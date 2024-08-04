27th to 28th July 2024
Amphi Festival 2024 Day 2 with j:dead, Soulbound, The Other, Heldmaschine, Faderhead, Solar Fake, Blutengel, Industrial Dance Video Project, Ruined Conflict, Dark, The Beauty of Gemina, Merciful Nuns, Peter Heppners Tanzzwang, Goethes Erben, Auger, Deus Ex Lumina, Ultra Sunn, Girls Under Glass, Henric de la Cour, Kirlian Camera
Entry on Amphi Sunday starts with a 5-minute delay. Even though it’s still early in the morning and many partied late into the night yesterday, a fairly long line has already formed in front of the Tanzbrunnen area. But when the gates open, it only takes a few minutes for us to find our spot in front of the stage. For me, being in the front row is a must for today’s opener on the Main Stage. After all, J:DEAD, one of my highlights of the day, is scheduled for the morning.
Shortly before eleven, Celene Nox takes over the introduction alone. Dr. Mark Benecke hasn’t shown up yet - perhaps he partied too hard last night. In revenge, Celene encourages the audience to give him a good booing if he does show up later. A larger crowd has gathered in front of the stage again today, eager to give the opener a proper welcome. Mastermind Jay Taylor, who some may know as the live drummer for TYSKE LUDDER, TACTICAL SEKT, or HARMJOY, has no idea why so many people are already awake on a Sunday morning. I, however, am not surprised. With a unique blend of club-friendly Synth Pop melodies and driving aggressive beats, J:DEAD is perfectly suited to shake off any sleep. The contrast between melody and aggression is evident not only in J:DEAD’s music but also in the vocals, which range from emotional sung melodies to shouted aggression. The live line-up is completed by Matt Dunne (guitar) and Andreas Schmitz (drums). Hilger Tintel, who usually also strengthens the group, is already on his way to Munich, where DIARY OF DREAMS will rock the next stage today at the “Free & Easy Festival”.
Here in Cologne, to wake us up, we get ‘I’ll Wait’ to start with. J:DEAD gets the blood pumping with an extremely energetic set. Just like yesterday, there’s already a lot going on with today’s opener. There are quite a few J:DEAD shirts in the crowd, and those who didn’t have one before the concert make sure to get one at the merch stand afterward. As Jay later reveals, the merch they brought sold out completely, and the autograph session (which I sadly missed) was very well attended. Jay skips the long speeches today. Time is short, the setlist is brief, and the Brit prefers to focus on the music. He is “jumping around on stage like an idiot” and keeps switching sides with Matt. He moshes, shakes his curly hair, and even at the Amphi Festival, he doesn’t miss the chance to venture into the crowd. During ‘Afraid’, he jumps off the stage, sprints into the audience, and takes an extensive crowd bath before returning to the stage.
But actually, most of the songs are love songs. That’s why Jay gives his partner a warm hug before ‘What We’ll Be’. With ‘Hold Tight’, ‘Feeding On Me’, ‘Afraid’ and ‘Surrendering’, J:DEAD has included some of my favourites. For me, it’s an extremely successful performance that captivates the audience and will be remembered positively by many. Energetic Jay easily manages to get the crowd involved and continuously seeks contact. The audience claps, dances, and sings along to many of the songs at the top of their lungs. I hope to see the Brit more often on German stages in the future. Some initial festival dates have already been announced, and more are sure to follow. Keep your eyes and ears open. // Setlist: 01. I’ll Wait / 02. Harbour / 03. What We’ll Be / 04. Whole / 05. Hold Tight / 06. Feeding On Me / 07. Afraid / 08. Surrendering
Shortly after twelve, Dr. Marc Benecke apparently made it to the grounds. The audience stands in solidarity with the moderator Celene and gives him a hearty booing. Apparently, there was indeed too much partying last night. The moderator has almost lost his voice. On the other hand, the voice of SOULBOUND singer Johannes (Johnny) Stecker is fine and strong. The Metal band from the city that supposedly doesn’t exist is hard to categorize. They simply call their music “we don’t give a fuck metal”. By the way, we definitively debunked the theory that Bielefeld doesn’t exist in our report from the Dark Electro Festival 2023. Nevertheless, Johnny, Jonas Lange (bass), Patrik Winzler (synthesizer), Mario Krause (drums), and Felix Klemisch (guitar) cause some confusion before their performance. It seems as though they’re starting a good 10 minutes early. But no, the band tests all the special effects during the soundcheck and then leaves the stage with broad grins on their faces.
