9th March 2025
Bloodywood - “Return of the Singh Tour ‘25” - Special Guests: Calva Louise, Demonic Resurrection
Last weekend, BLOODYWOOD stopped at Täubchenthal in Leipzig with their “Return of the Singh Tour”. DEMONIC RESSURECTION, a band also from India that has been enriching the metal scene for 25 years with their blend of Death and Black Metal, opened the evening. Following that, British trio CALVA LOUISE got the crowd going with their explosive mix of Alternative Rock, Punk, and Electronic sounds. The combination of these three bands promised a diverse evening full of energetic performances and musical diversity.
Demonic Resurrection
Setlist
01. Matsya - The Fis
02. Apocalyptic Dawn
03. Krishna - The Cowherd
04. Narasimha - The Man-Lion
05. The Unrelenting Surge of Vengeance
https://demonicresurrection.bandcamp.com/
Calva Louise
Setlist
01. W.T.F
02. Third Class Citizen
03. Over the Threshold
04. Square One
05. Tunnel Vision
06. Feast is Over
07. Oportunista
https://linktr.ee/calvalouise
Bloodywood
The band played a brilliant headline show! Wow, you rarely see so much energy on stage. The audience was highly motivated, and after just a few minutes, the first circle pit began. Afterward, many fans started crowd surfing. The guys from LSM Security did a fantastic job and keep all fans safe. Everyone arrived safely in the concert pit and then stormed back into the audience. I'm glad BLOODYWOOD didn’t completely demolish the Dove Valley! I hope to see you again. https://www.bloodywood.net/
Setlist
01. Intro
02. Dana Dan
03. Nu Delhi
04. Aaj
05. Tadka
06. Jee Veerey
07. Bekhauf
08. Machi Bhasad
09. Halla Bol
10. Gaddaar
All Pictures by Silvio Pfeifer