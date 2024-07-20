Live Review: Rock Imperium Festival - Cartagena 2024 (Day 3 and 4)

Parque el Batel, Cartagena, Spain19th to 22nd June 2024After two days of rocking under the hot rays of ancient Spanish sun, we’ve reached the middle of the festival. But so much more to come… The most exciting bands are just preparing to take the stage and rock tens of thousands of heavy music fans!Unlike their audience, TETE NOVOA seemed well-rested and full of vigour, effortlessly delivering their planned setlist with energy and confidence. Known for their theatrical live shows, these artists enhanced their stage with inflatable mock-ups of a broken airplane fuselage flanking either side, serving as dramatic decor for their daytime performance. They pleasantly surprised fans by incorporating a bit of pyrotechnics into their act. Among the 13 tracks they played, they delivered a powerful cover of the immortal hit ‘We Will Rock You’ by QUEEN. Keen listeners could also recognize an instrumental interlude from IRON MAIDEN’s ‘The Trooper’. Leaving the stage they also left a lasting impression on the crowd gathered at the festival.HARD LOVE delivered a concise yet impactful half-hour set on the third stage, drawing in attendees even from the distant corners of the food court, that was located nearby the stage. Known for their catchy melodies, HARD LOVE was one of the guests of the festival who did a long way from United States to reach its audience. Despite the brief duration, their expressive performance resonated with the crowd, showcasing their knack for engaging the audience. The band’s tight set included a mix of fan favourites and new tracks, highlighting their versatility and dynamic stage presence.NESTOR’s performance at Rock Imperium was highly anticipated, especially by those who had been waiting for two years to see them live. Last year, due to a health issue with one of the musicians, their appearance was postponed and they were replaced by the Spanish band 91 SUITE. This year, they finally took the stage, much to the delight of their fans. The lead vocalist’s striking stage costume, adorned with dangling fringe that accentuated his every meticulously choreographed move, visually enhanced their impeccable execution of 10 songs. The keyboardist’s cowboy persona and the bassist’s leopard-styled clothes added a unique flair, collectively energizing the crowd and setting the stage for the day’s vibrant continuation.IGORRR, the French band renowned for blending an eclectic mix of genres - from Black Metal and Baroque music to Breakcore and Trip Hop - delivered a performance that captivated the audience at this year’s festival. Their set featured striking male and female vocals, each contributing to a vivid stage presence that enriched the festival’s sonic landscape. Known for their unpredictable sound, IGORRR stood out as the most unique act among the line-up, with music that typically defies the festival’s usual format. However, their performance left a profound impact on the crowd, holding the audience’s attention with a diverse 16-track set. Originating from the mind of Gautier Serre, IGORRR’s intricate compositions and theatrical flair have garnered a dedicated following worldwide and are able surprise even non-format audiences!The band stormed the stage at Rock Imperium, delivering an exhilarating set that left fans roaring for more. This Finnish-Hungarian powerhouse, renowned for their fusion of Heavy Metal with synth-driven melodies, showcased why they are a force to be reckoned with in the modern Metal scene. Their performance included a diverse 15-track setlist, highlighting their dynamic range and infectious energy. The band, formed by Anton Kabanen after his departure from BATTLE BEAST, has quickly built a reputation for their high-octane live shows. Lead vocalist Yannis Papadopoulos mesmerized the audience with his incredible vocal range and theatrical stage presence, while the rest of the band matched his intensity note for note. They concluded their electrifying set with the fan-favourite ‘End of the World’, cementing their place as one of the festival’s standout acts. The band’s synergy and passion resonated with the crowd, creating an unforgettable experience for all in attendance.ACCEPT mesmerized the audience with a performance that blended futuristic aesthetics with their classic Heavy Metal prowess. The stage was transformed into a sci-fi spectacle, adorned with sleek, futuristic decorations that set the scene for an unforgettable show. The atmospheric lighting, strategically dimmed, highlighted the band’s every move and enhanced the intensity of their set. Known for their precision and powerful live presence, ACCEPT showcased their signature sound with impeccable execution. The interplay between their dynamic stage visuals and the band’s flawless performance created a captivating experience that drew the audience into a world where Metal and futurism coalesced. Their set was a testament to their enduring influence in the genre, proving once again why ACCEPT remains a seminal force in Heavy Metal.This performance on the remote third stage of Rock Imperium was an extraordinary showcase of artistry that transcended traditional festival experiences. While Einar had headlined