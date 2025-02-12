CD Review: Lacuna Coil - Sleepless Empire

Artist: Lacuna CoilTitle: Sleepless EmpireGenre: Heavy MetalRelease Date: 14th February 2025Label: Century Media RecordsFebruary 14th is Valentine’s Day, and here is a special gift for those close to your heart: LACUNA COIL released their brand-new album ‘Sleepless Empire’. The Italian Metal band was founded in 1994. First, they went under the name SLEEP OF RIGHT, in 1996 they renamed the band to ETHERAL, before finally finding the name LACUNA COIL, which was also in 1996. So, for almost thirty years now, the band around Cristina Scabbia and Andrea Ferro go by the name LACUNA COIL and have countless shows and festivals under their belt. With a huge fanbase all around the world, LACUNA COIL has a strong fellowship. So, this release is for you! ‘Sleepless Empire’ is their tenth full length studio album, following the 2022 remix album ‘Comalies XX’. ‘Sleepless Empire’ comes with eleven songs and lasts for forty-seven minutes.For the album, LACUNA COIL has invited two guest artists: Randy Blythe of LAMB OF GOD joins them for the song ‘Hosting The Shadows’, and Ash Costello of NEW YEAR’S DAY joins them for ‘In The Mean Time’. But one thing after another: The album begins with ‘The Siege’ which starts out with a calm and short intro before the band sets in with full force. Strong vocals are accompanied by harsh riffs. The song is about strength and perseverance, which you can hear in every second of it. ‘Oxygen’ continues strong and intense: harsh riffs, along with growling and shouting of both - Cristina Scabbia and Andrea Ferro - push you through this song, with no mercy.The following track ‘Scarecrow’ gives you the impression of swaying back and forth, between light and darkness, smooth and rough or like a ping pong ball being played back and forth between both singers. It is an impressive song that will definitely catch your attention. ‘I Wish You Were Dead’s an extremely catchy song with a chorus that will get stuck in your head, whether you want it or not. ‘In Nomine Patris’ begins with chanting and almost feels like you are suddenly in the middle of an ancient ritual. A song that will definitely dig deep. ‘Sleep Paralysis’ comes with an epic and wide sound you can get lost in. Just to name a few of the highlights and to give you an impression of the album.Those eleven songs are filled with energy and strength. Each song has amazing arrangements you can get lost in. In the typical style of LACUNA COIL, CRISTINA SCABBIA and ANDREA FERRO are taking turns in clean and growled vocals. All wrapped in heavy arrangements, harsh guitar riffs and an intensity that will not let you go by untouched. This is an album that will note tire, filled with music you can sink into and discover a new facet every time. Each song is telling its own story. The energy of the album will grab you and push you through. So be prepared, hold on tight and press play on this brand-new LACUNA COIL album: ‘Sleepless Empire’. Out now.01. The Siege02. Oxygen03. Scarecrow04. Gravity05. I Wish You Were Dead06. Hosting The Shadow (feat. Randy Blythe)07. In Nomine Patris08. Sleepless Empire09. Sleep Paralysis10. In The Mean Time (feat. Ash Costello)11. Never DawnCristina Scabbia - VocalsAndrea Ferro - VocalsDiego Cavallotti - GuitarMarco Coti Zelati - BassRichard Meiz - DrumsMusic: 10Sound: 10Total: 10 / 10