18th February 2024
Forced To Mode - “One Caress Tour 2024” - Support: Eklipse
Parallel to DEPECHE MODE, one of the best, if not the best, DEPECHE MODE tribute bands - FORCED TO MODE - is currently also on tour in Germany. On their “One Caress Tour 2024”, FORCED TO MODE are not presenting themselves electronically this time, but purely acoustically. For such an acoustic concert, there was probably no better location than the Christuskirche in Bochum. The three boys were supported by the string quartet EKLIPSE, four lovely young ladies.
Eklipse
After the audience had taken their seats and the sounds of the hall had died down, the four ladies of EKLIPSE took to the stage. Felicitas Fischbein (violin), Maline Zickow (violin), Ida Luzie Philipp (viola) and Linda Laukamp (cello) were first playing a cover version of ‘Titanium’, a chart hit by SIA. Linda Laukamp then greeted the audience and her parents, who were among the guests. The show continued with ‘Blinding Lights’ by THE WEEKND and ‘Radioactive’ (IMAGINE DRAGONS cover). The visitors were visibly enthusiastic about the classic interpretations of the well-known songs. After the girls also covered a DEPECHE MODE song with ‘Stripped’, the lights dimmed and you could see the shadows of three more people entering the stage… https://eklipse-music.com / https://www.facebook.com/eklipsemusic
Setlist
01. Titanium (Sia cover)
02. Blinding Lights (The Weeknd cover)
03. Radioactive (Imagine Dragons cover)
04. Bad Guy (Billie Eilish cover)
05. Stripped (Depeche Mode cover)
Rating
Music: 9
Performance: 8
Light: 8
Sound: 8
Total: 8.3 / 10
Forced to Mode
The people who seamlessly appeared on EKLIPSE’s last song were none other than Christian Schottstädt (lead vocals), Matthias Kahra (guitars, backing vocals) and Thomas Schernikau (keyboards, backing vocals, occasional lead vocals) or better known as FORCED TO MODE. Christian opened the performance with ‘Monument’, ‘Halo’ in the extraordinary GOLDFRAPP remix and ‘Endless’, a DAVE GAHAN solo song. Christian explained that it would be the first concert in Bochum for many years. Back then they played in the Bochum Matrix. The ladies from EKLIPSE were still in the background and provided the string parts. The concert was divided into two parts, with the first part ending with ‘When the Body Speaks’. The fans had the chance to buy a few souvenirs at the merchandise stand or refresh themselves with a drink during the break.
After the break we continued with ‘I Am You’ and another DAVE GAHAN song, ‘Saw Something’. While Matthias sat at the front left of the stage with his guitar for the entire concert, Thomas and Christian swapped places for some songs. Thomas took over the vocal parts that Martin L. Gore sings in DEPECHE MODE. The band also didn’t miss the opportunity to play a song by the band FORCED MOVEMENT. This is the band of Christian and Thomas. Except for the applause after the songs or a few enthusiastic whistles, the audience remained rather quiet during the songs, but during ‘Photographic’ the audience was able to express themselves much more. The encore was ‘Broken’, but Thomas was missing from that song. When the first notes of ‘Home’ sounded, Thomas was back and supporting his colleagues again. The last song that closed the set was ‘Enjoy the Silence’ and it didn’t keep anyone in their seats. People stood, danced and sang along vigorously.
FORCED TO MODE and EKLIPSE then said goodbye by bowing and waving to their fans in the sold-out Christuskirche. https://forcedtomode.de / https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100044223649882
Setlist
01. Monument
02. Halo (Depeche Mode’s Goldfrapp Remix)
03. Endless (Dave Gahan cover)
04. The Landscape Is Changing
05. Should Be Higher
06. Judas
07. One Caress
08. Rush
09. When the Body Speaks (Depeche Mode’s Acoustic version)
---30 minutes intermission---
10. I Am You
11. Saw Something (Dave Gahan cover)
12. Little Soul
13. Freelove
14. A Lifetime (Forced Movement cover)
15. A Question of Lust
16. Somebody
17. Photographic
18. Nodisco
---
19. Broken (without Thomas Schernikau)
20. Home
21. Enjoy the Silence
Rating
Music: 9
Performance: 9
Light: 8
Sound: 9
Total: 8.8 / 10
All pictures by Andreas Klüppelberg
Comments powered by CComment