found a spot in the second row. Not only did this give us the best view, but seeing some familiar faces at the edge of the stage might also have been encouraging for the members of MORPHOSE, especially among the die-hard DEPECHE MODE fans. At precisely 8:00 p.m., Enrico Oswald, Managing Director of LEC GmbH, took the stage in excellent weather and in a well-filled venue, and warmly greeted the audience. The two concerts that evening was part of the 10th anniversary celebration of the Waldbühne, which, under the motto “Waldbühne anders erleben”, had invited other bands to Schwarzenberg in the weeks that followed. Without further ado, he then announced MORPHOSE, clearly expressing his excitement for their performance as much as for FORCED TO MODE.
At 8:02 p.m., the first atmospheric sounds of ‘Open Shutter’ filled the air, and the musicians of MORPHOSE took the stage. I tried to get a feeling for the still restrained applause. This is indeed the challenge of being a support act: capturing and engaging the audience who are primarily there for the main act. Since Max was part of the line-up today, unlike in Göttingen, and the stage offered significantly more space, the band could present themselves in a more impressive arrangement, utilizing the full width of the stage. Christoph, Lennart / Christian, and Arc stood slightly forward with their three microphones, while Max and Marius were set a bit further back with their instruments, allowing everyone to be clearly visible from the front. From above, the positions of the five might have looked like the corners of the letter M - M for MORPHOSE. The sunglasses worn on stage were not just a visual gimmick or a means of concealment but also served as protection against the sun, which, thankfully, had triumphed over clouds and rain, giving the Waldbühne a suitably summery atmosphere. The rain indeed came later that night, when the party was long over.
As usual, Arc took over the quiet vocal part of this track, a section where one could almost sway dreamily back and forth. He was then joined by Lennart, who, with his energetic presence, quickly shifted the tempo to a faster pace, immediately encouraging the audience to dance and join in with some enthusiastic clapping. For those who know me, I’m the type who prefers to observe carefully, and, as I did back in April in Göttingen, I found myself repeatedly glancing around to gauge whether the crowd was enjoying what they were hearing and seeing. Depeche Mode fans can be quite particular, and there was a chance they might not give the opening act the attention it deserved. However, this assumption was quickly proven wrong. There was already a significant amount of excitement in the air, and over the next 45 minutes, the energy would only continue to build. And since Lennart was already on stage, he might as well stay and perform a few more songs. “Shall we have a great evening?” he called out to the audience before launching into ‘Encounter’, and the resounding response left no doubt. Of course, we want to!
As soon as the first notes of the song were heard, the crowd immediately began clapping along in rhythm. “This is going really well,” I thought to myself, and Lennart didn’t relent in encouraging the audience to join in. He led by example, and we followed: arms up and clapping along, please! While I couldn’t see all the way to the back corners of the Waldbühne from the edge of the stage, I had the distinct impression that even there, the ice had been broken, and the crowd was warming up to MORPHOSE. The breaking of the ice was happening not just in front of the stage but on it as well. In Göttingen, the atmosphere had been more like a poker game, with some of the band members hiding behind their sunglasses like Men in Black, but now, even by the second song, there were grins and happy faces all around. The previous two open-air concerts in Dahme and Eisenhüttenstadt had already gone exceptionally well, and now, with this third consecutive performance, the band had hit their stride, and it was clear: We’ve got this! Even Marius, who was some kind of fixed to the spot behind his drums, seemed to be flying across the stage, not in physical movement but in the power his arms created while crashing down on the drums. His facial expressions radiated the intensity and passion within him.
