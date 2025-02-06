Spanish-language expansion in Guitar Gothic music continues. In the last few years Gothic Rock, Deathrock and Postpunk in Spanish have reached a new level and are increasingly being released on format labels, which adds fans among non-Spanish-speaking audiences. And this year as a whole for guitar genres of the dark scene turned out to be productive and full of interesting releases from both the grandees and young projects.
Covered genres: Gothic Rock, Postpunk, Deathrock, Darkwave, Gothic Metal, Gothabilly, Cyber-Metal, Neue Deutsche Härte, Electro-Metal, Folk-Metal, Dark Cabaret
10. Black Doldrums - ‘In Limerence’ (Postpunk, Gothic Rock | UK, Fuzz Club Records)
The British band BLACK DOLDRUMS was formed in the mid-10s and played Psychedelic Rock with elements of Postpunk and Shoegaze on their first recordings. In 2017 their first CDr was released, which is essentially a debut, but the musicians themselves consider ‘Dead Awake’, released in 2022, to be their debut album. ‘In Limerence’ is the second full-length album and British act moved away from more experimental psychedelic music towards Gothic scene. Now the music of BLACK DOLDRUMS varies between Postpunk and Gothic Rock with occasional splashes of Shoegaze. Not exactly a radical change, but rather creative development. It turned out to be very good, diverse atmospheric material with male vocals. Good interesting work worthy of the attention for fans of guitar gothic music. Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/BlackDoldrums
09. Endora Y Sus Vicios - ‘Son Mis Normas’ (Deathrock | Spain, El Lokal)
The Spanish band ENDORA Y SUS VICIOS was formed in the mid-10s and released their self-titled debut album in 2017. In 2024 the second full-length work of the Spaniards called ‘Son Mis Normas’ was released. The project positions itself as Punk. In fact, it is punky Deathrock with electronic arrangements with a clear influence of SIOUXSIE & THE BANSHEES. A kind of theatrical hysterical female vocals more like a declamation with Spanish-language lyrics harmonize very well with incoherent guitars and dirty garage sound. Short compositions do not let the ears get tired and sudden changes in rhythms and patterns of the compositions do not let the listener get bored. Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/endoraysusvicios
08. 1186 - ‘Histeria’ (Deathrock | Colombia, Self-Released)
The South American Gothic scene has long been saturated with interesting projects with their recognizable sound and unique interpretation of the material. 2024 was no exception and gave fans of Guitar Gothic music several interesting releases. One of them was the debut work of the Colombian project 1186. The project was formed in 2019 by members of the Punk bands ATAQUE ZERØ and TRAMPA AND FATAL. The album ‘Histeria’ features eight compositions in the style of rhythmic Deathrock influenced, as the musicians themselves indicated, by Finnish and British Punk and Postpunk bands. Male vocals in Spanish and the punky sound of Deathrock once again confirm the quality of the South American scene, so if anyone missed this rather solid layer of the subculture, I recommend to check it out. The debut album of the 1186 project rightfully entered the top of 2024. In early 2025 the Drunken Sailor Records label released a vinyl edition of this work, so the vinyl lovers can purchase is in this format as well. Facebook: n/a
07. Elektrokohle - ‘Kalt Wie Du Bist’ (Postpunk | Germany, Oráculo Records)
The trio ELEKTROKOHLE was formed in Berlin in the early 20s. After the release of two EPs the debut full-length album entitled ‘Kalt Wie Du Bist’ followed, released on the Spanish label Oráculo Records. The album features 10 compositions in the genre of cold Postpunk with male and female vocals and in several parts combined with Deathrock, although this is more about the influence rather than a real musical part. The minimalistic, rather dry sound creates an interesting atmosphere and the lyrics in several languages including German, English and Italian diversify the material. An excellent debut. The album is dedicated to the bassist of the project, Suzan Flag, who passed away in November 2024. RIP. Facebook: https://www.instagram.com/elektrokohle
06. The Awakening - ‘The Awakening’ (Gothic Rock | South Africa, Intervention Arts)
THE AWAKENING was formed in the already far 1995 in the Republic of South Africa and has already entered the cohort of classic representatives of gothic rock. In 2008 the project moved to the USA. The new work with the same name has already become the eleventh in the discography and is a classic Gothic Rock with male vocals. Without excesses, without claims to originality, but with a very high-quality sound, memorable compositions and recognizable vocals of Ashton Nyte. A very solid strong album for lovers of Gothic Rock. Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/theawakeningofficial
05. Occults - ‘Rituals’ (postpunk, gothic rock | USA, Midnight Mannequin Records)
