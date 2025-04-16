12th April 2025
Tito & Tarantula - “Brincamos Tour 2025”
As part of their current “Brincamos Tour 2025”, TITO & TARANTULA stopped by the Alte Spinnerei Glauchau and convinced the audience with an energetic live set. The band, led by frontman Tito Larriva, offered a diverse mix of well-known classics, rarely performed songs, and new tracks from their current album, ‘Brincamos’, released in March 2025.
With their unmistakable sound of Rock’n’Roll, Punk elements, psychedelic guitars, and Tito Larriva’s distinctive voice, the band unleashed their full expressive power on stage. Songs like ‘After Dark’ and ‘Angry Cockroaches’, which have achieved cult status through films like ‘From Dusk Till Dawn’ and ‘Desperado’, were naturally included. The audience in Glauchau was enthusiastic and celebrated the band with sustained applause. The Alte Spinnerei, with its special atmosphere, provided the ideal setting for this intense concert evening. We’ve captured some impressions of the evening in our photo gallery. https://titoandtarantula.wixsite.com/titoandtarantula