The same could be said for Max, who threw his whole body into his performance. He appeared particularly confident with the lyrics; every time I glanced his way, he was singing along with full force. With ‘Sounio’ and ‘Spin the Wheel’, two more tracks followed with Lennart on vocals. While the first song creates a deep feeling of being on vacation and enjoying the good things in life, ‘Spin the wheel’ is a particularly powerful track, a driving force that pulses through the entire body. For those in the know, this song is also featured in the third season of the Sløborn series, where it reaches its full potential in the final part, serving as a glimmer of hope that the cards are being reshuffled and that courage is the only way to shape a new future. As the song concluded, Lennart thanked the audience and announced a special guest. He joked about how the opening act, which is already a special guest, was about to introduce yet another special guest. Of course, everyone knew who he meant. Christian Schottstaedt from FORCED TO MODE, who also serves as a guest singer for MORPHOSE, was about to take the stage.
Christian’s song ‘Matilda Effect’ - and yes, the Matilda Effect is a real phenomenon - describes how the achievements of women in science are systematically denied and overlooked, with their contributions often attributed to their male colleagues. A prominent example is Otto Hahn and Lise Meitner; despite their joint discovery of nuclear fission, Hahn received the Nobel Prize in Chemistry, while Meitner was left unrecognized. As soon as Christian stepped onto the stage, the crowd erupted, and at that moment, you could feel the unity between the fans of FORCED TO MODE and MORPHOSE. Lennart thanked Christian for the last three days, which had been “wild”, before leaving the stage. Bathed in red light and dressed in a casual suit, Christian began to give voice to all the unseen, unrecognized women in the world of research. Although the song is more subdued, that didn’t stop him from sweeping across the stage, twirling the microphone as if it were a dance partner. The enthusiastic applause that greeted his first performance of the evening was, of course, no surprise.
Another change at the microphone was coming up. Arc left his place at the keys and moved directly to the front of the stage, likely to bridge the gap between the band and the audience, even though there was neither a photo pit nor a barrier. ‘Control’, which begins relatively quietly, especially in terms of vocals, quickly hits you with its powerful sound and voice as the chorus builds. The nearly two-meter-tall Arc unleashed a voice that was nothing short of commanding, and the passion with which he delivered the song was, once again, impressive. It immediately took me back to Göttingen, where I first experienced MORPHOSE, and the goosebumps returned instantly. The song had a profound impact that evening, something that was unmistakably reflected in the intensity of the applause. Without any frills, ‘Patronize’ followed, and the audience seamlessly went along with it. The fear that DEPECHE MODE fans might not connect with MORPHOSE’s sound was once again proven unfounded, as the audience had supported the band steadfastly during the previous two concert nights. ‘Patronize’, along with ‘Our Confusion’, was originally performed by Viktorija Kukule, but since she is no longer part of Christoph’s guest singer line-up, Arc has taken over her part. Despite his own powerful interpretation, he manages to carry forward Viktorija’s spirit in the song.
The same electrifying energy carried over into the next hit, ‘Surrender’, originally performed by Sascha Klein, aka NEUROTICFISH, but now a staple in Arc’s repertoire. This track quickly gets people moving, sparking a strong urge to dance and clap along. Taking the chorus literally, it seems our only option is to surrender to the music. It’s impossible not to join in, as the song is so infectious that even Lennart, with his guitar, couldn’t resist and was soon swept up in the energy, racing across the stage. The applause at the end of the song was well-deserved, loud and liberating. In the midst of this applause, Lennart grabbed the mic and asked, “Are you up for it? Ready for Christian again?” The crowd responded with an enthusiastic “Yes!” mixed with applause and cheering whistles. Then, Christian, the frontman of FORCED TO MODE, returned to the stage to perform ‘Disappointing’, a track by guest singer Sven Friedrich of SOLAR FAKE, who unfortunately couldn’t be there that evening. Christoph and Lennart gave it their all, rocking out with their instruments at the left front side of the stage, while Max, Marius, and Arc filled the rest of the stage with their energy and enthusiasm, providing a powerful backdrop for Christian’s performance, who was so excited that he even leapt into the air.
