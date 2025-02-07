Covered genres: Ethereal, Neoclassics, Neofolk, Dark Folk, Death Country, Medieval Neofolk
11. Jar - ‘Nasze’ (Medieval Neofolk | Poland, Eastside Records)
The Polish band JAR was formed in 2006 and their discography includes seven solo full-length albums, one collaboration with Polish colleagues BRZEZICA and a compilation. JAR plays Slavic Neofolk with a touch of the Medieval Neofolk, pipes, acoustic guitars and lyrics in Polish. The seventh album was released in 2024 and is called ‘Nasze’. Good work in a genre, where it is almost impossible to create something new. The Poles did the old sound very well and coolly. Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ZespolJar
10. Rosa Anschütz - ‘Interior’ (Neoclassics, Dark Ambient, Ethereal | Germany, Klangbad)
ROSA ANSCHÜTZ is a musician from Berlin, whose creative path began in 2019 with the release of an EP. As of 2024 Rosa already has two full-length albums in her discography. The third work is called ‘Interior’ and is an atmospheric combination of neoclassical music, elements of Ethereal and Dark Ambient. Beautiful female vocals with pensive compositions-stories sound both classically chamber and industrially experimental. Interesting non-trivial work. Guest musicians also took part in some of the album’s compositions. Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosaanschuetz
09. Blood Hunters - ‘Death is a Goddess’ (Dark Folk | USA, Self-Released)
The American duo BLOOD HUNTERS consists of Kalee Beals and Min Naing and appeared on the map of the dark scene in 2020 with the release of an EP. The debut full-length work was called ‘Death is a Goddess’ and was released in 2024 on their own for free download on the project’s Bandcamp page. BLOOD HUNTERS presents the listener nine compositions in the genre of melancholic Dark Folk with elements of airy ambient and intertwined female and male vocals. Beautiful Folk opuses with minimal atmospheric percussion and piano passages are partially similar to the work of German colleagues TRAUM’ER LEBEN, but still made in their own style. A very high-quality debut of the Americans. The physical edition of the album is available on the Fiadh Productions label. Facebook: n/a
08. Murmur Mori - ‘Make Love, Not Crusades’ (Medieval Neofolk | Italy, Edizioni Stramonium)
The Italian project MURMUR MORI was formed in 2015 in the Italian city of Bologna. The authors of the project Mirkò and Silvia have more than five full-length albums as well as several EPs, singles and collaborations with other musicians. In 2024 a new work called ‘Make Love, Not Crusades’ was released and consists of known medieval songs and songs of medieval troubadours in their own interpretation. Eleven compositions in the genre of medieval Neofolk with Italian lyrics. Female and male vocals perfectly express the medieval atmosphere and will be a good addition to the collection of lovers of the Medieval Neofolk. MURMUR MORI has always pleased with its sound and the new album is not an exception. Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/murmurmori
07. Jonna Jinton - ‘Songs & Callings’ (Ethereal, Neofolk, Dark Ambient | Sweden, By Norse Music)
JONNA JINTON was born in Gothenburg, Sweden. At the age of 21 Jonna moved from the capital to the small village in a remote area away from the hustle and bustle of the big city. That’s where the Swede’s musical project was born. In addition to musical creativity Jonna is a photographer, draws, makes documentaries, received various awards as part of her farming activities and is generally a multifaceted creative person. The Swede began her musical career in 2016. Her first composition appeared in 2017 in collaboration with VOHO and her first solo recordings were released in 2023. Her debut full-length album ‘Songs & Callings’ was released in 2024. The combination of airy Ambient and Ethereal with Folk motifs and lyrics in Swedish create a unique atmosphere of Nordic landscapes, mountains and lakes. A very emotional work with beautiful vocals. Towards the end of 2024 Jonna released her second album entitled ‘The Singing Ice of Storsjön’, which features one hour-long instrumental composition in the genre of Dark Ambient and Musique Concrète without the use of Folk elements. Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/jonnajinton
06. Osi and the Jupiter - ‘Songs from the Grave’ (Dark Folk, Neofolk | USA, Eisenwald)
In 2023 the American project OSI AND THE JUPITER released their fifth full-length album, which was in the top 10 of the Chamber Dark Scene. In 2024 the Americans released a sixth album called ‘Songs from the Grave’, which again hits the top. The project consists of members of various Metal and Rock formations and exists since the mid-10s. On the previous album OSI AND THE JUPITER flirted with the sound of Dark Country, but on the new creation they returned to the classic sound of Dark Folk with Neofolk, although some echoes of death country can be heard. The project’s classic creativity with elements of Neoclassics is excellent and the compositions are mesmerizing. One of the compositions on the album features another famous musician from the Dark Folk scene KING DUDE. Very strong work. Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/osifolk