Emilio and Patrick, the members of the electronic project NOTHING STILL, decided to move away from Pop music to guitar sound and in the mid-20s created the band OCCULTS. The debut work ‘Rituals’ was released in 2024 and musically represents melancholic Postpunk with melodic Gothic Rock. Soft guitar compositions with male vocals are quickly absorbed, simply catched and easily perceived. Melodies and vocal parts sound hitty and simple. Very cool light work. I think that the reader noticed the repeated mention of the words “light”, “soft” and “simple” in this essay, because these words are the key ones in describing the work of the American project OCCULTS. Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/officialoccults
04. The Cure - ‘Songs of a Lost World’ (Postpunk, Psychedelic Rock, Gothic Rock | UK, Polydor)
16 years after release their last full-length album the British legends THE CURE return with their fourteenth full-length album, which is called ‘Songs of a Lost World’. The release of the new album by the British band became one of the most significant events not only in the dark scene, but in music in general. The project presented eight new compositions in its peculiar sound, which was even raised to a new level in some point. Musically the album combines a Postpunk mood with the sound of Gothic Rock and a Psychedelic Rock component with elements of other different genres of Rock and Indie scenes. Such a sound can be called innovative on the dark scene, so I assume that we can expect similar techniques from other projects in the guitar dark scene in the future, considering the already great influence of THE CURE on many modern and other Gothic Rock musicians. Atmospheric complex compositions with recognizable vocals of Robert Smith are combined with background piano passages, which gives volume to the songs. A good comeback, which can be called one of the best in the discography of THE CURE. Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thecure
03. Gossip Collar - ‘Spinning Silk for Parasites’ (deathrock | USA, Bat-Cave Productions)
The American project GOSSIP COLLAR was formed in the early 20s in Boston. Two of the quartet members had previously played in a 90s Punk band called THE SHOWCASE SHOWDOWN. In 2023 the project released online its debut self-titled EP and in 2024 its debut full-length album ‘Spinning Silk for Parasites’ followed released by the Polish format label Bat-Cave Productions. The album features deathrock music with postpunk elements, dirty sound and female vocals. High-quality deathrock is made without punky sound despite the punk past of the participants. Very good material. A new name on the Guitar Gothic music scene, which is worth keeping an eye on in the future. Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61563593638541
02. Schwarzer Engel - ‘Höhere Gewalt’ (Gothic Metal, Neue Deutsche Härte | Germany, Krähenzeit Records)
The German project SCHWARZER ENGEL was formed in 2007 in Stuttgart and attracted the attention of fans of gothic genres from the first releases. The author of the project, Dave, has always tried to create a combination of dark romanticism with hard guitar riffs and electronic inserts. Clear hit albums alternated with ordinary moderate ones, but SCHWARZER ENGEL was always on media and always seen. The German’s material was released on such well-known labels as Trisol, Massacre Records and darkTunes Music Group. The new work entitled ‘Höhere Gewalt’ and was released on the young label Krähenzeit Records, where, in fact, only this release and the single from it are available. The album is made in a combination of gothic metal with neue deutsche härte, where the electronic component is not relegated to the background, but plays an important role. The lyrics, as expected, are in German. There are plenty of hitty memorable compositions on the album, which will become, if they haven’t already, frequent guests on gothic dancefloors. Very high-quality good work with ideal proportions of Gothic Metal, NDH and Electronic Gothic component. Bravo! Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/schwarzerengelband
01. Nox Novacula - ‘Feed the Fire’ (gothic rock, postpunk, deathrock | USA, Artoffact Records)
The American band NOX NOVACULA was formed in 2017 in Seattle and the first EP was released in 2018. The first full-length album ‘Ascension’ was already mentioned in my top guitar scene for 2021 and the second work called ‘Feed the Fire’ rose to the top position. Very high-quality Deathrock with rare elements of Gothic Rock (unlike the debut, which had more Gothic Rock) and female vocals does not sound so garage-like unlike previous bands in the top 2024. The album also contains purely electronic compositions that dilute the guitar sound and fit perfectly into the atmosphere. Excellent material from a still relatively young band, that has already achieved recognition in the Gothic music scene. Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/nox.novacula
Other honorable mentions: BAEL BLACKWOOD, BUENOS VAMPIROS, D34D3MPTY, DAS PROJEKT, DELIRIUM MASK, FANTASMA NEGRA, GÖTTERDÄMMERUNG, HAGGEFUGG, HALLOWED HEARTS, HEAD CUT, IKON, KEYBOARDS AND RED LIPSTICK, MOSQUITO, NORMAL WEIRDS, NYXORA, OF BLOOD AND WINE, SHEITAN, SOROR DOLOROSAM STAHLMANN, THE OCCASION, YAMA UBA, ΣΚΟΤΟΔΊΝΗ