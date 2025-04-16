13h April 2025
Benediction - “Tales Of The Triple Death…” - & Special Guests: Jungle Rot, Master
On April 13, 2025, the “Tales Of The Triple Death...” tour stopped at the F-Haus Jena and brought three true heavyweights of old-school death metal to one stage. BENEDICTION, JUNGLE ROT, and MASTER brought together three bands that have been integral parts of the international death metal scene for decades – each with their own style and unmistakable live energy.
Master
MASTER opened the evening with an uncompromising set that quickly made it clear why they are considered pioneers of the genre. https://www.speckmetal.net
Jungle Rot
JUNGLE ROT followed with their signature blend of groove, heaviness, and precision - energetic and straight to the point. https://www.facebook.com/igotjunglerot
Benediction
BENEDICTION brought the evening to a close, with frontman Dave Ingram in top form and songs from their current album, ‘Ravage Of Empires’, leading the audience through an intense set that left nothing to be desired. The crowd in the packed F-Haus was thrilled and celebrated the return of these three icons of classic death metal with full passion. Anyone who appreciates raw energy, honest sound, and a thoroughly authentic live experience got their money’s worth this evening. Our gallery shows some impressions of this loud, dark, and unforgettable concert evening in Jena. https://benedictionband.bigcartel.com/
All Pictures by Silvio Pfeifer