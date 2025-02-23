Covered genres: EBM, Dark Electro, Anhalt EBM, Oldschool EBM, Aggro-Industrial, Electro-Industrial, Oldschool Dark Electro
10. MARTINÉ - ‘Nichts Währt Ewig’ (Oldschool EBM, Electro-Industrial, Synthpop | Germany, Echozone)
The MARTINÉ project by German musician Thomas Martiné released its debut full-length work in 2022 on the unknown German label Nadanna, which specialized more in releasing Synth and Italo disco. In 2024 the project released its second album on the format and well-known Echozone. MARTINÉ’s music is quite diverse. On the album you can find compositions in the classic sound of Oldschool EBM, which are flows into more melancholic Synthpop ballads and then the sound goes into multi-layered Electro-Industrial opuses and their more atmospheric variations. Very interesting diverse album by the German. The release consists of two CDs. On the second, as expected, there are remixes from both very young projects and from ancient masters of Post-Industrial music INSECT PLASMA and SYNAPTIC DEFECT. Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thomas.martine.98
09. Teknovore - ‘Caerdroia’ (EBM, Dark Electro | Greece, Infacted Recordings)
The Greek electronic project TEKNOVORE was formed in the early 20s by the only member George Klontzas, who was previously a member of the projects CYNICAL EXISTENCE and PREEMPTIVE STRIKE 0.1. In 2022 the debut full-length album of the project was released on the famous label Infacted Recordings. After releasing several singles, the Greek releases his second full-length work called ‘Caerdroia’. The album features new compositions with the guest vocals of musicians from other projects. Musically TEKNOVORE continued the combination of Post-Industrial with other electronic genres of both the dark scene and the mainstream electronics. Rhythmic and danceable tracks with clean and distorted vocals, clear and distinct EBM with Dark Electro and touches of TBM and influence and usage of the trance component, which has been already noticed in the work of PREEMPTIVE STRIKE 0.1 earlier. The participation of other musicians on the release not only from the Post-Industrial scene brought variety. The British BIOMECHANIMAL added oldschool EBM sound, GRABYOURFACE, EVA X and KEEVA LEO with vocal parts enriched TEKNOVOR sound with female charm, Greek colleagues TECHNOLORGY added Futurepop, the British MATT HART returned the Trance-TBM sound and SERAPHIM SYSTEM and ANY SECOND reminded that Dark Electro in classic dancefloor is still alive. A good diverse release with hits and high-quality sound. Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TeknoVoreMusic
08. Kalt - ‘Paradoxx’ (Oldschool EBM | France, Self-Released)
French EBM formation KALT was created in 2018. After releasing several EPs, splits and singles their debut album is coming out in 2020 and a sequel followed in 2024. The album is called ‘Paradoxx’ and presents to the listener a perfect combination of oldschool and modern EBM sounds. On the one hand the structure of the compositions and the general atmosphere correspond to the oldschool, but the sound is not as dry and more multi-layered than most oldschool projects. Good solid work from the French duo. Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/KALT.EBM.France.Official
07. Nature of Wires - ‘Digital Silence’ (EBM, Futurepop, Synthpop | UK, Self-Released)
Artificial intelligence is gradually beginning to penetrate the music industry not only in the mainstream, but also in the underground. Not everyone knows how to use it correctly, so at least a lot of outright garbage has appeared on the scene of Synthwave, Techno and Alternative Rock with electronics, which, however, can be filtered out, because the authors of the content do nothing with the material generated by AI and without human intervention this is very clear. The British project NATURE OF WIRES showed how to use artificial intelligence correctly. The project was formed back in 1986 and the debut album was released in 1993. Until 1994 the project consistently gave concerts, but after that it went into a long hibernation until 2014, when Gary Watts, one of the project founders, returned to composing. In 2016 NATURE OF WIRES returns with a new album. In total, up until 2024, the British band’s catalogue included five full-length albums, many singles, both solo and collaborative with colleagues from the dark scene and remix releases. In 2024 the project released its sixth album in collaboration with artificial intelligence, which was featured on the vocal parts of the material. The music and lyrics were written by a real person. The result was very nice and high-level material in a combination of light dance EBM with rhythmic Futurepop and elements of Synthpop. The AI’s vocals sound quite bright, because a real person worked on it. It turned out to be an excellent interesting diverse work of the British project. Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/nowrecordings
06. Miseria Ultima - ‘Arctic Esotericism’ (Dark Electro | Finland, Alfa Matrix)
The Finnish project MISERIA ULTIMA was formed in the mid-10s and with the release of their debut album in 2017 it became clear that the dark electro scene had been filled out with another high-quality dance project. The Finns’ first works were released on the Hungarian label Advoxya and in 2022 they moved to the more prestigious Alfa Matrix, where their new work of 2024 entitled ‘Arctic Esotericism’ was released. 10 killer Dark Electro hits with distorted vocals remind us that this genre can and should still be on the Post-Indusatrial music map. A good solid album without any claim to novelty and originality, but with very high-quality melodic Dark Electro. Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/miseriaultima
