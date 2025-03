Gallery: Bloodywood - Leipzig 2025-03-09

Täubchenthal, Leipzig, Germany9th March 2025Last weekend, BLOODYWOOD stopped at Täubchenthal in Leipzig with their “Return of the Singh Tour”. DEMONIC RESSURECTION, a band also from India that has been enriching the metal scene for 25 years with their blend of Death and Black Metal, opened the evening. Following that, British trio CALVA LOUISE got the crowd going with their explosive mix of Alternative Rock, Punk, and Electronic sounds. The combination of these three bands promised a diverse evening full of energetic performances and musical diversity.Setlist01. Matsya - The Fis02. Apocalyptic Dawn03. Krishna - The Cowherd04. Narasimha - The Man-Lion05. The Unrelenting Surge of VengeanceSetlist01. W.T.F02. Third Class Citizen03. Over the Threshold04. Square One05. Tunnel Vision06. Feast is Over07. OportunistaThe band played a brilliant headline show! Wow, you rarely see so much energy on stage. The audience was highly motivated, and after just a few minutes, the first circle pit began. Afterward, many fans started crowd surfing. The guys from LSM Security did a fantastic job and keep all fans safe. Everyone arrived safely in the concert pit and then stormed back into the audience. I'm glad BLOODYWOOD didn’t completely demolish the Dove Valley! I hope to see you again. https://www.bloodywood.net/ Setlist01. Intro02. Dana Dan03. Nu Delhi04. Aaj05. Tadka06. Jee Veerey07. Bekhauf08. Machi Bhasad09. Halla Bol10. GaddaarAll Pictures by Silvio Pfeifer