At ten past twelve, it finally happens. Headbanging is the order of the moment. SOULBOUND have released their new album ‘ObsYdian’ just in time for the festival, and thanks to their loyal fans, they have their first chance to make it into the charts. By the way, it’s also available on stylish yellow marbled vinyl. So, give it a listen and if you like it, buy it. After being greeted with frenetic cheers and with the Tanzbrunnen already packed, I can imagine that many will follow this suggestion from singer Johnny today. The band from Bielefeld naturally has more than just songs from the new album. They kick off with ‘Devil’, followed by ‘March March’. Then comes the title track from their last album ‘Addicted to Hell’ and singer Johnny jumps into the photo pit to be close to the fans. With ‘Insane’, the first song from the new album, I bid farewell to the likable guys and head to the theatre. But first, a little stop by the “Mr. N’Ice” ice cream stand.
While the INDUSTRIAL DANCE VIDEO PROJECT gets the dolls (or better to say, the visitors) dancing, we use the time to sit comfortably with friends outside, enjoying a delicious cider and chatting for a few minutes. THE OTHER is rocking the Main Stage. I would have loved to see the Horror Punks from North Rhine-Westphalia as well. I’m sure it’s really going off at the Tanzbrunnen. The band essentially evolved from a MISFITS cover band, and this influence is still clearly evident in their songs and attitude. Their outfits, inspired by old B-horror movies, and their charisma provide the audience with a lot of fun - even if you’re not really into Punk and Deathrock. If you get the chance to see these guys live, take it. // Setlist: 01. A Party at Crystal Lake / 02. Bloodsucker / 03. Turn It Louder / 04. Tarantula / 05. Dead.and.Gone / 06. Dreaming of the Devil / 07. Der Tod steht dir gut / 08. Vampire Girl / 09. Hyde Inside / 10. Beware Of Ghouls / 11. Back To The Cemetery / 12. Puppet on a String / 13. What It’s Like to Be a Monster / 14. Take You Down
I also have to skip AUGER on the Orbit Stage today. The Brits have managed to impress me several times in the past months. Singer and mastermind Kyle Wilson is performing today without his bandmates, getting musical support on the keyboard from Tim Schulschenk, alias T.Green from ALIENARE. I’m a bit annoyed that I’m missing this. But today I chose a band I haven’t had the opportunity to see live yet. RUINED CONFLICT from Cleveland, Ohio is my top choice at this time, and in the end, I don’t regret my decision.
“Live for yourself, not for others.” That’s the message from the band, founded in 2011, which occasionally reminds me of VNV NATION, thanks in part to the voice of frontman Xavier Morales. Influenced by Industrial, Alternative Rock, and Metal, Xavier and Eric Holzer have still found their own unique style. On stage with them today are Micha Meyer (drums) and Björn Miethe (keyboard). In the meantime, I’ve managed to snag a spot in the front row. Before things kick off, there’s a giveaway with various CDs and shirts making their way into the crowd. RUINED CONFLICT is performing at the Amphi Festival for the first time and starts with a lot of energy and a powerful voice shortly after two. The sound doesn’t seem to be mixed ideal and Xavier could be a bit louder for my taste. However, the audience is engaged from the first note and provides vocal support. Even during the concert, small tokens of appreciation are repeatedly thrown into the audience, and Xavier really gets the crowd fired up in the packed theatre. “Make some noise”, he demands, and the audience screams, cheers, and claps enthusiastically. Behind and beside me, there’s only a swirling mass of people.