05. HECHT - ‘Kraftstorm’ (Anhalt EBM | Sweden, Self-Released)
The era of the Anhalt EBM has ended in the end of 10s and the projects that were considered leading either went into a different sound or broke up, so new musicians in this genre on today’s Post-Industrial music scene appear not so offent and their value is very high. The Swedish formation HECHT appeared in the early 20s. The first recordings were released by their own in 2022 and were followed by the debut full-length album ‘Kraftstorm’ also released by the project itself. Eight tracks of classic Anhalt EBM with periodic oldschool sound mainly in Swedish sounds like a breath of fresh air on the EBM scene. Excellent material with a cool sound, not as dry as the bulk of projects played during the period of the style#s blossoming. A good album and a great debut for the Swedes. Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/hechtebm
04. Machinalis Tarantulae - ‘Traum’ (EBM, Aggro-Industrial | France, Self-Released)
French musicians approach music in an unconventional way. It’s known fact not only in dark scene. The due MACHINALIS TARANTULAE confirms this again in their third album. The project was created by two French women, one of whom was part of PUNISH YOURSELF. The debut work was released in 2016 after which a more formed second album followed supported by a performance in Prague at the Audiotrauma festival. EBM with Aggro-Industrial, where the electronic sound of the Post-Industrial scene is combined with a guitar and the trick of all the material of MACHINALIS TARANTULAE is the use of viola da gamba (which is very bright in the live show). Very interesting material with a typical French approach. Cool atmospheric rhythmic compositions with lyrics in different languages, female vocals both harsh-industrial and clean. Another powerful work from France. The album also features guest musicians on two compositions. MACHINALIS TARANTULAE are able to create their own unique recognizable atmosphere and their own maybe genre. Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/machinalistarantuale
03. Ogezor - ‘The Green Light’ (EBM, Aggro-Industrial, Electro-Metal | France, Self-Released)
French musicians in any genre of music have always taken an unconventional approach to the implementation of their ideas and experimented with the sound of even very narrow styles, where it would seem impossible to turn around. Some of these experiments were successful, some failed, someone liked it and others avoided French projects, but if you do not try to experiment, then any genre of music would have created at all. The project OGEZOR is essentially a renamed ENTOPY ZERO. As part of ENTROPY ZERO two brothers F-2301 and K-74 released their debut work in 2019 and the first album under the name OGEZOR was released in 2022. The album ‘The Green Light’ is the second in the discography of OGEZOR and presents the skillful combination of Post-Industrial genres of electronic music with guitar sounds. Based on the EBM sound the French added Aggro-Industrial elements and Electro-Metal sounds with the electronic component being the leading musical theme. Powerful rhythmic compositions with futuristic aesthetics sound very unique and non-standard. The album contains both dancefloor hits and compositions for home listening. Some tracks clearly give off the influence of Neue Deutsche Härte. Very interesting work by OGEZOR. I would also apply the epithet “stylish” to it. Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ogezor
02. Matte Blvck - ‘Vows’ (Electro-Industrial, EBM, Synthpop | USA, Self-Released)
The project MATTE BLVCK has already surprised listeners of the dark scene with a versatile sound on their debut album in 2020. The second work of the Americans turned out to be no less diverse. MATTE BLVCK was formed at the turn of the 10s and 20s by former members of the formation JULIEN-K and in 2020 their debut was released, on which elements of ornate electro-industrial were twisted onto the romantic sound of synthpop. The second album is called ‘Vows’ and continues the trend and the traditional combination of the debut, only this time the move towards the Post-Industrial part is much clearer. 10 compositions, where Electro-Industrial with EBM interspersed with romantic Synthpop with melancholic emotional male vocals. More Industrial compositions on the album are mostly instrumental, which does not make the album lose its atmosphere at all. An excellent work of a unique project, which could easily get into the top 10 of the synth scene, like four years ago. Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/matteblvckus
01. Solemn Assembly - ‘Shattered Neon Dreaming’ (EBM, Electro-Industrial, Synthpop | USA, Zer0 Klash Audio)
The American duo SOLEMN ASSEMBLY was formed in 1989, but their studio work began in 2001 with the release of their debut full-length album. In 2012 the second work was released, after which the project released a collection of early recordings and disappeared from the radar until the end of the 10s. In 2019 the musicians returned to music again and released two EPs and a collection of material, that was not included in the 2012 album. In 2024 there is a return 12 years after the release of the last album. On the new album entitled ‘Shattered Neon Dreaming’ the Americans present ten new compositions and three tracks previously released exclusively on compilations in a combination of modern EBM with mechanical Electro-Industrial and elements of melancholic Synthpop. Cool diverse work of SOLEMN ASSEMBLY, which became one of the best of the Post-Industrial scene in 2024. Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SolemnAssembly
Other honorable mentions: G.H.T, MALICE MACHINE, MARCEL LÜKE, NACHTMAHR, STUKA 696, YOUR ENEMY, ZWE1HÄNDER, ZYNIK 14