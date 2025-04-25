21 April 2025
Corvus Corax - Live at the Carnica Spektakuli “Osterspektakel”
On Easter Monday, April 21, 2025, the legendary medieval rockers CORVUS CORAX brought the stage of the Carnica Spektakuli “Osterspektakel” to life with their unmistakable sound of ancient instruments, pounding drums, and rousing melodies. Set against the atmospheric backdrop of medieval market stalls, fire shows, horse rides, “knights” and costumed visitors, the band created a day that felt like a journey through time - equal parts wild celebration and mystical ritual.
For more than three decades, CORVUS CORAX have stood for authentic medieval music with a modern, electrifying edge. This day was no exception: powerful bagpipes, booming percussion and charismatic vocals filled the spring air, while the crowd danced, cheered, and raised their drinking horns high. Known for their intense live performances and impressive stage presence, the band once again proved why they’ve earned their place as one of the most exciting acts in the medieval and Folk Rock scene. Our gallery captures the energy, the fire and the unforgettable moments of this unique live experience - a celebration of music, tradition, and community. https://corvuscorax.de
All Pictures by Dagmar Urlbauer