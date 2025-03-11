CD Review: Bloodywood - Nu Delhi

Artist: BloodywoodTitle: Nu DelhiGenre: MetalRelease Date: 21st March 2025Label: Fearless RecordsWhen Bollywood meets Metal we get BLOODYWOOD - or that is at least how it all began before it eventually led to the formation of BLOODYWOOD. The Indian Heavy Metal band has an absolutely interesting combination of traditional Indian Folk music, Rap music and Heavy Metal. Founded in 2016, BLOODYWOOD was the first Indian Heavy Metal band to enter the charts and have toured the world. In 2019 they even played at WACKEN OPEN AIR, and in 2022 at SUMMERBREEZE. Now, they have released their third full length studio album through Fearless Records which goes by the name of ‘Nu Delhi’.‘Nu Delhi’ comes with eight songs and lasts for thirty-three minutes. Most of the songs are sung in Hindi. For ‘Bekhauf’, which is featuring the Japanese Metal band BABYMETAL, the band also sings English, while BABYMETAL add Japanese. But let me start in the beginning:‘Halla Bol’ opens the album. It is beginning slowly and builds up gradually. This way BLOODYWOOD introduces you gently to their unique style, before, after more than one minute, the shouted vocals set in and cause your adrenaline level to rise. With ‘Hutt’ BLOODYWOOD unleash everything they got unto you. Rap elements meet metal, meet traditional Folk music. It is a chaotic yet stunning mix of styles that will definitely catch your attention. The rhythms will pull you along and will most likely even get you moving along. ‘Dhadak’ comes at you with full force, before it eases up for the verse and even a bit more for the bridge. This is yet another song that perfectly combines styles that couldn’t be any more different. ‘Bekhauf’ has an even more interesting clash of styles. This song features a female fronted Metal band from Japan: BABYMETAL. If the previous songs have not left you behind absolutely stunned, this one will!‘Kismat’ begins with traditional Hindi music which will be present throughout the entire song. Throughout verse and chorus, the Metal and Rap elements take turns. The arrangements are catchy and melodic and will definitely get stuck in your head. ‘Daggebaaz’ has such a catchy riff, it will definitely get you going along. The opening lyrics are in English, so you could even shout along to it easily. The intense growling and shredding on the guitar causes your adrenaline level to rise and the traditional elements add a certain charm to it. With ‘Tadka’ the band gives everything they got once again. English and Hindi lyrics take turns, styles mix and mash and cause this song to be accessible for music lovers of all kinds of different styles. A brilliant song that definitely shows off the talent BLOODYWOOD has. The title track ‘Nu Delhi’ closes the album. It is an ode to the Indian heritage of BLOODYWOOD and definitely stands out.BLOODYWOOD is back with a brand new album. ‘Nu Delhi’ is an extremely interesting Metal album with an unique combination of styles, you must check out. The Hindi style adds a charm to the arrangements, that is hard to resist. Intense arrangements along with growling and shouting are shaking your core, while the Rap elements bring in the grove that ultimately gets you going along. BLOODYWOOD has created an album for all Metal fans out there, but not only. Everybody who is curious for a fresh sound and odd music: This is for you as well. So go ahead and check out this brand new album by the Indian BLOODYWOOD.01. Halla Bol02. Hutt03. Dhadak04. Bekhauf05. Kismat06. Daggebaaz07. Tadka08. Nu DelhiKaran Katiyar - Guitars, Flute, Production, CompositionJayant Bhadula - Vocals, GrowlsRaoul Kerr - Rap VocalsMusic: 9Sound: 9Total: 9 / 10