The call to “dance with me” is followed without hesitation. Unfortunately, apart from the screen projections, the stage remains relatively dark again, and the fog further obscures the musicians, making them often hard to see. I just can’t understand why charismatic artists are constantly hidden behind a wall of fog and darkness. AGENT SIDE GRINDER proved yesterday (also here in the theatre) that you can create a great atmosphere even with relatively bright lighting. Just when it comes to the closer, ‘United We Stand and Fall’, the microphone briefly cuts out. Fortunately, it recovers, and RUINED CONFLICT concludes their compelling performance at ten to three. Before they finally leave the stage, more gifts are thrown into the air, and of course, a farewell photo is also taken. I’d gladly see them again, hopefully with a bit more light and without technical issues. // Setlist: 01. Divinity / 02. Defiance / 03. Exulted / 04. Flowing River / 05. Solitude / 06. Conflict / 07. Miracle / 08. Treason / 09. United we stand and fall
Before I continue on the Orbit Stage, I make a quick detour to the beer garden for a Carrot Dog. Meanwhile, HELDMASCHINE is heating up the Main Stage and getting the crowd to boil. At the theatre, DARK is getting ready for their performance. Satisfied and fortified, I board the MS RheinMagie, where I’ll spend the rest of the festival day. DEUS EX LUMINA is currently on stage there, and small water balls are flying through the air. The Buenos Aires-born music producer, Gonzalo Schwindt, ended up in Berlin some time ago, where he founded his solo project in 2020. Inspired by the pulsating beats of 80s EBM, DEUS EX LUMINA weaves a tapestry of compelling synthesizers, deep vocals, and impressive melodies that captivate me from the start.
Schwindt isn’t alone on stage. Israeli singer-songwriter Ozzy Zoltak joins the project with her voice - very cool. The hearing-impaired woman openly discusses her hearing loss to break the stigma and promote the use of hearing aids. As she mentions on her Facebook page, she has poor balance due to her hearing issues. She was quite nervous about performing on the ship and worried about how she would handle the waves under the bow. However, nothing of this shows during her performance. Unfortunately, I only catch the last four songs and regret not heading straight to the ship after RUINED CONFLICT. Here, Darkwave at its finest is on offer. ‘My Worst Enemy Is Myself’, ‘Addicted To Your Pain’, ‘Dark Days’ and ‘Destroy’ are very well received by the audience, and the performance leaves a lasting impression on me as well.
From my spot at the side, I make my way through to the front row. Next up is the Belgian duo ULTRA SUNN, whom I also get to see live for the first time today. The duo, founded at the end of 2019 by frontman Sam Huge and keyboardist/ producer Gaelle Souflet, is joined on stage by keyboardist and percussionist Alexis Andrigo. The Brussels-based group released their new album ‘US’ in April, and I’m very excited about their performance. While I settle in front of the Orbit Stage, FADERHEAD is gearing up on the Main Stage. Meanwhile, in the theatre THE BEAUTY OF GEMINA take the stage. I can’t tell you much about either performance, but at least we can provide you with the setlist from THE BEAUTY OF GEMINA. // Setlist: 01. Where Has It All Gone / 02. Suicide Landscape / 03. The Lonesome Death of a Goth DJ / 04. Nine While Nine (SISTERS OF MERCY) / 05. Whispers of the Seasons / 06. One Step to Heaven / 07. Rumors / 08. Endless Time to See / 09. Wonders / 10. One Million Stars
Since their founding, ULTRA SUNN has skilfully operated in the borderlands of Cold Wave and EBM. They serve as a link between the driving force of classic body music and the cool, sometimes expansive aesthetic of the booming Cold Wave of recent years, and they’re high on my list today. As far as I can see, it’s gotten quite crowded by the start time of 16:25. Based on my previous experiences on the ship, the sound quality heavily depends on where you’re standing. In some areas, you either can’t hear much or it comes across as a buzzing, metallic mess due to the vibrations. The ship is not really designed for music events. However, I hope to have a good position up front, and with ULTRA SUNN, there’s actually nothing to complain about. Sam’s deep, dark voice complements Gaelle’s carefully tuned setup of analogue synthesizers and drums perfectly. Gaelle and Alexis take the stage just before half past four and take their places at the two desks set up on either side. There’s enthusiastic applause as frontman Sam steps onto the stage, waving cheerfully to the cheering crowd. The intro is followed by ‘Some Ghosts Could Follow’. The band makes a very likable impression and immediately gets things heated up.
