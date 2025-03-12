9th March 2025
Biohazard & Life Of Agony - “Co-headlining UK/EU tour” - Special guest: Lylvc
NYHC enthusiasts have been salivating for months: For the first time in history, two of Brooklyn’s finest bands have decided to join a monumental European tour as Co-Headliners, spanning 24 cities in 10 countries. Needless to say, tickets sold fast, and so 1.600 fans heeded the call on a relaxed and warm Sunday evening to travel back in time for three decades to experience their idols alive and kicking.
Lylvc
The task of opening up the evening fell to the Raleigh, NC based six-piece band LYLVC (pronounced ‘Lilac’). So far, LYLVC have released one EP called ‘Perfect Drug’ back in 2022. https://lylvc.com
Music & Performance
The hall was still half empty, when LYLVC took to the stage shortly after 7pm. The combo of clean, female vocals with male Rap parts seems to have undergone a renaissance in popularity lately. Nevertheless, watching LYLVC perform contributed to the time-travel atmosphere of the overall evening. Fittingly enough, LYLVC covered LINKIN PARK’s ‘Papercut’ to stir things up, but it seemed, that a lot of the fans who came to see LIFE OF AGONY and BIOHAZARD were not too enthusiastic to relive the New Metal era, as the audience reaction to the band’s theatrical performance stayed rather reserved.
Rating
Music: 6
Performance: 7
Sound: 7
Light: 6
Total: 6.5 / 10
Life Of Agony
Now that’s what I would call a comeback. 27 months after LIFE OF AGONY’s last performance in the Carlswerk Victoria, which had more the ambience of a farewell tour, the epic combination with Co-Headliners BIOHAZARD created a strong sense of reinvigoration for LIFE OF AGONY that was reminiscent of the glory days of New York Hardcore. Right before the gig bassist Alan Robert went to the guys in the wheelchair section in front of the stage, handing out plecs and fist bumps, which was an extremely nice touch.
Music & Performance
The space in front of the Carlswerk’s stage was packed to the brim, so when HOUSE OF PAIN’s anthemic hymn ‘Jump around’ resounded over the speakers, everyone was ready to party. The four band members of LIFE OF AGONY started their set right by putting the pedal to the Metal music-wise, opening their set with the ‘River Runs Red’, which sent the mosh pit into frenzy. Keith Caputo’s voice, in itself a charismatic force of nature, together with his reinvigorated stage presence, pushed the band’s energy levels to unseen heights. And the audience responded accordingly. Circle Pits and crowd surfers appeared, and the pit was cooking.
LIFE OF AGONY’s setlist was a perfect blend of classic tracks and newer material, keeping the energy high throughout the night. At one point Caputo dedicated the next song to their co-headliners BIOHAZARD and ripped into a cover of CRO-MAGS ‘We Gotta Know’. The band’s chemistry was undeniable. Guitarist Joey Zampella and bassist Alan Robert locked into a groove that was both heavy and melodic, while drummer Veronica Bellino provided the relentless drive that is LIFE OF AGONY’s signature sound. The interaction between the band members was electric, fuelling the intensity of their performance. The Carlswerk was the perfect venue for this show. The intimate atmosphere allowed the band to connect with the crowd on a deeper level. The crowd responded with a ferocity that matched the band’s energy, creating a powerful synergy that made for an unforgettable night.
LIFE OF AGONY’s performance was a reminder of why they are considered one of the pioneers of the hardcore scene. Their music continues to resonate with their fans, and their live shows are a testament to their enduring power, making you wonder where the last three decades went.
Rating
Music: 9
Performance: 9
Sound: 7
Light: 7
Total: 8 / 10
Biohazard
BIOHAZARD, a Hardcore band also hailing from Brooklyn, formed in 1987, and they were one of the first bands to create a fusion of Heavy Metal, Hardcore Punk and Hip Hop, paving the way for the Metalcore variant. Their mainstream debut ‘Urban Discipline’ in 1992 put them onto the map of metal fans throughout the world. https://www.biohazard.com
Music & Performance
The atmosphere inside the Carlswerk Victoria became gloomier with the BIOHAZARD sign on the back wall, and the notorious State of the World Address child in the gas mask image on the side displays, as a classical music intro faded into an urban sound layer with police sirens, to which the quartet entered the stage. BIOHAZARD kicked off their set with ‘Urban Discipline’, and immediately the mayhem started like it was 1995. With ‘What Makes Us Tick’ Two more classics from their major debut album followed to the delight of the fans. As the set progressed, Biohazard’s blend of hardcore and crushing metal riffs kept the energy at maximum levels.
‘Black and White and Red All Over’ and ‘Five Blocks to the Subway’ saw fists pumping and bodies colliding, the audience feeding off the band’s relentless energy. Seinfeld’s stage presence was as commanding as ever delivering vocals with the same grit that has defined Biohazard’s sound since the early ‘90s. Towards the end of the show, BIOHAZARD announced that they will be releasing another album in 2025, and they served their new song ‘Forsaken’ as a teaser for the new material. The night culminated in a furious combination of ‘Punishment’ and ‘Hold My Own’ which brought the show to a blistering finish. ‘Punishment’, arguably their most iconic track, hit with full force, its bouncing groove igniting the most intense crowd reaction of the night.
BIOHAZARD proved that their return isn’t just a nostalgia trip; it’s a strong reminder that their influence remains undeniable. And, luckily for fans yearning for more, BIOHAZARD seems to be hellbent on continuing their journey.
Setlist
01. Urban Discipline
02. What Makes Us Tick
03. Wrong Side of the Tracks
04. Shades of Grey
05. Five Blocks to the Subway
06. Each Day
07. Black and White and Red All Over
08. Business
09. Victory
10. Love Denied
11. We're Only Gonna Die (Bad Religion cover)
12. Tales From the Hard Side
13. Forsaken
14. Punishment
15. Hold My Own
Rating
Music: 9
Performance: 9
Sound: 8
Light: 8
Total: 8.5 / 10
All Pictures by Andreas Klüppelberg