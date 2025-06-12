RoD header

Translate

Gallery: CARCASS - Jena 2025

Details
Written by: Silvio Pfeifer
carcassF-Haus, Jena, Germany
9h June 2025
Carcass - “Europa Rigor Mortis Part 2” - Support: Omega Purge, Skeletal Remains

On June 10, the F-Haus Jena transformed into a battlefield of extremes: British Death Metal legends CARCASS stopped in Thuringia as part of their “Europa Rigor Mortis - Part 2” tour. They were supported by the up-and-coming OMEGA PURGE, who opened the evening with uncompromising Blackened Death, and SKELETAL REMAINS, who delivered a thunderous, old-school Death Metal blast.

CARCASS once again proved why they are among the genre’s defining icons. With a mix of classics and newer songs, they delivered a precise, energetic set that left nothing to be desired - raw, technical, and with surgical precision. An evening that will surely be remembered not only by the original fans, but also by a new generation of extreme metal lovers. We’ve captured some impressions of the evening in our photo galleries.


Omega Purge

  • 6R0A1989
  • 6R0A1991
  • 6R0A1994
  • 6R0A1998
  • 6R0A2004
  • 6R0A2005
  • 6R0A2009
  • 6R0A2014
  • 6R0A2019
  • 6R0A2021
  • 6R0A2023
  • 6R0A2028
  • 6R0A2032
  • 6R0A2035
  • 6R0A2037
  • 6R0A2040
  • 6R0A2044
  • 6R0A2047

https://omegapurge.de/


Skeletal Remains

  • 6R0A2050
  • 6R0A2055
  • 6R0A2057
  • 6R0A2060
  • 6R0A2061
  • 6R0A2075
  • 6R0A2078
  • 6R0A2086
  • 6R0A2103
  • 6R0A2107

https://www.skeletal-remains.com/


Carcass

  • 6R0A2137
  • 6R0A2143
  • 6R0A2147
  • 6R0A2154
  • 6R0A2156
  • 6R0A2162
  • 6R0A2163
  • 6R0A2165
  • 6R0A2169
  • 6R0A2171
  • 6R0A2182
  • 6R0A2187
  • 6R0A2191
  • 6R0A2201
  • 6R0A2211
  • 6R0A2215
  • 6R0A2225
  • 6R0A2226
  • 6R0A2227
  • 6R0A2232
  • 6R0A2237
  • 6R0A2244
  • 6R0A2249
  • 6R0A2255
  • 6R0A2264
  • 6R0A2269
  • 6R0A2273
  • 6R0A2278
  • 6R0A2282
  • 6R0A2287

https://linktr.ee/carcass / https://www.facebook.com/OfficialCarcass


All Pictures by Silvio Pfeifer

See also (all categories):

Tweet
Share
Share
share with Whatsapp
share with Telegram