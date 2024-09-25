24th September 2024
Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds - “The Wild God Tour” - Support: Dry Cleaning
Music legend NICK CAVE is back! In the context of his latest single ‘Wild God’, the Australian, together with his band THE BAD SEEDS, is currently making big news - because with the single, NICK CAVE & THE BAD SEEDS also announced a new album. With the new album, NICK CAVE is now touring Germany, opening the tour in Oberhausen.
Dry Cleaning
British Post-Punk band from London DRY CLEANING, formed in 2017, opened the evening. The band consists of Florence Shaw (vocals), Tom Dowse (guitar), Lewis Maynard (bass), and Nick Buxton (drums). Their sound is characterized by a mix of resonant guitars, minimalist rhythms, and the distinctive spoken-word vocal style of Florence Shaw, who weaves everyday observations and surreal thoughts into the lyrics. After releasing two EPs, the band signed with the independent label 4AD and released their first single, ‘Scratchcard Lanyard’. In 2021, the single ‘Strong Feelings’ followed as a precursor to their debut album ‘New Long Leg’ (2021), which received widespread critical acclaim and brought the band international recognition. DRY CLEANING is often compared to other Post-Punk bands like IDLES or FONTAINES D.C., but stands out due to Shaw’s unconventional vocal delivery. Currently, DRY CLEANING is supporting NICK CAVE on his tour, further solidifying their status in the contemporary post-punk scene. https://drycleaningband.com / https://www.facebook.com/drycleaningband
Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds
On August 30th, the incredible 18th album of the long-time multi-instrumentalist will be released with ‘Wild God’ - according to Cave himself - a work of ecstasy. “I hope the album has the same effect on the audience as it does on me,” says Cave. “It comes out of the speakers and grabs me. It’s a complicated album, but it’s also deeply and joyfully infectious.” With their debut album ‘From Her To Eternity’ in 1984, the journey of one of the most significant, globally renowned bands began, after NICK CAVE had dissolved his previous Post-Punk band THE BIRTHDAY PARTY two years earlier. Over the years, not only did album after album of NICK CAVE & THE BAD SEEDS appear at an incredible pace; Cave also developed as one of the most important songwriters in rock music history. To this day, the musician, lyricist, poet, writer, actor, and screenwriter influences artists of all genres and from all over the world.
In particular, the albums ‘The Boatman’s Call’ (1997) and ‘Skeleton Tree’ (2016) are repeatedly declared as outstanding works of the exceptional artist, in which the usual dark, stirring lyrics and melancholic atmosphere dominate. With this basic recipe, he has already co-created significant soundtracks (‘Peaky Blinders’) or provided one of the most beautiful duets in music history with ‘Where The Wild Roses Grow’ - together with pop queen KYLIE MINOGUE. With ‘Wild God’, the first album since ‘Ghosteen’ from 2019 is now on the horizon, a double album in which the Australian addresses the accidental death of his son Arthur and integrates religious influences. In addition to the announcement of the 18th long player, NICK CAVE & THE BAD SEEDS also announce an extensive arena tour, which will make five stops in Germany in the fall. After NICK CAVE confirmed his Germany tour for this fall in March, another show in Berlin at the Uber Arena has now been added due to high demand. https://www.nickcave.com / https://www.facebook.com/nickcaveandthebadseeds
Music & Performance
Last night, NICK CAVE & THE BAD SEEDS transformed the Rudolf-Weber-Arena in Oberhausen into a swirling, emotional world between darkness and light. Playing to a full house, they delivered a set that was not only musically overwhelming but also marked by an extraordinary closeness to the audience, an impressive light show, and breathtaking live images projected on giant screens. It was an evening full of musical debuts, but also of intense intimacy, as only NICK CAVE can create - especially with a focus on their current album ‘Wild God’, which was almost performed in its entirety.
From the very beginning, Cave had the audience spellbound with his magnetic presence. The show opened with the brand-new tracks ‘Joy’, ‘Frogs’, and ‘Wild God’, all performed live for the first time - after all, Oberhausen was the first stop of the current tour. With these dark, atmospheric songs, Cave and his band set the tone from the first minute: this would be a night full of surprises. What made this performance truly special was the closeness between Cave and his fans. He spent almost the entire concert on a narrow platform directly at the barrier (when he was not sitting at the piano), often just inches away from the ecstatic crowd - or leaning far over them, supported by their hands. Time and again, he sought direct contact, holding hands, looking into people’s eyes, and making them feel as if he was singing for each person individually. This proximity gave the show an almost intimate intensity, something tangible even in the vastness of the arena.