This dynamic energy flowed from the stage to the audience, and the applause at the end of the song, and thus the concert, was euphoric, coming from a crowd of people who, hopefully, would all leave as new MORPHOSE fans. Despite the challenge of the concert’s lighting design competing with the brightness of the early evening, it was perfectly synchronized with the band’s sound, making the event a special visual experience as well. Arm in Arm, the band bid farewell and bowed to the audience at 8:45 p.m., their faces clearly reflecting that this evening was the crowning finale of their three-day concert tour. This tour was a journey undertaken to be a worthy support for FORCED TO MODE in an open-air setting, to perform their own music live, and to share what they love while also likely gaining a few new fans along the way. However, this tour was about much more than just music; it was especially about friendship and camaraderie, a fact that was evident in every single photo taken of the band afterward. No matter how different the daily lives of the individual musicians may be, going on tour together and doing what they love most in the spirit of friendship is simply priceless, and that sense of unity is palpable to the audience as well.
Celebrating just as much with over 100 people in a small club as with 2,300 guests is the essence of true professionalism. With this concert, I fulfilled my promise to attend another MORPHOSE show.
Setlist
01. Open Shutter
02. Encounter
03. Sounio
04. Spin the wheel
05. Mathilda Effect
06. Control
07. Patronize
08. Surrender
09. Disappointing
Rating
Music: 10
Performance: 10
Light: 10
Sound: 10
Total: 10 / 10
Forced to Mode
FORCED TO MODE, originally founded as FORCED MOVEMENT by Christian Schottstaedt and Thomas Schernikau in Berlin in 2007, rebranded themselves in 2011 and evolved into a trio. Their dynamic live performances, coupled with voices that closely mirror those of the original DEPECHE MODE members, have earned them a reputation as the “world’s best DEPECHE MODE cover band.” However, the band prefers to be understood as a “Devotional Tribute Band”. FORCED TO MODE has garnered a dedicated fanbase, reflected in their YouTube views, which exceed the 3-million mark. Their fans cherish the band as much as they do with DEPECHE MODE, a distinction that sets them apart from the countless other DEPECHE MODE cover bands. With over 450 concerts across 16 countries, various anniversary specials, and three “acoustic / string” tours under their belt, FTM’s live shows are truly unique.
Each tour is a new experience, with themed shows that include album specials, B-side concerts, and performances with symphony orchestras. The band’s consistent praise from the press is well-deserved and unsurprising, given their dedication to their craft. For those interested in learning more about FORCED TO MODE, their official website and social media platforms like Facebook and Instagram offer plenty of information about the band, past and upcoming events, etc. Starting August 30, FTM will be back on tour, so fans eager to experience their live performances should secure tickets quickly. The Waldbühne in Schwarzenberg, like the spectacular April 13, 2024 concert at Erlebnisbergwerk Merkers, was completely sold out. The band consists of Christian Schottstaedt (vocals, keys), Thomas Schernikau (keys, vocals) and Matthias Kahra (guitar, backing vocals).
Music & Performance
At 9:15 p.m., Enrico Oswald took the stage again to thank MORPHOSE for their impressive concert and to remind everyone of the 10th anniversary of the Waldbühne, which promised more exciting concert evenings in the weeks to come. The blazing sun had now retreated, and a hint of a darkening evening ambiance began to settle in, allowing the lighting effects to gradually take hold. From the amount of installed technology, one could roughly guess the visual spectacle that would soon complement the acoustic experience. As soon as the show obviously began, the attention of all visitors was focused on the stage, where the LED wall lit up, heralding the performance of FORCED TO MODE. The musicians took the stage one by one to applause, cheers, and expectant whistles, and it was immediately clear why the approximately 2,300 visitors had travelled from all corners of the country and beyond: they were here to hear, see, and experience the songs of the most successful electronic band the world has ever seen! Indeed, DEPECHE MODE is cited as one of the 50 bands that changed the world, according to Q magazine. However, it was not DEPECHE MODE themselves who were on stage that evening, but FORCED TO MODE, the clearly most successful and popular DEPECHE tribute band on the planet.