05. Godesvang - ‘Grôni Godes Wang’ (Dark Folk | Germany, House of Inkantation)
The German project GODESVANG was formed in 2016 and worked for several years without releasing any material. In 2024 the Germans came out of the shadows with their debut release "Grôni Godes Wang" in the genre of classic dark folk. A wonderful conceptual work with acoustic opuses and lyrics in German sounds very powerful and harmonious. Slight industrial percussion adds volume to the sound. An excellent debut of a cool project for lovers of Dark Folk and not only. Facebook: n/a
04. Ataraxia - ‘Centaurea’ (Ethereal, Neoclassics, Medieval Neofolk | Italy, The Circle Music)
The Italian project ATARAXIA needs no introduction, having long ago become the standard of Ethereal and Neofolk. Two years after the release of the previous album the Italians are back with a new work entitled ‘Centaurea’. The new album is the second part of the trilogy, which is, according to the authors, “a hymn to the elemental spirits”. The atmosphere of the album is permeated with ancient times and some of the compositions are performed in ancient languages. Musically it turned out to be a diverse mix of Neofolk, Ethereal and Medieval music with splashes of Dark Ambient and sometimes even martial Industrial. The album ‘Centaurea’ can probably be considered one of the most experimental in the discography of the project, which does not make it worse, but even gives the chamber sound its own twist. For me personally this work of the Italians is one of the best in their history. Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/AtaraxiaFB
03. Gabria - ‘Day is Done’ (Neoclassics, Neofolk | Germany, Pretty Noice Records)
Christine Rauscher was born in Germany and began her career as a musician in 2006 in various medieval music projects. After releasing many albums with the bands HEITER BIS FOLKIG, PURPUR and KLANGGESPINST, in 2022 Christine released her debut solo work under the pseudonym GABRIA. The second album ‘Day is Done’ was released in 2024. In her solo work Christine took a step away from classical medieval music towards a more neoclassical sound, although a touch of Neofolk remained. In the press release for the album Christine says that during the Covid pandemic she realized that many people cannot fully relax, rest and get enough sleep, so she decided to record an album of relaxing compositions. The result is a kind of collection of beautiful calm beautiful lullabies, to which you can not only fall asleep, but also just relax from the noise of everyday life and gain strength and power to continue. Very cool strong work of a GABRIA with excellent female vocals and lyrics in English and German. Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TinisMusic
02. Mortifero - ‘The Baleful Tales’ (Dark Folk | Netherlands, Ván Records)
The debut work of the Dutch project MORTIFERO was released in 2021 and in 2024 the second full-length album entitled ‘The Baleful Tales’ followed. The album features eleven compositions in the genre of gloomy and at the same time romantic Dark Folk with elements of neoclassical music and Country. The musicians in the beginning of their career in 2020 were inspired by the work of DEATH IN JUNE, KING DUDE and LANA DEL REY, that’s why the romanticism along with the gloom and intimacy is so pecular for their sound. Cool acoustic-chamber compositions with lyrics in English and female vocals sound very atmospheric and powerful. Very strong work of the project. Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100064191217545
01. Angelic Foe - ‘Amulets and Charms’ (Ethereal, Neoclassics, Medieval Neofolk | Sweden, Wormholedeath Records)
Annmari Thim, a member of the Swedish neoclassical project ARCANA, created ANGELIC FOE in 2006 to implement her ideas, inspired by Jewish mysticism and myths about succubi. During the period of its existence ANGELIC FOE has released four full-length albums and in 2024 the fifth work ‘Amulets and Charms’ was released continuing Annmari’s researches in the world of mysticism. All previous works were performed in the ethereal genre with neoclassics and were included in the top 10 releases of the Chamber Dark scene those years. The new album rose to the first position. Amazing ethereal opuses with airy neoclassics and Annmari’s beautiful vocals created an ideal canvas in the best traditions of the genre. This album is not only the best in the chamber dark scene for 2024, but also one of the best in ethereal in the last ten years for sure and one of the best albums of the dark scene of 2024 in all genres. Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/AngelicFoe
Other honorable mentions: CAMERATA MEDIOLANENSE, CESAIR, JAR, KATI RÁN, KELTANIA, KRYIONIA BARD, MUNKNÖRR, SUN VESSEL, TRITHA, ULRIKA-IGRAINE