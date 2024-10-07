CD Review: Unify Separate - Detox

Artist: Unify SeparateTitle: DetoxGenre: Electro Pop / Synth PopRelease Date: 27th September 2024Label: Self-releasedUNIFY SEPARATE go to ‘Detox’. With their new single, Andrew Montgomery and Leo Josefsson take us on an emotional journey toward self-healing. ‘Detox’ is the first track from their upcoming EP ‘Heavy Meta’, set to release in early 2025, and marks a new milestone in the musical work of the Swedish-Scottish duo. UNIFY SEPARATE deliver an anthem for all those yearning for clarity, self-protection, and mental cleansing - trying to find themselves again amidst the global, digital cacophony.Montgomery and Josefsson joined forces over 10 years ago and began writing together. At that time, neither of them was a blank slate in the book of music history. Andrew gained some recognition in the Britpop era as the voice of GENEVA, while Leo was known in the Synth scene for his work with LOWE and STATEMACHINE, having received multiple Scandinavian Alternative Music Awards. Under the name US, the duo released their first album, ‘First Contact’, in 2019. “It took four years to put this album together,” Montgomery said in an interview, “but it was incredibly fun. I feel that Leo’s synths and my vocals are a musical dream combination”. This feeling is echoed by the editor while listening to their songs - it truly is a dreamy combination that you should definitely give a listen if you’re not familiar with UNIFY SEPARATE yet.After successful gigs with DIARY OF DREAMS and SUEDE, their second album, ‘Music Since Tomorrow’, was released in October 2022 under the expanded new band name UNIFY SEPARATE. The road to this release was not without difficulties. The pandemic, an increasingly uncertain world, and personal conflicts shaped the work on the new album. What was initially conceived as an inspiring, straightforward electronic album evolved into one that addressed “Pandemic Pop”, environmental issues, social media burnout and the alienation of modern life. The result was an album full of fantastic electronic Indie-Pop, transforming dark thoughts into defiant anthemic, songs and sounding noticeably more melancholic than its predecessor. The synth sound, inspired by film soundtracks, grew deeper and darker. It became an expression of a range of conflicting emotions, reflected in the lyrics.The duo continued this development of their sonic universe with the release of their single ‘City of Light’ in December 2023. The track celebrates the bittersweet feeling of freedom that arises when you leave the world and all its worries behind - if only for a brief moment. “Now power down / Take me apart / The time has come / Reboot, restart”, the song proclaims. The idea of breaking free from everything is carried forward in their current single, ‘Detox’, but is taken to an even darker and more painful level. This is not just about breaking free for a brief moment and embracing the here and now. ‘Detox’ is an urgent call for self-cleansing. The constant bombardment of stimuli from news, opinions on social platforms and in the media, hate comments, toxic positivity and the pressure to always be present can lead to emotional “poisoning”. ‘Detox’ encourages us to break away from such toxic influences, to free ourselves from all negative thoughts and feelings, bring them to light, confront them, and then let them go. This might be painful, but it’s necessary in order to rediscover oneself.Musically, ‘Detox’ continues on this path. The production, sounds and soundscapes are powerful, atmospheric, and follow a darker, more melancholic pattern. Andrew’s unique voice, his intense, almost pleading vocals, deepen this sonic landscape, leaving a lasting impression. A sense of anxiety and pain builds, yet ‘Detox’ ultimately encourages us, leaving us with a positive feeling of release. Especially in the outro, where Andrew and Leo’s voices intertwine and complement each other, a peculiar sense of inner calm spreads.“It’s ok not to think anything at allIt’s ok not to feel anything at allIt’s ok not to do anything at allIt’s ok not to have anything at all”Only when we allow ourselves this process are we truly ready for a new beginning. For this, Andrew once again gives us courage and hope when he sings “Say something, be something, feel something, love something... love someone”.Both musically and thematically strong, the song offers a deep insight into the healing process in a time marked by sensory overload and self-doubt. ‘Detox’ is a well-executed, profound exploration of the modern human experience and a powerful plea for self-acceptance and mental detoxification. Distorted synthesizers and complex machine rhythms reflect the chaos and confusion felt when processing toxic emotions or thoughts. The raw and emotional vocals amplify the pain of the “detox process”, but also the promise of redemption at the end. Even though the path to healing is often painful, it’s a journey well worth taking.Andrew Montgomery - VocalsLeo Josefsson - Keyboards, VocalsMusic: 10Sound: 10Total: 10 / 10