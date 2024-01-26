Covered genres: Gothic Electro, Synth-Goth, Electro Goth, Dream Pop, Dark-Trip-Wave, Gothic Industrial, Electro Folk
10. No - ‘Wave Function’ (Coldwave, Electropop, Minimal Synth | Canada, TONN Recordings)
The Canadian project with the probably shortest name in the Gothic scene, NO, was formed at the junction of the late 10s and early 20s and until 2023 already had two full-length albums. The Canadian’s new work is called ‘Wave Function’ and is made in a combination of different electronic genres with Gothic aesthetics. But he skillfully plays with Coldwave, Electro Pop and Minimal Synth creating high-quality interesting music that is difficult to categorize as the Synth scene, but even for electronic Gothic music this material stands out from the general concept. In any case, the album turned out to be interesting, high-quality and worthy of a place in any top for 2023. Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/NoMontreal2
09. Dead Souls Rising - ‘Black Out’ (Gothic Industrial, Darkwave | France, Mysis records)
The French Gothic project DEAD SOULS RISING has existed since 1993 and during their musical career the duo’s work lay in the different genres of Gothic Electronics, starting with Synth-Goth and ending with Gothic Industrial. In 2019, the French returned to the stage after a ten-year break and the album ‘Black Out’ became the third after their return. In their new work the musicians create atmospheric music combining Gothic Industrial and Darkwave. This is not the aggressively experimental Gothic Industrial that their colleagues DIE FORM do, but more melodic with a turn into Ethereal. The female vocals are still perfect and theatrical and the piano opuses give the material a neoclassical charm. Good job from an old known name of the Gothic scene. Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DeadSoulsRising
08. Collection D’Arnell-Andrea - ‘A Forest Inside’ (Synth-Goth, Dreampop, Coldwave | France, Infrastition)
The French collective COLLECTION D’ARNELL-ANDREA is one of the oldest and rightfully respected projects in the field of Gothic music. Over the course of their history the French have created Ethereal, Coldwave, Synth-Goth and other variations on the electronic and airy Gothic scene. In 2023, the musicians released a new work, ‘A Forest Inside’, which combines Dreampop and Synth-Goth with female vocals. Melancholic music with a recognizable sound and typical charm for the project will be on a par with the previous works of the project and will take its place in the Gothic playlist. Although there is no originality or newness on the album, the good old stuff is made in the best traditions of COLLECTION D’ARNELL-ANDREA. Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100063480910020
07. Black.Virus - ‘Krach bis Stille’ (GOTHIC ELECTRO, EBM | Germany, KL Dark Records)
The BLACK.VIRUS project was formed in 2012, but there is no information about previous albums neither on the project’s Bandcamp nor on their official website, so we will assume that the album ‘Krach bis Stille’ is their debut full-length work. The German duo creates Gothic Electro with elements of light dance EBM with male vocals in German language. The overall atmosphere is similar to the early albums of the other Germans CEPHALGY, but the sound of BLACK.VIRUS lacks aggression and noise effects, so they are still closer to the Gothic scene than to the Post-Industrial one. There are enough hits on the album, both for home listening and for the dancefloor. In general, such works really take you back in time to the 2000s and 10s, when this genre was on the rise. In the modern scene of Electronic Gothic music and Post-Industrial music such a sound is already rare. Good work by the Germans permeated with nostalgia personally for me. Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/blackVirus.official
06. Saigon Blue Rain - ‘Oko’ (Synth-Goth | France, Icy Cold Records)
The French duo SAIGON BLUE RAIN formerly known as STUPID BITCH REJECT formed in the first half of the 10s and as of 2023 has four full-length albums released, the last of which is called ‘Oko’ and was released in 2023 on the label Icy Cold Records. The works of SAIGON BLUE RAIN different and stands out on the Gothic Electronic scene and are known by its recognizable sound and peculiar combination of different genres. In the new work the musicians added elements of Post-Punk and Coldwave to the basic Synth-Goth as they usually did on previous albums, which became their signature. A variety of compositions, among which you can drown in dark romance, plunge into a Coldwave and dissolve on a dark Gothic dancefloor. Excellent work on a project that always makes me happy. Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SBRofficial