After the three premieres, ‘O Children’ followed, casting a melancholic spell over the audience before ‘Jubilee Street’ unleashed the full energy of THE BAD SEEDS. Warren Ellis’ virtuosic performance on violin and synthesizers turned the song into one of the most explosive moments of the night. Then came ‘From Her to Eternity’, after which Ellis humorously introduced the band in a detailed and witty way, drawing smiles from the audience. It was these small, charming moments that made the band feel so accessible.
The light show was another highlight of the evening. Throughout the concert, the atmosphere was enhanced by stunning light installations: deep, intense reds during ‘Red Right Hand’, soft blues for emotional ballads like ‘Bright Horses’ and ‘Into My Arms’. The shifting colours and lighting effects added extra depth to the songs, pulling the audience even further into Cave’s dark, poetic narratives. Simultaneously, massive screens displayed moody, black-and-white live images of the concert. The cameras perfectly captured the intensity of each moment - the sweat-drenched faces, the ecstatic gestures of Cave and Ellis, and the reactions of the crowd. It felt as if the audience was part of a live film, documenting the drama and dedication of the band in real-time.
The night was filled with numerous other debuts: ‘Long Dark Night’, ‘Cinnamon Horses’, ‘Conversion’, ‘Final Rescue Attempt’, and ‘O Wow O Wow (How Wonderful She Is)’ - each of these new tracks showcased a different facet of THE BAD SEEDS, ranging from apocalyptic drama to tender moments. ‘Tupelo’, one of the darkest and most intense numbers of the evening (and also one of my absolute highlights of the show), had the crowd swaying, before ‘Red Right Hand’ later on made the atmosphere explode - including Cave’s playful lyric change from “You don’t have no money” to “You don’t have no Bargeld,” which elicited loud laughter from the audience.
When the regular show ended with the mighty ‘The Mercy Seat’ and the thunderous ‘White Elephant’, the energy in the room was almost palpable. But the crowd demanded more, and the band returned for a powerful encore. ‘Palaces of Montezuma’ (a GRINDERMAN cover performed for the first time by NICK CAVE & THE BAD SEEDS), along with the return of ‘Papa Won’t Leave You, Henry’ (played for the first time since 2017), and the beautiful ‘Into My Arms’ brought an emotional wave that culminated in the live debut of ‘As the Waters Cover the Sea’. Interestingly, ‘Carnage’ was listed as an alternate on the setlist but was not played. ‘The Ship Song’ was intended as the final song according to the printed setlist but fell victim to a strict curfew. Nonetheless, the evening ended on an absolute high note.
This night in Oberhausen was not only musically brilliant but also visually and emotionally intense. NICK CAVE once again proved that he is not only an extraordinary artist but also a master at creating a deep connection with his audience. Supported by an impressive light show and powerful live images on the screens, the fans experienced a show that was both intimate and epic - a concert that will resonate for a long time to come.
Setlist
01. Joy (live debut)
02. Frogs (live debut)
03. Wild God (live debut)
04. O Children
05. Jubilee Street
06. From Her to Eternity
07. Long Dark Night (live debut)
08. Cinnamon Horses (live debut)
09. Tupelo
10. Conversion (live debut)
11. Bright Horses
12. I Need You
13. Straight to You (first time since 2009)
14. O Wow O Wow (How Wonderful She Is) (live debut)
15. Final Rescue Attempt (live debut)
16. Red Right Hand
17. The Mercy Seat
18. White Elephant (Nick Cave & Warren Ellis cover)
---
19. Palaces of Montezuma (Grinderman cover) (First time played live as Nick Cave & TBS)
20. Papa Won’t Leave You, Henry (First time since 2017)
21. Into My Arms
22. As the Waters Cover the Sea (live debut)
Rating
Music: 10
Performance: 10
Light: 10
Sound: 8
Total: 9.5 / 10
All Pictures by Daniela Vorndran (http://www.vorndranphotography.com / http://www.facebook.com/blackcatnet)
Comments powered by CComment