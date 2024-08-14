7th August 2024
Life of Agony - “Up Close & Unplugged Tour” - Special guests: Bokassa
Legendary New York Metal / Crossover band LIFE OF AGONY (‘River Runs Red’, ‘Ugly’ etc.) led by Mina Caputo has decided to pay our cozy Düsseldorf club zakk a visit for the fourth time in its existence spanning more than three decades.
Bokassa
The Norwegian Stoner Rock / Sludge Metal combo BOKASSA accompanied LIFE OF AGONY on this evening. People in the know might recognize their name from a METALLICA stadium tour in the summer of 2019, and they are quoting the legendary METALLICA drummer Lars Ulrich, dubbing the as his “new favourite band”. So far, BOKASSA have released three studio albums, with the latest from 2021 being called ‘Molotov Rocktail’. https://www.bokassaband.com
Music & Performance
When BOKASSA started their gig shortly before 8pm, they had a problem, which many of their predecessors had in the zakk during summertime: the beer garden attached to the zakk is just such a pleasure to be in during sunny weather, so that merely anybody was inside at that moment. That changed rather quickly, as the trio took to the stage and started dishing out their stoner rock infused Metal Punk. Singer Jørn Kaarstad greeted the audience in visibly high spirits in German, engaging in casual banter between the songs. The 30-minute set flew by quite quickly, and a lot of people seemingly enjoyed what they were hearing.
Rating
Music: 7
Performance: 7
Sound: 7
Light: 7
Total: 7 / 10
Life of Agony
Around half a year after the band presented their songs as reduced acoustic versions, garnered with a screening of the band’s documentary ‘The Sound of Scars’, and a Q&A with co-founders Mina Caputo, Joey Zampella, and Alan Robert, the full band managed to squeeze in a gig in between their summer festival appearances all over Europe. Six months after LIFE OF AGONY’s epic acoustic performance, the fans hunger for LIFE OF AGONY in its original form was palpable.
Music & Performance
The relatively cozy space in front of the ZAKK stage was packed, so when first HOUSE OF PAIN’s ‘Jump around’, and the RADIOHEAD’s ’Street Spirit (Fade Out), resounded over the speakers, everyone was ready to receive their idols. The four band members came out with guns blazing, opening their set with the ‘Through and Through’, which sent the mosh pit into frenzy. Mina Caputo’s voice, a force of nature, soared above the music, delivering lyrics that resonated with a raw vulnerability. Their setlist was a perfect blend of classic tracks and newer material, keeping the energy high throughout the night. The band’s chemistry was undeniable. Guitarist Joey Zampella and bassist Alan Robert locked into a groove that was both heavy and melodic, while drummer Veronica Bellino provided the relentless drive that is LIFE OF AGONY’s signature sound. The interaction between the band members was electric, fuelling the intensity of their performance. The zakk was the perfect venue for this show. The intimate atmosphere allowed the band to connect with the crowd on a deeper level. The crowd responded with a ferocity that matched the band’s energy, creating a powerful synergy that made for an unforgettable night.
LIFE OF AGONY’s performance was a reminder of why they are considered one of the pioneers of the hardcore scene. Their music continues to resonate with fans of all ages, and their live shows are a testament to their enduring power.
Setlist
01. Through and Through
02. River Runs Red
03. My Eyes
04. Scars
05. Let’s Pretend
06. Angry Tree
07. Other Side of the River
08. Respect
09. Lost at 22
10. I Regret
11. Weeds
12. My Mind Is Dangerous
13. Method of Groove
14. Underground
15. This Time
Rating
Music: 9
Performance: 9
Sound: 7
Light: 7
Total: 8 / 10
All Pictures by Christian Beyermann
Comments powered by CComment