Gaelle and Alexis jump and dance behind their desks, while Sam also dances energetically and constantly changes his position on stage. It gets quite sweaty. In the middle of the first row, some fans are celebrating especially exuberantly, and one of them fans some fresh air towards the frontman. Sam gladly accepts the hand fan later to cool off before returning it to the girl. Sam communicates strongly with the audience and doesn’t miss the chance to climb into the photo pit and up onto the barrier. The singer clearly enjoys the closeness to the audience. The energetic set encourages dancing, and every song is celebrated exuberantly in front of the stage, with many fans enthusiastically singing along. “What a beautiful crowd”, Sam notes, and shortly after five, it’s time to say goodbye. The trio is sent off with loud cheers. This performance also leaves many (including me) thrilled. It’s been a wonderful experience that I would gladly repeat. // Setlist: 01. Intro/Some Ghosts Could Follow / 02. Young Foxes / 03. The Speed / 04. You & Me / Broken Monsters / 05. Out Of The Cage / 06. Can You Believe It / 07. Keep Your Eyes Peeled / 08. Night Is Mine
If I hurry, I can just make it to the Main Stage for SOLAR FAKE. However, I won’t make it back to Henric de la Cour in time. I really need to see him today, as I haven’t had the chance yet. And I haven’t seen GIRLS UNDER GLASS on stage for a while either. So, no sprinting to the Main Stage. Instead, I slide a bit further into the centre of the front row. In front of the Main Stage it’s incredibly crowded, and I console myself with the thought of seeing SOLAR FAKE a few more times on their tour in autumn. Judging by the videos SOLAR FAKE has posted from their performance in the meantime, the atmosphere was fantastic, and everyone on and off stage had an absolute blast. // Setlist: 01. Hurts So Bad / 02. This Pretty Life / 03. Under Control / 04. Not so Important / 05. All the Things You Say / 06. Disagree / 07. Not What I Wanted / 08. This Generation Ends / 09. Sick of You /10. It’s Who You Are / 11. The Pain That Kills You Too / 12. Observer
In the Theater, the MERCIFUL NUNS are ready to go. It’s twenty to six and I’m ready for GIRLS UNDER GLASS. Unfortunately, my position in the centre of the front row isn’t ideal for the guitar- and bass-heavy sound of the “girls”. It’s quite droning up front; Volker’s vocals are somewhat too quiet, and the bass occasionally causes slight heart rhythm disturbances. It’s not a pleasant listening experience, although the “girls” still have it after nearly 40 years. Founded in Hamburg in 1986, the Gothic rockers early on transcended genre boundaries, incorporating both Metal and Electronic elements into their music. Today’s set offers a brief journey through almost 40 years of the band’s history. After releasing their latest album, ‘Backdraft’, last year, they are already working on their next album, which may be released next year. The “girls” have already given us a small preview of it today. For the intro, Volker Zacharias (vocals, guitar), Axel Ermes (synth, electronics), and Falco Grau (bass) take the stage. After a short time, you start to forget about the sound problems and simply get caught up in the energy. The audience goes wild to ‘We Feel Alright’ and ‘Endless Night’ and it’s impossible not to join in.