The first FTM song of the evening was ‘Higher Love’ from the 1993 album ‘Songs of Faith and Devotion’. The audience was immediately on their feet, raising their arms and singing along loudly. For a brief moment, I felt somewhat out of place in the front row, as Christian also moved close to the edge of the stage, bringing his energy into play. As an introverted person, I was momentarily overwhelmed. I had chosen my role for the evening quite spontaneously; the idea of writing a review came into my mind when I was sitting in my car driving to Schwarzenberg. So, I was quite unprepared for the FORCED TO MODE show, and I stood there feeling overwhelmed, constantly glancing at my smartphone to type in my notes. Helge then suggested to switch locations after a few songs, something essential for him as a photographer, but until then, I let myself be carried away by the energy right at the front and even forgave the guy behind me who whistled so loudly that for a moment I could only hear a rush in my right ear. From the very first song, the stage bathed in red light emphasized the deep love for DEPECHE MODE shared by both the band and the audience.
The evening’s opening by FTM was celebrated with thunderous applause, and Christian, visibly moved, stood with his arms placed on his hips, observing the over 2,000 people in front of him and joining in the applause. “Good evening, Schwarzenberg! What a fantastic background!” With these words, he greeted the enthusiastic crowd, and the next song was immediately cued. Being born in 1978, it is needless to say that I know almost every older DEPECHE MODE song. I didn’t really need a setlist in advance to get an overview of the song selection, so the next song was ‘World in my eyes’ - what else! However, I was caught off guard when everyone around me suddenly raised their arms, forming circles with their thumb and forefingers and holding them together. What is happening here, what does this mean? This is what happens when you go to work unprepared. Google then told me that it’s a hand sign used by DEPECHE MODE fans worldwide, symbolizing the idea of seeing the world through someone else’s eyes. Meanwhile, Christian skilfully flirted with the audience, and as the last notes of the song faded away, he enthusiastically shouted to the Waldbühne: “This is a sold-out venue tonight, what a milestone for us!”
The next song, ‘Walking in my shoes’, is thematically not so far from ‘World in my eyes’, as walking in someone else’s shoes means seeing the world through their eyes. The laser-show around the stage now really kicked off, and you could anticipate the spectacle that would unfold as darkness increased. With ‘Nothing’, the stage was bathed in shades of pink and purple. Christian commented on the song with, “Nothing is as beautiful as fulfilling wishes!” What did he mean by that? He had already stated that a sold-out venue like this was a dream come true for him; from an interview, I also learned that the band would love to get feedback from former Depeche Mode member Alan Wilder. I hope that wish will come true one day and that Alan will have only positive things to say about FORCED TO MODE. Helge and I now left the front row and moved further back, of course, not without the photographer seizing the opportunity to capture plenty of snapshots along the way. We agreed that being slightly elevated on the opposite side of the stage would be the perfect spot for me to observe the concert in its entirety.
From up there, the laser show was simply breathtaking to watch, and observing over 2,000 people paying homage to their band was something that would have been impossible from the front of the stage. The next notes signalled ‘Shake the Disease’, definitely one of my absolute favourite DEPECHE MODE songs, and now, of course, a favourite of FORCED TO MODE. The stage lights shifted from purple / pink to yellow, and Christian talked about age, noting that both DEPECHE MODE as a band and the members of FTM have surpassed 40 years. From what I could gather, ‘Shake the Disease’ isn’t really about shaking off an illness but rather a love song about overcoming shyness and expressing what one truly thinks and feels. Love can render one speechless, leaving only gestures in hopes that the other person will interpret them correctly. With ‘Stripped’, we heard the first song from the 1986 album ‘Black Celebration’. As true fans do, Christian confidently handed over the chorus line “Let me see you stripped down to the bone” to the audience with the words, “Schwarzenberg, give me more!”
