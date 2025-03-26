CD Review: Darkness, The - Dreams on Toast

Artist: The DarknessTitle: Dreams on ToastGenre: Rock’n’RollRelease Date: 28th March 2025Label: Cooking VinylThe English Rock Band THE DARKNESS is back with a brand-new album. Four years after the previous release ‘Motorhead’. The band was founded in 2006, and with a hiatus between 2006 and 2011, they have released eight full length studio albums, including this brand new one. Their international breakthrough came with the danceable track ‘I Believe in a Thing Called Love’ in 2003. The album we present you today is called ‘Dreams on Toast’ and comes with ten songs, lasting for thirty-three minutes. ‘Dreams on Toast’ is set to be released on March 23rd through Cooking Vinyl.‘Dreams on Toast’ serves you a catchy Rock’n’Roll anthem as opener: ‘Rock and Roll Party Cowboy’ gets you going along instantly and spreads good vibes. ‘I Hate Myself’ continues with thriving tunes, keeps you going and pushes you even further and further. If you haven’t been moving along yet, this song will get you going for sure. ‘Hot On My Tail’ lets you take a quick breath with its beautiful Country tunes. THE DARKNESS adds some sleaze to the menu with ‘Mortal Dread’. From sleazy to cheesy: ‘Don’t Need Sunshine’ is a beautiful and heartfelt song that will dig deep underneath your skin. This song did in fact remind me of TAKE THAT. Enough with the slow tunes: ‘The Longest Kiss’ pulls you back onto the dance floor and brings back the good vibes with its upbeat arrangement and catchy rhythms. ‘The Battle For Gadget Land’ picks up the pace even more. This song is fast and rhythmic and will get you going along a little bit more. ‘Cold Hearted Woman’ brings back the entire opposite again: Smooth Country tunes soothe your heart and soul, and reminded me of good ol’ CHRIS ISAAK. Closer to the end, THE DARKNESS brings back some pure Rock’n’Roll with ‘Walking Through Fire’ before they end the album with the massive and impressive theatrical epilogue ‘Weekend In Rome’.‘Dreams on Toast’ by THE DARKNESS serves you a diverse menu and pulls you back and forth between catchy and danceable tunes as well as smooth and slow songs that dig deep. All songs on this album spread joy, positivity and energy. This is an album which will make you smile for sure. THE DARKNESS is back with a brilliant album that will grow on you, a little more with each and every time you listen to it. So, press play and let the music of ‘Dreams on Toast’ make you smile. Enjoy!01. Rock and Roll Party Cowboy02. I Hate Myself03. Hot On My Tail04. Mortal Dread05. Don’t Need Sunshine06. The Longest Kiss07. The Battle For Gadget Land08. Cold Hearted Woman09. Walking Through Fire10. Weekend In RomeDan Hawkins - GuitarFrankie Poullain - BassEd Graham - DrumsJustin Hawkins - Vocals, Lead GuitarMusic: 9Sound: 9Total: 9 / 10