After the MADONNA cover of ‘Frozen’, the band takes us back to the ‘90s with ‘When I Think About You’. The jump into the future of GIRLS UNDER GLASS is effortless with ‘Tonight Tonight’. The crowd enjoys it, dancing and cheering with abandon. Back to the 80s, and it’s time to welcome singer Tom Lücke to the stage as well. The energetic singer takes over the microphone for the rest of the set (with Volker handling the backing vocals) and delivers a fantastic performance. My highlight: ‘Body Electric’. The classic has lost none of its energy and dynamism. The place is on fire, the atmosphere is electric. Simply wonderful. However, there are some technical issues beforehand. The sound intermittently cuts out, becoming quiet and muffled. The band seems to be unaware of this at first. Fortunately, the problems don’t last long during ‘Dream Yourself Away’ and the "living room concert" quickly turns back into a festival performance with ‘Ohne Dich’. After an hour, GIRLS UNDER GLASS conclude their performance with ‘Du Tier’. Despite the poor sound quality, which is due to the ship’s design, and the brief technical issues, it’s a successful performance that is a lot of fun. // Setlist: 01. Intro/We Feel Alright / 02. Endless Night / 03. Frozen (MADONNA) / 04. When I Think About You / 05. Tainted / 06. Tonight Tonight / 07. Lucky / 08. Dream Yourself Away / 09. Ohne Dich / 10. Body Electric / 11. Du Tier
As Peter Heppner gets ready for his “Tanzzwang” in the theatre, BLUTENGEL are likely putting on a proper headlining show on the Main Stage. The band has just released their new single ‘Nothing Left’ in collaboration with SOLAR FAKE mastermind Sven Friedrich. The track recently had its live premiere at the Klaffenbach Open Air, where it was performed together with Sven. After his performance with SOLAR FAKE, Sven is, of course, joining the stage again today to perform the track alongside his friend Chris Pohl. // Setlist: 01. Black / 02. Der Sturm / 03. Lucifer / 04. Into the Void / 05. Engelsblut / 06. Dein Gott / 07. Bloody Pleasures / 08. Tief / 09. King of Blood / 10. Nothing Left / 11. Reich mir die Hand / 12. You Walk Away
I’m getting ready for my second big highlight of the day - Henric de la Cour. After the rather difficult sound at the performance of GIRLS UNDER GLASS, I’m feeling optimistic about the upcoming set. The architectural quirks of the ship shouldn’t be a problem for the following Electro / Darkwave sounds. This type of music seems to suit the Orbit Stage better, with the architectural shortcomings having less of an impact. As mentioned before, I haven’t had the chance to see the Swedish Darkwave / Electrogoth phenomenon Henric de la Cour live. It’s almost a miracle that this incredible artist has been enriching the world with his bands like YVONNE and STRIP MUSIC for over two decades. The musician battles cystic fibrosis, a disease that usually leads to an early death. Filmmaker Jacob Frösen has documented Henric’s life for four years, showcasing how living with the illness is intertwined with the constant presence of death.
But Henric is still here, and his 2018 album ‘Gimme Daggers’ is his most personal work. It breaks through the eternal darkness and bids farewell to a world marked by death. At quarter past eight, the Swede takes the stage without much fuss and is met with enthusiastic applause. His soft, wonderful voice and the incredible presence of the singer immediately captivate the audience. The man seems vulnerable, almost fragile, yet radiates so much strength and energy - truly impressive. Musically, there is a certain similarity to KITE - somewhat more restrained, with less bombast in the soundscapes. But it’s no surprise that the singer is wearing a shirt from his compatriots. It also doesn’t surprise me that Henric will be touring with KITE in autumn. It’s a fitting combination that I certainly won’t miss. Henric captivates the audience on the MS RheinMagie from the first to the last note. Both the slower, highly emotional pieces and the faster, danceable tracks move the crowd and elicit true outbursts of joy. Henric also brings something new with him. ‘Hey You, Hell No’ is received just as well as the familiar older tracks.
