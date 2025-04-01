CD Review: Mumford & Sons - Rushmere

Artist: Mumford & SonsTitle: RushmereGenre: Folk RockRelease Date: 28th March 2025Label: Island EMI Group / Glassnote / Universal MusicMumford & Sons is back with new music. The British Folk-Rock band was founded in 2009 and has conquered the world with their unique sound. It’s been seven years since their last release ‘Delta’. Now, on March 28th, Mumford & Sons have released their fifth full length studio album ‘Rushmere’ through Universal Music, which marks the beginning of a new era. It comes with ten songs and lasts for thirty-four minutes.‘Malibu’ opens the album with smooth, gentle, and heartfelt tunes that embrace your heart instantly. ‘Caroline’ picks up the pace and gets you going along. Energetic and thriving this song is pushing you deeper and deeper into this album. The lyrics and its catchy chorus definitely have potential to get stuck in your head. ‘Rushmere’ is yet another thriving song that will energize you while listening. The album continues a lot calmer with ‘Monochrome’. This song will dig deep underneath your skin and its arrangements will fill your mind, filling it with ease and peace. ‘Truth’ creates a certain depth and width with its brilliant arrangements. This is a song to get lost in, with a bridge and chorus that will definitely get stuck in your head. With ‘Where It Belongs’ you will also lose track of time and space. The soft vocals and sparse arrangements will get your thoughts wandering.‘Anchor’ pulls you back to the here and now. Depending on how far away you have wandered with your thoughts, this might be sometime towards the end of the song, but it will pull you back, I promise. ‘Surrender’ is an absolutely emotional piece of music: You can feel the lyrics deep within yourself! Probably, because it is a song most of us will be able to relate to. The smooth beginning slowly transforms into an energetic melody which will get you going along for sure. The album takes you closer to the end with ‘Blood On The Page’. This song will dig deeper and deeper underneath your skin with its slightly melancholic arrangements, causing to stick with you long after the music has ceased. ‘Carry On’ ends the album gently, digging deep one last time.MUMFORD & SONS are back with a brilliant album. ‘Rushmere’ will touch your heart and soul instantly. Each song is telling a story and has its very own character, some you might be able to relate to, but you will definitely be able to feel each and every single song deep within. With each time you listen to this album, you will discover a different aspect of it. Depending on your current situation, each song might even have a different effect on you. Some songs will cause your mind to wander. The beautiful lyrics are definitely worth listening to closely. ‘Rushmere’ is an absolutely stunning and timeless album. So sit down and press play on ‘Rushmere’. Let MUMFORD & SONS fill your heart and soul with their beautiful music. Enjoy!01. Malibu02. Caroline03. Rushmere04. Monochrome05. Truth06. Where It Belongs07. Anchor08. Surrender09. Blood On The Page10. Carry OnMarcus Mumford - Vocals, Drums, GuitarsBen Lovett - Vocals, Piano, Keyboard, AccordionTed Dwane - Vocals, Bass, Double Bass, DrumsMusic: 10Sound: 10Total: 10 / 10