CD Review: Lady Gaga - Mayhem

Artist: Lady GagaTitle: MayhemGenre: PopRelease Date: 7th March 2025Label: UniversalSo here’s the brand-new LADY GAGA album ‘Mayhem’. I am not sure, if this woman needs an introduction, but let me give you a brief one: LADY GAGA is an impressive singer and songwriter and actress. She has been active since 2000. With her music she has achieved worldwide success, with multiple songs in the charts and a lot of awards under her belt. She is notorious for her unique style and reinvention of self. So far, she has released five studio albums and four soundtrack albums, amongst other collaborations. It seems that whatever she touches turns to gold, and well deserved so, if I may say that.However, here is her brand-new album ‘Mayhem’. It is the sixth full length studio album and comes with fourteen songs that sum up to a total of sixty-six minutes. The album begins with ‘Disease’, which is an absolutely intense song with catchy and rhythmic tunes that will pull you along right away. The strong and intense vocals on the chorus will hit your core. The opening song is bursting with energy sand power that is highly contagious. The following song, ‘Abracadabra’ is pulling you onto the dance floor with those extremely danceable electric tunes, that are bursting with energy once again. It is hard to sit still as long as this song is playing. ‘Garden Of Eden’ gives you a moment of catching a breath for a brief moment, but the catchy tunes of the chorus will get you going along yet again. ‘Perfect Celebrity’ has its own vibe. The intense and slightly aggressive vocals during the chorus will definitely catch your attention. The lyrics of this song are interesting, to say the least.For ‘Killah’ LADY GAGA teams up with GESTAFFELSTEIN. ‘Zombieboy’ will get you going along again with its catchy tunes. The musical style of the song brings back the 80s and early 90s. This is a song that will most likely get stuck in your head. ‘LoveDrug’ is another beautiful song that gets you moving along. Beautiful lyrics guide you through this, so listen closely. ‘Don’t Call Tonight’ and ‘Shadow Of A Man’ will pull you onto the dance floor again, before the music slowly calms down. ‘The Beast’ is still a song that will dig deep underneath your skin, but it is a lot calmer. ‘Blade of Grass’ is a lot smoother. The melancholic tunes will dig even deeper. The album ends with a big one: ‘Die With A Smile On’ alongside BRUNO MARS is the perfect love ballad to melt your heart. It is a highly addictive song, which is going deep underneath your skin. Absolutely stunning.Each song of this new LADY GAGA album is telling a beautiful story. According to an interview she gave, these stories all describe her in one way or another. So, listen closely. The intense and divers arrangements on this album are absolutely catchy and will captivate you from first to last. Maybe the music on ‘Mayhem’ might even cause some goosebumps here and there. LADY GAGA’s voice is definitely capable of doing so. The different vibes and styles of each song keep this album interesting, even after the 100th time listening to it. LADY GAGA is a mastermind and an amazing singer. I absolutely love this album from first to last. And I am sure you will too. So go ahead and check out this brand-new gem: LADY GAGA’s ‘Mayhem’ is out now.01. Disease02. Abracadabra03. Garden of Eden04. Perfect Celebrity05. Vanish Into You06. Killah ft. Gesaffelstein07. Zombieboy08. LoveDrug09. How Bad Do U Want Me10. Don’t Call Tonight11. Shadow Of A Man12. The Beast13. Blade of Grass14. Die With A Smile with Bruno MarsLady GaGaMusic: 10Sound: 10Total: 10 / 10