“Thank you so much” and as quietly and unobtrusively as he entered the stage, Henric disappears again. But the audience wants more and demands that Henric continue with loud applause. After a brief interlude, Henric returns with ‘Dracula’, which is sung along by hundreds of voices. “Do you know, do you know the way home?” The set concludes with ‘Clinic’, where Henric lies on the ground during the line “when my head hits the ground”. How he then gets back on his feet is somehow symbolic of how he has fought for his place in life. A very emotional ending that leaves a deep impression. At eight o’clock, he says, “thank you very much hope to see you soon”. I’m very excited to see this guy again in September. // Setlist: 01. Interlude / 02. My Machine / 03. Kowalski Was Here / 04. Hey You, Hell No / 05. Hank is Dead / 06. Gothic / 07. Chasing Dark / 08. A Texas Dream / 09. Grenade / 10. Arkham Supermarket / 11. Dogs / 12. Dracula / 13. Clinic
After this very emotional performance, I give up my front-row spot and use the break to take a quick trip on deck. With food and drink in hand, I settle into a chair on the balcony. From here, I can only see part of the stage, but three days on my feet are taking their toll. While GOETHES ERBEN bid farewell to the festival-goers in the theatre, I am grateful to watch KIRLIAN CAMERA’s performance in a relaxed manner from my seat. Active for about 40 years in various line-ups, the band is led by founder and multi-instrumentalist Angelo Bergamini and (since 2000) singer and composer Elena Alice Fossi. In February, their new album, ‘Radio Signals For The Dying’, was released. Alongside tracks from the new album, the Italians also bring many classics. Additionally, the singer effectively performs a cover of herself. In addition to the DEPECHE MODE cover ‘Wrong’, we also hear a song from Elena’s solo project, SPECTRA*PARIS.
At a quarter to nine, the intro starts, and the magnificent voice of a cheerful and fantastically well-spirited Elena Alice Fossi fills the room, which is packed to the brim. I am continually fascinated by the range and power with which the singer can impress. Songs like ‘The Great Unknown’ and ‘Sky Collapse’, which are known as duets with Dennis Schober (SOLITARY EXPERIMENTS) or Eskil Simonsson (COVENANT), she handles just as effortlessly as the deep growling vocals in ‘Heiliger Regen’. Consistently impressive vocally, the singer engages the audience, who sing along loudly for much of the set. A wonderful conclusion to a great festival weekend filled with many very emotional, stirring and thoughtful moments, lovely people, fantastic music, and some new discoveries. // Setlist: 01. The Great Unknown / 02. Kryostar / 03. K-Pax / 04. CRUD (Corpse Recovery Unit D) / 05. Wrong (DEPECHE MODE) / 06. Heiliger Regen / 07. Götter geht weg / 08. Heldenplatz / 09. Size Zero (SPECTRA*PARIS) / 10. Nightglory / 11. Sky Collapse / 12. Blue Room / 13. Eclipse
Today I feel the need to end with a few very personal words. I write for a music magazine, and of course, music is as central to me as it is to you. In a time when extremists are gaining strength across all over Europe and above, holding office, and even forming governments, we must also address such issues. It increasingly disturbs me to see the indifference with which hate, extremism, and incitement are sometimes met in our scene. For a scene like ours, where the lifestyle and music are so different, special, and diverse, tolerance in that case must have its limits so that intolerance does not become the norm. Ultimately, each person must decide for themselves where their own boundaries are crossed. I just ask you to take a moment to think about it. My red lines are drawn.
All pictures by Daniela Vorndran (http://www.vorndranphotography.com / http://www.facebook.com/blackcatnet) except Deus ex Lumina by Aileen Ritter
