5th to 8th July 2023
Rockharz Festival 2023 with Wolfheart, Wind Rose, Moonspell, Carcass, Life of Agony, Lord of the Lost, Saltatio Mortis, Amon Amarth and Lacuna Coil
Rockharz Festival 2023 is over and it was once more a big success. Shaken by a roller coaster ride of emotions, by the many highlights but also the deep cuts of this anniversary year the Ballenstedt Rock’n’Roll field was turned once again into an airfield.
Let’s conclude it with the words of the organizers: Dear people, we would like to thank you very much! The reactions at yesterday’s acceptance speech, the sea of lights and the sympathy we were able to experience overwhelmed us. On behalf of all crew members, bands and the entire ROCKHARZ organization, we would like to tell you: you are the best festival audience one could wish for! […] And since, as is well known, after the festival is before the festival, we will start the pre-sale for next year's festival tomorrow, as announced. We will announce the exact time and further details via the relevant channels. We wish you a safe arrival at home and thunder out a big THANK YOU again! Your ROCKHARZ team“
Pre-sale for the next year already has started: https://bit.ly/rh_tickets2024
An now, please enjoy out pictures from last Rockharz Edition.
Wolfheart
Wind Rose
Moonspell
Carcass
Life of Agony
Lord of the Lost
Saltatio Mortis
Amon Amarth
Lacuna Coil
All Pictures by Marko Heiroth
