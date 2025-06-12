Gallery: CARCASS - Jena 2025

F-Haus, Jena, Germany9h June 2025On June 10, the F-Haus Jena transformed into a battlefield of extremes: British Death Metal legends CARCASS stopped in Thuringia as part of their “Europa Rigor Mortis - Part 2” tour. They were supported by the up-and-coming OMEGA PURGE, who opened the evening with uncompromising Blackened Death, and SKELETAL REMAINS, who delivered a thunderous, old-school Death Metal blast.CARCASS once again proved why they are among the genre’s defining icons. With a mix of classics and newer songs, they delivered a precise, energetic set that left nothing to be desired - raw, technical, and with surgical precision. An evening that will surely be remembered not only by the original fans, but also by a new generation of extreme metal lovers. We’ve captured some impressions of the evening in our photo galleries.All Pictures by Silvio Pfeifer