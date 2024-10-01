30th September 2024
Marc Almond - “I’m Not Anyone Tour 2024” - Support: Alex Lipinski
“A great song can never die and should always find a new life and audience,” says MARC ALMOND. Even during his time with SOFT CELL, Marc had the gift of breathing new life into forgotten songs. This is proven once again with the release of his new album ‘I’m Not Anyone’ on July 12, 2024.
Alex Lipinski
ALEX LIPINSKI is a British singer-songwriter, known for his emotional voice and acoustic-driven, honest songs. Hailing from Weston-super-Mare, he combines elements of Folk, Rock, and Americana in his music. Lipinski has released several albums, including ‘ALEX’ and ‘Chasing The Light’, which highlight his ability to convey deep emotions and stories through his music. He has toured across Europe and the USA, both as a solo artist and with his band, establishing a name for himself as an independent artist. As a support act for artists like Marc Almond, Lipinski regularly showcases his passion for music and his ability to command a strong stage presence with a minimalist setup. https://alexlipinski.com / https://www.facebook.com/AlexLipinskiMusic
Music & Performance
The evening at the Gloria Theater began with a quiet yet atmospheric performance by singer-songwriter ALEX LIPINSKI, who welcomed the audience with his warm voice and acoustic accompaniment on guitar and harmonica. In his 30-minute set, Lipinski demonstrated why he had already been chosen as the support act for MARC ALMOND’s previous tour. His honest, heartfelt songs created the perfect atmosphere for the evening. Despite the simplicity of his performance - just him, his instruments, and a stage - he asked the audience to support him, as an independent artist relying on merchandise sales to fund his tour. With a charming smile, he promised to be available at the merch stand after the concert for chats and autographs.
Rating
Music: 7
Performance: 8
Light: 8
Sound: 7
Total: 7.5 / 10
Marc Almond
MARC ALMOND started his solo career with his band MARC AND THE MAMBAS and their album ‘Torment and Toreros’, which was influenced by Spanish flamenco, among other things. He says that he still enjoys being inspired by secular music to this day. His greatest success as a solo artist came in 1989 with the number one hit ‘Something’s Gotten Hold of My Heart’, which he produced with Gene Pitney, a legend of the 60s. He himself says that he can’t just cover any song, but he must feel like he wrote it himself and thus have a special connection to the song. Based on this foundation, his new album and upcoming tour are built. A list of selected cover songs, ranging from Jazz, Orchestral Ballads, Folk, Soul, and much more, accompany him on his journey. The title song, Paul Anka’s ‘I’m Not Anyone’, is the centrepiece of the album - a passionate and emotional ballad combined with Marc’s typical drama. In 2024, he is celebrating his 45th musical anniversary. For two exclusive concerts, MARC ALMOND will come to Germany in the fall! Experience the singer in his element and look back together with him on his breathtaking career! https://www.marcalmond.co.uk / https://www.facebook.com/MarcAlmondOfficial
Music & Performance
The evening at the Gloria was full of charm, covers, and nostalgia - and despite sushi-induced uncertainties, MARC ALMOND was a charismatic entertainer! When MARC ALMOND took the stage at around 9:15 pm, the sold-out Gloria audience was immediately electrified. But before diving into the show, Almond - in his usual humorous manner - shared an anecdote that set the tone for the night with a relaxed and playful vibe: “I just landed an hour ago, and before the concert, I only had three pieces of sushi. I hope I make it through - I’m not feeling so great right now!” With this charming confession and a mischievous smile, he showed that despite the travel-induced weakness, he had no intention of letting his fans down.
The opening with ‘I’m the Light’ (BLUE CHEER cover) was powerful yet elegant, and the audience responded instantly with enthusiasm. After the first song, he threw in another witty remark: “Apparently, someone didn’t get the memo that I no longer play standing venues - and it seems you [the audience] didn’t get the memo either!” Laughter filled the room as Almond humorously commented on the intimacy of the Gloria Theater. Almond took the crowd on a journey through music history - a setlist packed with covers of songs that have accompanied and inspired him over the past 45 years. Every song was infused with his unmistakable voice and a deep emotional connection, as Almond made each original his own. Particularly moving was his rendition of ‘Trouble of the World’ (MAHALIA JACKSON cover), which he performed alongside his male backing singer. The powerful vocals from both singers left the audience almost in awe before erupting into thunderous applause.
The selection of songs reflected Almond’s eclectic taste. From ‘Gone With The Wind (Is My Love)’ to melancholic CHARLES AZNAVOUR chansons like ‘The Boss Is Dead’, and timeless classics like ‘Tainted Love’, arguably the most iconic piece of his career, each song found its place in Almond’s musical retrospective. Especially impressive was his version of ‘If You Go Away’ (JACQUES BREL), where his emotional interpretation filled the room with a poignant beauty. The blend of soul, chanson, and pop was a true feast for the ears. Almond’s band was also in top form. Each musician supported their charismatic frontman with virtuosity and energy that brought the songs to life. From gentle, piano-accompanied ballads to rockier moments, like the T. REX cover ‘Children of the Revolution’, the band showcased their versatility and ensured that every song gripped the audience in a new way. The chemistry between Almond and his musicians was palpable - he led them with a wink and occasional humorous remarks, all while maintaining a professional edge.
Conclusion: An unforgettable night at the Gloria! Despite his initial unease, MARC ALMOND handled the concert with poise and once again demonstrated why he’s been one of the greats in the music scene for decades. The evening was a heartfelt homage to music history, reinterpreted with Almond’s personal touch. The intimate atmosphere of the Gloria Theater contributed to the feeling that the audience was part of a nearly familial setting, where humour, nostalgia, and emotion intertwined. Those who didn’t get MARC ALMOND’s memo about no longer playing such venues were fortunate - this night was a highlight not to be missed.
Setlist
01. I’m the Light (Blue Cheer cover)
02. Gone With The Wind (Is My Love) (Rita Graham cover)
03. Elusive Butterfly (Bob Lind cover)
04. Trouble of the World (Mahalia Jackson cover)
05. A Woman’s Story (Cher cover)
06. The Heel (Eartha Kitt cover)
07. The Boss Is Dead (Charles Aznavour cover)
08. Yesterday When I Was Young (Charles Aznavour cover)
09. What Makes a Man (Charles Aznavour cover)
10. I Have Lived (Charles Aznavour cover)
11. Terrapin (Syd Barrett cover)
12. Dream Lover (Bobby Darin cover)
13. One Night of Sin (Elvis Presley cover)
14. How Can I Be Sure (The Rascals cover)
15. The London Boys (David Bowie cover)
16. Stardom Road (Third World War cover)
17. If You Go Away (Jacques Brel cover)
18. Sebastian (Steve Harley & Cockney Rebel cover)
19. The House Is Haunted (Mel Tormé cover)
20. The Days of Pearly Spencer (David McWilliams cover)
21. Something’ s Gotten Hold of My Heart (Gene Pitney cover)
22. Tainted Love (Gloria Jones cover)
23. Jacky (Jacques Brel cover)
24. Children of the Revolution (T. Rex cover)
25. I Close My Eyes and Count to Ten (Dusty Springfield cover)
26. I’m Not Anyone (Sammy Davis Jr. cover)
Rating
Music: 9
Performance: 8
Light: 8
Sound: 7
Total: 8 / 10
All Pictures by Daniela Vorndran (http://www.vorndranphotography.com / http://www.facebook.com/blackcatnet)
