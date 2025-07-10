CD Review: Unify Separate - Slow Armageddon

Artist: Unify SeparateTitle: Slow ArmageddonGenre: Electro Pop / Synth PopRelease Date: 11th July 2025Label: Self-releasedWith their new single ‘Slow Armageddon’, Stockholm’s UNIFY SEPARATE deliver their most direct statement yet on the state of the world. “Like everyone else, we’ve watched with horror at the way the world is going”, says Andrew Montgomery. “We wanted to express the righteous anger so many of us are feeling.” And they do just that: lines like “Walking on shattered glass / But we never learned from the past” and the biting “Bread and circuses” sketch a bleak portrait of a society stumbling through chaos. The haunting refrain “It’s a slow Armageddon” lingers in the mind - an apocalyptic anthem for a world cracking a little more each day.“We’re going in a bit of a heavier and harder direction. We hope you like the result”, says Leo Josefsson who joins Andrew as an equal lead vocalist, adding extra depth and intensity. The urgent and exciting production, the dark, multi-faceted sound design is reminiscent of RÖYKSOPP or THE KNIFE. Fans of DIARY OF DREAMS will likely feel right at home too. No surprise there - UNIFY SEPARATE have shared the stage with these Dark Wave icons on several occasions. It matches all perfectly, because ‘Slow Armageddon’ is both heavy and irresistibly catchy.If you want to catch the UNIFY SEPARATE live, mark 19th July in your diary: that’s when UNIFY SEPARATE will make their Amphi Festival debut - their biggest show at a scene event of this kind so far. And if that’s not enough, you can see them again in August when they support PRIEST in Sweden.Conclusion: ‘Slow Armageddon’ is a fierce, electronic outcry that disturbs and hooks in equal measure. UNIFY SEPARATE nail the mood of our fractured times - and give it a chillingly fitting soundtrack.Rating: 10 / 10