Now, Thomas and Christian switched places, as three Martin Gore songs waited to be performed. The first of the three was ‘Blue Dress’, followed by ‘It Doesn’t Matter Two’ and ‘A Question of Lust’. What an impressive performance, what an almost indistinguishably similar voice! The combination of heartfelt, intense singing, the images on the LED screen, and the breathtaking laser show resulted in a truly deserved, thunderous applause. And this evening was particularly challenging for Thomas, who was stung on the tongue by a wasp just two hours before the concert. Christian had to admit that he managed remarkably well despite that accident! Next up were ‘Lie to Me’ and then ‘New Life’, both songs I hadn’t paid much attention to during my intense DEPECHE MODE period. Christian introduced ‘New Life’ with “This is an old song, but we feel really young!” He then elevated the mood to new heights with his stage presence, surrounded by blue light. He frequently held his microphone toward the audience, who eagerly sang the words ‘New Life’ along with him. After ‘Blasphemous Rumours’, it was time to address a question of time: ‘A Question of Time’ blared from the speakers. Christian shared with the audience that this felt like the fastest concert ever and praised the wonderful audience before him.
He also hinted at the possibility of a return to the Waldbühne. The stage was bathed in blue light once again, and just before the chorus, he energized the crowd with shouts like “Schwarzenberg!” or “Waldbühne!” Of course, all the classic Dave Gahan poses, like hip swings and playful moves, were included in the show - Christian knew the audience would love that. The spinning around with the microphone stand held parallel to the ground also thrilled the crowd. As I learned from an interview, all these movements are intuitive and not part of a choreography. With ‘Personal Jesus’, Matthias, who had been mostly in the background until now, stepped into the spotlight with his guitar. He kicked off the song with a guitar solo, which the audience eagerly joined in singing. He then took the microphone and shouted, “Schwarzenberg! You’re not just 5 million, you’re 5 million times more beautiful and sing much better!” I hope I’ve captured the last part of that sentence correctly. If not, please let me or Reflections of Darkness know, and we’ll make the necessary adjustments. After Matthias returned to his spot amid much applause, Christian took over the microphone again, and the song was performed in full. As the song came to an end, signs with the band members’ names, which I had noticed as fan souvenirs from the front row, appeared on stage. A wild light show surrounded this heartfelt moment, vividly illustrating the love between FORCED TO MODE and their fans.
The close connection between everyone was further highlighted by a playful exchange between the stage and the audience. Christian first had the women sing the chorus, then the men, and concluded that it’ always best when everyone joins in together. So, the chorus was sung by all once more, with the FTM frontman laughing warmly and jumping in the air. Christian then announced that the next song would be the last of the evening, noting that one should always end on a high note. However, this final segment turned into a combination of two songs: ‘Enjoy the Silence’, perhaps the most successful and well-known DEPECHE MODE song from the album with the red rose cover, and ‘Ghosts Again’ from the latest album ‘Memento Mori’. “Schwarzenberg, I want to see you. Come on!” resounded from the speakers, and immediately, all arms were raised to clap in rhythm with the music. Christian spread his arms and began to spin in a circle, a typical Dave Gahan pose that elicited cheering and whistling from the crowd. “Oh, this is so wonderful, thank you so much!” The singer’s praise for the audience was continuous. As the final notes faded, Christian threw air kisses to the audience and left the stage, which was bathed in powerful purple-blue light.
It was clear to everyone that the show was far from over. Thomas stepped back to the centre of the stage to perform two more songs, ‘Somebody’ and ‘Home’, both of which are sung by Martin Gore in DEPECHE MODE. These were two incredibly emotional tracks with guaranteed goosebumps! The stage was bathed in red light as Thomas captivated everyone with his performance. ‘Ultra’ marked the last DEPECHE MODE album I truly enjoyed; after that, I struggled to connect with their songs. Consequently, I deeply appreciated and felt ‘Home’ on a personal level. At this point, I also noticed for the first time that it had become quite cool, and it was time to retrieve my jacket from the merchandise stand, where Birgit had kept it for me. I almost missed the moment when FTM’s stage technician Heiko was called into the spotlight to collect his name tag. The encore continued with ‘The Sun and the Rainfall’ and ‘Photographic’, and before diving into ‘Never Let Me Down Again’, Christian asks: “How amazing is this with you all?” Every band has that specific song, typically performed just before or after the encore, which intensely underscores the connection between the band and the fans. For DIARY OF DREAMS, it’s ‘Undividable’, while for FORCED TO MODE it’s clearly ‘Never Let Me Down Again’. This song showcased a remarkable level of interaction.
