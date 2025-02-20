Covered genres: Industrial, Noise, Power Electronics, Dark Ambient, Martial Industrial, Death Industrial, Harsh Noise Wall, Ritual Ambient, Drone Ambient, Black Ambient, Industrial Darkwave, Harsh Noise, Percussion Industrial, Experimental Industrial, Improve Industrial, Musique Concrète, Dungeon Synth
10. Amps Kill - ‘Wretched Inheritance’ (Industrial, Noise | USA, Forced Music)
The first recordings of the American project AMPS KILL appeared in 2023. Singles were released during 2023 and 2024 and then all the singles, one new composition and five remixes were collected in the debut album. The result is a modern Industrial sound. If the Industrial genre had created not in the 70s, but in the 20s of the 21st century, then, apparently, it would have sounded exactly like this. Noise effects with a light, rare, barely noticeable rhythm, rough experimental compositions alternating with atmospheric and ominous ones make this debut album fresh on the Industrial scene. Of course, there were other similar ones, but I had not heard such a complete and formed one until 2024 and the AMPS KILL work. The remixes on the release are mostly made in a rhythmic experimental electronic genre. Excellent work of the project, which fans of industrial music should follow in the future. Facebook: https://www.instagram.com/amps.kill
09. XAL - ‘Spirit Breaking’ (Industrial, Noise | UK, Cloister Recordings)
The XAL project is a collaboration of three British experimentalists. AM NOT and MOLLUSK KING tend to noise and power electronics in their work, while ALICE DEPTIVA is an audio-visual artist with a more experimental Ambient sound. The musicians have collaborated before, but the album ‘Spirit Breaking’ is the debut for the XAL project. Short Industrial-noise sketches with elements of Dark Ambient and musique concrete create an oppressive gloomy atmosphere, the rough sound shifting and the use of rare light beat make this release diverse. A good collaboration act with nice material. Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100030756502352 / https://www.facebook.com/a.dept.iva / https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100057369647625
08. Noise/Girl - ‘A Dream We Had’ (Noise, Industrial | Japan, Self-Released)
The Japanese project NOISE/GIRL was formed by the British musician Luke in Tokyo in the mid-90s under the influence of MERZBOW, WHITEHOUSE and Disco Music. The sound of all this was reflected in the work of the project. In the late 90s and early 2000s the project released several releases that took Noise Electronics to a new level adding a disco rhythm to the sound walls. After a number of releases the project disappeared from the map of Industrial music, although Luke continued to release solo material under the name LUKE CHAOS and in 2023 NOISE/GIRL was back with a new material in the EP after a long break. In early 2024 a full-length return followed with the album ‘A Dream We Had’, which became only the second in the discography. Harsh Noise opuses with elements of Power Electronics and Disco rhythms with a bias towards Rhythmic Noise leads NOISE/GIRL and Industrial scene in general to originality with fresh ideas. An excellent return with powerful material. Also, in mid-2024 NOISE/GIRL released their third full-length album ‘Forever and Today’ in a less noisy but no less interesting combination of Dark Ambient and Death Industrial. Facebook: n/a
07. Pharmakon - ‘Maggot Mass’ (Industrial, Power Electronics | USA, Sacred Bones Records)
After a powerful full-length album in 2013 and world recognition on the Industrial scene, composer and musician Margaret Chardiet released four more full-length albums under the name PHARMAKON, went on tour with SWANS and performed at various venues around the world. The sixth album ‘Maggot Mass’ was released after a five-year break. The album features five new compositions in a combination of Rhythmic Industrial with Power Electronics and Margaret’s rough vocals. Some compositions are slightly reminding Margaret’s Punk Rock past. An interesting work, which differs from the debut work of the American by a slightly lesser degree of aggression, although this part has not completely disappeared. The material is more rhythmic with a touch of a classic Industrial sound, which can safely be considered as new line in PHARMAKON music. Good album. Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100044897684803
06. Empusae & Peter Bjärgö - ‘Onus’ (Industrial Darkwave, Industrial, Ethereal | Belgium+Sweden, Consouling Sounds)
Nicolas Van Meirhaeghe is a recognized master of Industrial music in many projects, including AH CAMA-SOTZ, IN SLAUGHTER NATIVES, SOPHIA and others. His brainchild EMPUSAE has existed since the early 00s and already has more than ten releases in its discography including both solo works and collaborations with other Industrial acts. In 2024 EMPUSAE released an album co-authored with Swedish composer and ARCANA member PETER BJÄRGÖ, with whom Nicolas had already worked in SOPHIA. Peter’s wife Cecilia also took part in two compositions, which even before listening were ment to involve the elements of Ethereal in Industrial variations. An interesting atmospheric work called ‘Onus’ is made in a combination of Industrial Darkwave, splashes of Dark Ambient and classic Industrial and the use of airy ethereal partly similar to a guitarless version of Doom Metal. A good album by recognized masters in their genres did not disappoint and rightfully takes its place in the top 10 industrial music albums for the year 2024. 2024 as a whole became a year of collaborations for EMPUSAE, although there was also a solo album. Overall, a rather productive year for the Belgian. Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/empusaemusic / https://www.facebook.com/PeterBjargo
