CD Review: Metallica - Load (Remastered)

Artist: MetallicaTitle: Load (Remastered)Genre: Heavy MetalRelease Date: 13th June 2025Label: MercuryMETALLICA - probably a band that definitely needs no introduction. These guys have been around since 1981, continuously busy creating music. With multiple awards, countless tours, eleven full length studio albums and so much more under their belt, the band has created an empire around their music. Their worldwide fanbase is huge, and rightfully so. For this year, the band has decided to remaster their sixth studio album from 1996: ‘Load’. The remastered version comes with fourteen tracks of the original album, but is also available in different sets.The ultimate fan edition is limited and numbered. It comes with ‘Load (Remastered)’ on 180-gram double LP and CD, ‘Mama Said’ picture disc, three live LPs, 15 CDs, four DVDs featuring unreleased content including live shows, rough mixes, demos, etc, an MP3 download card of all audio, two tour laminates, an 11” x 17" Lollapalooza poster, a “Pushead” patch, the 8” x 10” Rolling Stone Magazine cover print, five-pack of guitar / bass picks, a pack of 14 Rorschach Test cards, a complete lyric folder and sheets, and ultimately an 128-page hardcover book with never-before-seen photos + stories from those who were there! That is a lot to handle and definitely something for the fan collection.The album itself included the same song as the original, only with a cleaner and refreshed sound. Lasting for seventy-eight minutes, the original ‘Load’, as well as ‘Load (Remastered)’ is one of their longest albums, even though their albums usually last for about an hour or beyond.The music on the album brings forth the well-known strength and intensity. Each song is pushing you further and further, energizing you, giving you strength and confidence.The arrangements get you moving along, even if it is just tapping or nodding, while the lyrics get stuck in your mind or jogs the memory, maybe even leading you down memory lane, because 1996 is some time ago and a lot has happened since. While I honestly doubt, that this album is truly new to anyone, you will love it, regardless of this being an old gem dusted off and refreshed, or you just having discovered ‘Load (Remastered)’ for the first time. This is METALLICA we are talking about!So, turn up the volume and press play on METALLICA’s ‘Load (Remastered)’ and enjoy the strong and edgy arrangements, anger and confidence. Join in and sing along, nod or band along and enjoy this timeless classic with a fresh sound!01. Ain’t My Bitch02. 2 X 403. The House That Jack Built04. Until It Sleeps05. King Nothing06. Hero Of The Day07. Bleeding Me08. Cure09. Poor Twisted Me10. Wasting My Hate11. Mama Said12. Thorn Within13. Ronnie14. The Outlaw TornJames Hetfield – Lead Vocals, Rhythm GuitarKirk Hammett – Lead Guitar, Backing VocalsRobert Trujillo – Bass, Backing VocalsLars Ulrich – DrumsMusic: 10Sound: 10Total: 10 / 10