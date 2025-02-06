Special: Top 10 2024 - Guitar Dark Scene album of the year

Spanish-language expansion in Guitar Gothic music continues. In the last few years Gothic Rock, Deathrock and Postpunk in Spanish have reached a new level and are increasingly being released on format labels, which adds fans among non-Spanish-speaking audiences. And this year as a whole for guitar genres of the dark scene turned out to be productive and full of interesting releases from both the grandees and young projects.