05. Void Stasis - ‘Eschaton’ (Dark Ambient | USA, Cryo Chamber)
The project VOID STASIS is an Industrial side project of Chris Heath, known as Kristof Bathory for his work in DAWN OF ASHES and BORNLESS FIRE, joined by Marie Hedonia. The debut work was released in 2022 and in 2024 the third full-length album ‘Eschaton’ followed. The release presents nine opuses in the genre of Dark Ambient, where atmospheric gloomy music combined with airy cosmicity and lamenting soothing compositions are replaced by disturbing and frightening tracks. Chris and Mary skillfully use different sounds and create a unique recognizable music in different genres of Ambient based on its dark part. Another excellent work by the duo. Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/voidstasis
04. Sophia - ‘The Age of the Narcissist’ (Industrial Darkwave, Martial Industrial, Dark Ambient | Sweden, Cyclic Law)
Eight years after the release of their previous full-length album, the Swedish project SOPHIA returns with a new creation ‘The Age of the Narcissist’. SOPHIA was formed in 1998 by Peter Bjärgö from ARCANA as a side project, but over time it became a self-sufficient project with its own audience, concept and ceased to be associated with ARCANA. On the new album the Swede and his team created a material that varies between Industrial Darkwave, Martial Industrial and Dark Ambient. The strong work of the project has once again returned SOPHIA to the map of Industrial music, although in fact they never disappeared. A magnificent return of a cool grandee of the Industrial scene. Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SophiaIndustrial
03. Ulvtharm - ‘7 Uthras’ (Industrial, Death Industrial | Sweden, Cyclic Law)
Jouni Heikki Ollila was born in Sweden in 1972 and is known in the dark music scene as a former member of the EBM project POUPPÉE FABRIKK and a current member of the industrial formation MZ.412. The Swede’s first solo works were released in 2003 under the name ALK0 in the genre of Experimental Industrial with Noise. In the early 10s the musician created the BURG project, within which he experimented with the electronic sound of Techno and Ambient. And in the 20s the Swede created two more solo projects. ULVTHARM became as industrial as his first solo works, but more conceptual and less experimental. The album ‘7 Uthras’ is already the second full-length release of ULVTHARM after the debut in 2022 and presents the listener with viscous dark industrial opuses with a taste of death industrial, elements of drone doom and ritual ambient. Deep gloomy work is interestingly and not trivial. Good material from an experienced master of sound. Also, in 2024 the debut work of another side project of Jouni called CENSOR was released, on which the Swede went for an Electro-Industrial sound. Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ulv.tharm.1
02. To End It All - ‘Of Blood and Memory’ (Death Industrial, Dark Ambient, Neoclassics | USA, Roman Numeral Records)
The 2018 debut work of the American duo TO END IT ALL was the best on the Industrial scene. They had to wait for the new album for six years, but the wait was worth it. The second full-length work is called ‘Of Blood and Memory’ and was released on the American label Roman Numeral Records. TO END IT ALL was formed in the mid-10s by two members of the Experimental Metal band EYE OF NIX - Joy Von Spain and Masaaki Masao. The album also featured cellist Lori Goldston and multi-instrumentalist Anne O’Neill, who also made the album cover. Eight powerful atmospheric and at the same time aggressive compositions in a combination of Death Industrial, Dark Ambient and Neoclassics with Joy’s beautiful emotional vocals make the release one of the best not only on the Industrial scene, but also on the dark scene in general. A very powerful continuation of the projects’ career. On the day of the release a remix of the tracks from this album was also out separately. Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TEIAnoise
01. Τέθριππον – ‘ΑΡΡΗΤΟΣΑΡΧΗ’ (Martial Industrial, Neoclassics, Neofolk | Greece, Zazen Sounds)
The Greek project ΤΈΘΡΙΠΠΟΝ was formed in 2006 by the duo Konstantinos and Demetrios. After releasing two EPs in 2009 their debut work was released in a combination of cinematic Ambient, light Martial rhythms and Folk motifs. The debut was followed by a second album in 2014 and after that the Greeks went on hiatus for 10 years. The third full-length work is called ‘ΑΡΡΗΤΟΣΑΡΧΗ’ and was released in 2024 on the Greek Industrial label Zazen Sounds. On the new album the duo creates conceptual Martial Industrial with elements of Neoclassics and Neofolk. The music is no longer as cinematic as at the beginning of the caree and has become gloomier and noisier I would say. More Martial Industrial, less Ambient and more clear Folk motifs. Conceptually the album is permeated with Greek epic, so, as expected, the lyrics on the album are in Greek with male clean vocals (namely vocals, not recitations). Very powerful work. Probably one of the best in the genre of Martial Industrial that I have heard. Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Tethrippon
Other honorable mentions: BAD MAN, DAY BEFORE US, FORM HUNTER, GREEN TEA, HYBRYDS, KÆLAN MIKLA & BARDI JOHANNSSON, KARMIC DELUSIONS, KAZERIA, LURED, M.I.A., MEAT BEAT MANIFESTO & MERZBOW, MELEK-THA, MENTE-ATADA, PHELIOS, THE BLACK MONOLITH, THE DUNNING-KRUGER EFFECT, THEOLOGIAN, TINEIDAE & SOLE MASSIF, UNCODIFIED, VINNIE CAMILLERI