the last year’s edition of festival with his band Leprous, this solo appearance took a strikingly different path. The show unfolded as a breathtakingly intimate and meticulously crafted affair, where minimalistic design met profound musicality. Bathed predominantly in stark white light, the stage became a canvas for Einar’s singular vocal and instrumental brilliance. The audience, a dedicated few who sought out this rare solo act, watched in hushed reverence as Einar wove intricate violin passages and harmonic textures into his performance. This wasn’t about flashy visuals or grand spectacle; instead, it was a pure, unadulterated experience where every note and nuance resonated deeply. The performance was a masterclass in subtlety and emotional depth, proving that sometimes, the most profound impact comes from the quietest moments. It was, without a doubt, the most unconventional and soul-stirring performance of the festival, leaving an indelible mark on all who were fortunate enough to witness it.At Rock Imperium, SAXON unleashed a performance of monumental proportions that redefined festival grandeur. The stage was dominated by an enormous metallic bird, a marvel of engineering that moved above the band with a mesmerizing fluidity. This towering avian construct, fitted with dazzling lights and projectors, soared and dipped in harmony with the music, casting shifting reflections across the stage as it glided effortlessly through the air. The spectacle was further amplified by a precision-engineered pyrotechnics display, with fierce tongues of flame bursting from hidden fixtures, adding a fiery intensity to the visual feast. Biff Byford and his band brought an unparalleled vibrancy to the stage, their charismatic presence and commanding performance creating an electrifying atmosphere. The result was not just a concert, but an immersive experience that celebrated the enduring power of SAXON’s music, leaving the audience not merely impressed, but truly transformed by the night’s breathtaking spectacle.After the clock passed half-an-hour after midnight, EMPEROR took to the stage, closing out the third night of Rock Imperium with an unforgettable performance. The entire stage was bathed in an awe-inspiring array of lights, starting with a mesmerizing blend of purple and blue hues that later transitioned into vibrant greens. This masterful use of lighting created an otherworldly atmosphere that perfectly complemented the band’s intense musical style. EMPEROR delivered a powerful set of 12 tracks, each one resonating deeply with the audience. The night reached its peak when the band returned for an encore, much to the delight of the gathered fans. Known for their pioneering role in the Norwegian black metal scene, EMPEROR’s performance was a testament to their enduring influence and the dark, epic grandeur of their music. The spectacle they created on stage was nothing short of legendary, leaving a lasting impression on all who witnessed it. And promising a short rest to get a sleep before the last festival’s day starts!On the farthest stage of Rock Imperium, THE RAVEN AGE delivered a thunderous performance that echoed for miles beyond the festival grounds. Their set was so powerful that its reverberations could be felt well outside the park, drawing even distant onlookers into the experience. The band’s charismatic vocalist led the charge, captivating the audience with his dynamic stage presence and powerful voice. Known for their melodic yet heavy sound, THE RAVEN AGE has rapidly risen in the metal scene, partly due to their connection with Iron Maiden’s Steve Harris, as the band features his son, George Harris, on guitar. Their performance was a masterclass in modern metal, blending intricate riffs with anthemic choruses, leaving a lasting impact on everyone who had the privilege of hearing them, whether up close or from afar.In the early hours of the festival’s final day, LOVEBITES unleashed a sonic storm that captivated everyone in its path. Their magnetic presence on stage was undeniable, with each member exuding a blend of elegance and raw power. The vibrant screen backdrop pulsed with striking visuals, enhancing their dynamic performance. I personally met fans who had flown in just to see this remarkable band, highlighting their growing global influence. The all-female Japanese metal quintet, known for their precise musicianship and high-energy shows, delivered a flawless set of 9 songs that stood out both visually and musically. Their distinctive costumes and confident execution added a unique flair, making their performance not just a concert, but a full sensory experience.I hadn’t been familiar with this band before the festival, but their live show left a lasting impression. Formed in Trondheim, Norway, SPIDERGAWD is known for their energetic blend of rock and roll, heavily influenced by 70s Hard Rock and Stoner Rock. They played 12 tracks, and their set was electrifying, particularly the songs where they were joined by a saxophonist, adding a unique and powerful layer to their sound. The band’s line-up features members from other notable Norwegian bands, which adds to their musical pedigree.Hailing from London, GREEN LUNG is renowned for their unique blend of occult rock and doom metal, with a heavy emphasis on 70s-inspired Psychedelic Rock. They delivered