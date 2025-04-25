18 April 2025
De/Vision Redux & Special Guest: Isaac Howlett (Empathy Test)
On April 18, 2025, Berlin’s Columbia Theater became the backdrop for an evening full of electronic melancholy, driving beats and atmospheric vocals. DE/VISION REDUX, joined by ISAAC HOWLETT, delivered a night of modern synth sounds and nostalgic moments - perfectly staged in one of Berlin’s most intimate live venues.
Isaac Howlett
ISAAC HOWLETT, known as the charismatic frontman of EMPATHY TEST, opened the evening with a powerful solo set. His unmistakable voice and emotionally charged synth-pop ballads created an atmospheric start that immediately captivated the audience.
De/Vision Redux
DE/VISION REDUX then took over the stage with a setlist that skilfully combined classics and modern arrangements. The carefully crafted Redux versions gave familiar tracks a fresh, dynamic edge without losing the band’s characteristic style. The Berlin crowd was visibly thrilled - a celebration of electronic music culture in a venue whose atmosphere perfectly matched the music’s emotional and aesthetic depth. Our gallery captures some of the most atmospheric and energetic moments of this special evening at the Columbia Theater. https://devision-music.de
All Pictures by Dagmar Urlbauer