05. Night Hexe - ‘Heresy’ (Synth-Goth, Electrogoth, Postpunk, Gothic Rock | Argentina/UK, Bat-Cave Productions)
The first recordings of the project NIGHT HEXE appeared in 2022 and in 2023 the duo’s debut full-length album called ‘Heresy’ was released. The duo consists of the Argentinean Pablo and the British Sam, who now live in Europe. The album features 16 compositions made in combinations of different genres of Gothic music. Here you can find dark Synth-Goth, Rhythmic Electrogoth, guitar-based Post-Punk with Gothic Rock and elements of Darkwave. The main genre can still be considered as Electrogoth with variations. The music of the project can be compared to the work of the American band EGO LIKENESS of the early 10s with greater influence and elements of Post-Punk than their American colleagues. A good, varied work and for a debut generally one of the best albums on the Gothic scene in 2023. Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/nighthexeband
04. Hem Netjer - ‘The Song of Trees’ (Electrofolk, Ethereal | USA, Self-Released)
HEM NETJER is a relatively new name on the Gothic and Folk music scene. The project was formed in the early 20s and released its first EP in 2020. The full-length work of the Canadians is called ‘The Song of Trees’ and is made in a combination of Nordic Folk genres with Electronics and Ethereal. The debut EP was more electronic, but in the new album electronics are also present and add rhythm and uniqueness to the project. Female vocals are brought to the fore and male throat singing may become the signature of the project for the future. The general direction of the music is somewhat reminiscent of the Norwegians GARMARNA, but does not copy or even repeat their work. HEM NETJER have created something unique and distinctive. We can only hope that the electronic component will not disappear completely in future releases, although then their material will simply end up in the top of the chamber dark scene, but the Canadians have a very high potential to stay on various lists for a long time and not just in my tops. Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/hemnetjer
03. Abu Nein - ‘II’ (Synth-Goth, Coldwave, Electropop, Minimal Synth | Sweden, Progress Productions)
In 2020 the Swedish project ABU NEIN has already made some noise on the scene with its debut album attracting the attention of fans of Gothic Electronic music. The Swedes’ second full-length album is called ‘II’ and continues to delight its fans and recruit new fans to its staff. The new work is made in a more rhythmic sound with a combination of Synth-Goth, Coldwave and elements of Electro Pop and Minimal Synth. Erica’s vocals, like on previous releases, add charm to the cold sound. ABU NEIN continue in their job and continue to create quality music. Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100063707343343
02. Milicent - ‘Myrsky’ (Synth-Goth, Darkwave, Gothic Rock | Germany, Danse Macabre)
‘Myrsky’ is the debut album of the German project MILICENT from Stuttgart. The project was created in 2022 and released its debut work on the famous gothic label Danse Macabre. The album features eight compositions performed in different genres of Gothic music, based on Gothic Electronics from the Synth-Goth style. In essence, MILICENT makes Synth-Goth according to the canons of Gothic Rock with leading keyboard parts, referring to the sound of the 2000s. Vocals are predominantly female, but male vocals also creep in. A very strong and atmospheric work from a German project that will stay in the player for a long time. Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/milicentmusic
01. Psychicold - ‘Cross the Line’ (Gothic Electro | France, Self-Released)
The PSYCHICOLD project from the French city of Toulouse was formed in the late 90s and released its debut full-length album in the early 2000s, after which it went into a long hiatus and returned to music in the mid-10s. In 2023 the duo released a new work ‘Cross the Line’, which became the third in their discography. The music of the project is a classic Gothic Electro from the 2000s with female vocals and rhythmic beats with melodies. It may seem, that the first place of this album in the top is kind of a nostalgia for the sound that many fans of Gothic Electronics grew up with or simply differs from the mostly Coldwave oriented modern bands, but this album would have taken high places in the 2000s as well. Good dance tunes with beautiful and ideal female vocals with lyrics mainly in English, although the only composition in French became the most noticable on the album. The best Gothic Electronic album of 2023 without a doubt. Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/PsychicoldAmiotik
Other honorable mentions: AUTUMN'S GREY SOLACE, DIARY OF DREAMS, FUNAYŪREI, GREY GALLOWS