a powerful performance, playing 11 tracks that captivated the audience. The band’s lyrical themes often explore folklore and witchcraft, which, combined with their vintage rock sound, creates an immersive experience. Their charismatic frontman and the hauntingly atmospheric stage setup only added to the spectacle.In my opinion, RIVERSIDE are incredibly talented musicians who faced a rather unique challenge: their performance was scheduled for the middle of the day, and they stand out significantly from the festival’s typical line-up. This meant that frontman Mariusz Duda had to introduce the band and engage actively with the audience. However, they captured the crowd’s attention in a truly magical way from the very first notes, with masterful execution, profound music, and even lengthy compositions. Mariusz lightened the mood with a few jokes about the myths surrounding the band, but the most phenomenal aspect was watching people who were initially leaving to seek shade during the performance of an unfamiliar band quickly return to their spots. By the middle of their set, the entire crowd was united, singing along to songs from a genre as unique as progressive rock. As a long-time fan of RIVERSIDE, it was incredibly gratifying to see how they captivated a large group of unprepared listeners within seconds, making it one of the most unexpected highlights of the entire festival. The Polish band played eight compositions from all their albums, some traditionally lasting over eight minutes. I believe many hundreds of people thus accidentally discovered this incredible band.WARLOCK’s performance with the phenomenal Doro Pesch was a true highlight of the festival. Known as the “Queen of Metal”, Doro has been a pioneering figure in the Rock and Metal scene for decades. Their set, lasting around 1.5 hours, included eight powerful tracks, showcasing the band’s timeless energy and Doro’s incredible stage presence. Among the songs was a standout cover of JUDAS PRIEST’s ‘Breaking the Law’, paying homage to the festival’s main headliners. WARLOCK’s performance not only celebrated their legacy but also reaffirmed Doro’s status as a rock music icon, leaving the audience electrified for Yngwie’s guitar passages and longing for more.YNGWIE MALMSTEEN’s performance at the festival was a showcase of sheer virtuosity, with his unparalleled guitar skills and neoclassical playing style blending classical music with Heavy Metal. He performed captivating cover versions of Bach, Paganini, and even Hendrix, showcasing his scalloped fretboard guitar technique, which left the audience in awe. His nearly two-hour set included 23 tracks, featuring classics like ‘Black Star’ and ‘Far Beyond the Sun’, and highlighted his enduring influence in Rock and Metal. However, the band’s management inexplicably restricted all journalists from covering the performance properly, casting a shadow over the show for us. The dazzling show was really spectacular, yet at times, MALMSTEEN’s treatment of his guitar seemed a bit unconventional, almost as if he forgot it was a musical instrument.CARCASS delivered a commanding performance on the third stage, transforming the small venue with their intense lighting and stage effects. The band’s meticulous light show, featuring vivid reds and eerie greens, made the compact stage unrecognizable and perfectly complemented their Death Metal sound. They played an impressive setlist of 17-18 tracks, pulling from their extensive discography. Known for their pioneering role in Melodic Death Metal, CARCASS brought their iconic sound to the ancient grounds of Cartagena with energy and precision. Their dynamic performance not only engaged the dedicated fans but also showcased their lasting influence in the genre.The final act of this year’s Rock Imperium Festival was none other than THE DARKNESS, gracing one of the main stages with a show that stood apart from everything before it. The stage lighting was meticulously crafted, showcasing an array of colours and patterns that created a dramatic and unforgettable visual spectacle. The frontman’s superhero-like “rubber” costume, complete with chest tattoos, and the bassist’s distinctive retro look, further enhanced the scene’s overall impact. Together with their expertly performed tracks, the band delivered a surprising rendition of LED ZEPPELIN’s ‘Immigrant Song’ (though not in full), electrifying Cartagena well past 2 AM. The reverberations of their performance were felt throughout the city, with the noise echoing from even the most distant corners.Unfortunately, the grand celebration of heavy music was drawing to a close, compelling fans in their black t-shirts, charged with positivity for the year ahead, to slowly return to their cities and countries. The next morning, as I left the city, I passed by the festival’s traditional grounds, where the partially dismantled main stages briefly appeared in view. These four days have become one of the most anticipated events of the year, and already, the first acts for the next edition of Rock Imperium, scheduled to take place from July 26 to 29, 2025, have been announced. When that day arrives, the stages will once again be built, and the noise will rise within the walls of Cartagena, bringing together the most devoted heavy music enthusiasts once more.All Pictures by Tigran Grigorian