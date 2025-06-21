Live Review: Wave Gotik Treffen 2025 - Leipzig (Day 3)

Various Venues, Leipzig, Germany6th to 9th June 2025Like every morning during the WGT, I began my day with a fresh round of scheduling - pen in one hand, Pfingstbote and WGT app in the other - only to once again conclude that to experience everything this festival has to offer, one would need to split into four. Or perhaps clone oneself. The depth and variety of the programme is astounding: concerts, readings, performances, exhibitions - often running parallel.This time, still in my “rainbow-black” mood, I chose to start the day in the city centre at the atmospheric Dr. Faustus Bar. There, Erk Aikrag - known as frontman of HOCICO and RABIA SORDA - held a reading from his book ‘Until My Throat Bleeds’. It wasn’t just a “must” for me due to our friendship; our bond actually started through this book, as I had contributed the photography for it. To see this come full circle in such an intimate setting was deeply special.The event, however, held more than expected. Surprise guest Eric13, guitarist of COMBICHRIST, joined the reading and presented his own poetry. He shared how Erk had once inspired him on tour to explore his lyrical voice. The synergy between the two was palpable. Each brought their own distinct cadence and energy, transforming the reading into a rare, genre-defying collaboration. The room was packed to the point of bursting. Together, they introduced their collaborative Spoken-Word project, CHUNTATA BOYS, and premiered their first track ‘What Is America’ - a searing, timely piece that left the room in thought.Leaving the warm density of the bar behind, I braved the rain and made my way to one of Leipzig’s most breathtaking venues: the Peterskirche. There, JANUS took the stage for a rare acoustic performance. With origins tracing back to the late 90s, JANUS has always danced on the edges of Darkwave, Neoclassical, and Spoken Word. Their lyrics are intense, literary, and often painfully honest. This setting amplified their strengths. Under the towering gothic arches, JANUS delivered a set that felt almost sacred. The stripped-down arrangements allowed the poetry to float with raw emotion. It wasn’t just a concert; it was a confessional, a séance of past selves and lingering truths.From solemn introspection to punchy retro electronics: I arrived at Haus Leipzig just in time to catch the tail end of KALT, a band known for Coldwave precision and stark, emotional clarity. But I was mainly there for the Swedish EBM duo STURM CAFÉ, who brought analogue grit and punkish provocation to the stage. Their minimalist beats and sharp staccato vocals charged the room with retro-futuristic energy. Unfortunately, the lighting conditions were dark and challenging for photography, so after the usual three songs, I moved on.Though tempted to stop for INVINCIBLE SPIRIT, the continued poor lighting convinced me to push forward toward the Felsenkeller for MORPHOSE. This dark electronic project led by Chris Dupont blends modern synth textures with classical undertones. That night, they featured special guest Christian Schottstädt of FORCED TO MODE. I could only witness part of their set, but what I saw was intensely atmospheric - layers of brooding electronic waves and cinematic build-ups that stirred a quiet intensity in the crowd.Afterwards, I returned to my spiritual WGT home - the Heidnisches Dorf - for a performance I had long anticipated: KALANDRA. I had first encountered them years ago as a support act for WARDRUNA, and since then, they have only deepened their mystique. Their fusion of ethereal Nordic Folk and soaring Alternative Rock wrapped the audience in sound like mist over fjords. Vocalist Katrine Stenbekk’s voice shimmered with vulnerability and strength in equal measure. It was both enchanting and grounding - a modern folklore whispered through cables and carried on the wind. I lingered a little longer after the show, capturing candid moments among the visitors, before setting out for the evening’s emotional centrepiece.The Agra was already filled when I arrived for SILKE BISCHOFF, a band etched deeply into the hearts of the dark scene. This performance was not just a tribute - it was a commemoration. Following the tragic passing of singer Felix Flaucher, the concert took on an emotional weight like no other that weekend. His partner opened the show with heartfelt words, and then a string of prominent guest artists, including singers from DEINE LAKAIEN and SOLAR FAKE, took turns interpreting SILKE BISCHOFF’s songs. Each brought their own nuance, yet remained respectfully close to the original spirit. When ‘On the Other Side’ was played - with Felix’s original vocals and video projected on screen - time seemed to stand still. Tears welled, voices cracked, and the Agra became one single, mourning body of remembrance and respect.The final concert of the evening came with a rare twist: PIL, led by Punk icon John Lydon. Entry required signing a waiver and receiving a special wristband - a formality that underscored the exclusivity of the event. Known for blending Post-Punk rebellion with Dub, experimental Noise, and biting social commentary, PIL’s performance was confrontational, bold, and unapologetically raw. Lydon - theatrical, defiant, and at times fragile - delivered with a mix of venom and vulnerability. His presence dominated, but the band behind him was just as sharp, creating a sonic backdrop that shifted between chaotic and strangely danceable. It was a fitting end to a day full of unexpected emotional depth.Day 3 of the WGT was a kaleidoscope of intimacy, confrontation, and remembrance. From personal friendships turned creative collaborations to sacred spaces filled with sorrow and song, the day reminded me how deeply this festival connects its community through shared history and evolving expression. Though I had considered ending the night at the Täubchenthal, where DJ MARTIN and DJANE SHEATLE hosted the Big 80s & Depeche Mode Party, fatigue claimed victory. And honestly, after a day so rich and resonant, a quiet return to a warm bed was exactly the ending I needed.All Pictures by Dagmar Urlbauer