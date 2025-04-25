23rd April 2025
Peter Heppner - “Am Leben / Alive Pre-Listening-Tour 2025” - Support: Wiegand
Big events cast their shadows ahead… The same goes for the upcoming release of the new album by two-time Echo award winner PETER HEPPNER. But this time, the exceptional artist is offering us a “glance over his shoulder” as he works. For the very first time ever, the music legend presents large parts of his new work live, on tour with his longtime band, and in full concert length!
After successful acoustic tours and countless “tanzZwang” events across the country, this was finally the opportunity to experience the dedicated musician and his band doing what they love most - playing great concerts! Alongside many of his past hits and collaborations - whether as a solo artist or with WOLFSHEIM, SCHILLER, and WITT, to name just a few - he was now, for the first time, unveiling a selection of songs from his upcoming album, set to be released next year. Support for the tour was WIEGAND from Cologne. Please enjoy out pictures from the evening.
Wiegand
Setlist
01. Alive (Intro)
02. Connected
03. Pied Pipers
04. Wenn der Schmerz vergeht
05. Down the Memory Lane
06. Empty
07. Superheld
08. Floating Away
Peter Heppner
All pictures by Daniela Vorndran (http://www.vorndranphotography.com / http://www.facebook.com/blackcatnet)