First, Thomas moved to the front edge of the stage for a guitar solo, while Christian encouraged the audience to clap in rhythm. As the lyric “I’m taking a ride with my best friend” played, Christian responded with “You are my best friends!” directed at the crowd. He danced like a whirlwind across the stage, and then the most impressive choreography of the evening began: everyone started swinging their high raised arms to the left and to the right to the beat of the song. From my location, it was simply breathtaking to see over 4,000 arms moving almost in sync. That was incredible! “Can you still keep going?” Christian asked. “I will cherish this concert deeply in my heart. A huge thank you to the organizer, to MORPHOSE, and to everyone who worked here!” With roaring applause and a visibly moved band, the song was sent off into the night. The show continued with ‘Behind the Wheel’ and ‘Route 66’, and after Christian took off his shirt and tossed it aside - something I assume Dave Gahan is doing - the setlist was completed with ‘Waiting for the Night’, ‘Everything Counts’, and ‘Goodnight Lovers’. And with that, it was truly over. The band, arm in arm, bowed to their amazing fans, applauded them, and left the stage at 11:40 p.m., basking in a state of great happiness. Just a week after the concert in Schwarzenberg, the Facebook page of FORCED TO MODE gave a good sense of how impressive the evening at the Waldbühne and the other open-air concerts had been. Here is an excerpt:
“Wow! Wow! Wow! What more can we say or write? Superlatives no longer suffice to capture or convey the experience; it took a whole week just to write this down! One thing is for sure: we had three fantastic shows! Nearly 6,500 people attended the last three F2M concerts in Ostseebad Dahme, Freilichtbühne Eisenhüttenstadt, and Waldbühne Schwarzenberg! What a ride?! Together with MORPHOSE, we had a truly amazing time in fantastic locations with wonderful partners. A special thanks this time to the entire MORPHOSE crew (Christoph, Lennart, Max, Arc, and Marius)! Simply an incredible team! It was a great journey and wonderful moments! Thank you! And as always, our biggest thanks go to you, the fans out there! You’ve once again shattered visitor records and gifted us with three amazing shows. This is what happiness looks like! THANK YOU! THANK YOU! THANK YOU! THANK YOU! See you at the remaining twelve F2M shows in 2024!”
So, that was it - a journey back through the decades with DEPECHE MODE’s songs from 1981 to 2023. At the end, it could have easily taken five people to catch every nuance and detail of this concert and capture them in this live review. It was so stimulating on so many levels that I couldn’t process it all at once. And that’s why I absolutely have to attend another concert of this band, there’s no question about it. Thank you, FORCED TO MODE, for a fantastic concert in an even more fantastic location! Nevertheless, the unsung hero of the evening was clearly Heiko from the stage crew. Dear Heiko, if you’re reading this: I know firsthand that you brought a lot of love into the hearts of the people that day and that it was a great pleasure working with you!
Setlist
01. Higher love
02. World in my eyes
03. Walking in my shoes
04. Nothing
05. Shake the disease
06. Stripped
07. Blue dress
08. It doesn’t matter two
09. A question of lust
10. Lie to me
11. New life
12. Blasphemous rumours
13. A question of time
14. Personal Jesus
15. Enjoy the silence + Ghosts again
16. Somebody
17. Home
18. The sun and the rainfall
19. Photoghraphic
20. Never let me down again
---
21. Behind the wheel / Route 66
22. Waiting for the night
23. Everything counts
24. Good night lovers
Rating
Music: 10
Performance: 10
Light: 10
Sound: 10
Total: 10 / 10
All Pictures by Helge Roewer
