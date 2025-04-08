7th April 2025
Twenty One Pilots - “The Clancy World Tour 2025”
Thanks to the incredible efforts of Live Nation, one of the most spectacular concerts by one of the world’s most iconic mainstream bands, TWENTY ONE PILOTS, took place in Hamburg on April 7, 2025, as part of their global “The Clancy World Tour”. The organization was flawless from start to finish - security, logistics, stage setup, light and sound - everything was executed on the highest level. You could feel the professionalism behind every detail, and that made the night even more unforgettable.
Personally, this show was a special milestone: my very first stadium photo report in Germany. I was slightly nervous, not knowing what to expect from such a massive event. But as the first chords rang through the air and the stage lit up, my anxiety dissolved. I was completely absorbed in the energy of the music and the crowd. By the end of the night, I felt proud of my work and motivated to aim even higher. It was a powerful, one-of-a-kind experience - the kind that stays with you forever.
TWENTY ONE PILOTS are more than just a band - they are storytellers, world-builders, and genre-defiers. Hailing from Columbus, Ohio, the duo of Tyler Joseph and Josh Dun has captivated a global audience with their emotionally charged lyrics, cinematic live performances, and a sound that seamlessly blends Alternative Rock, Hip-Hop, Electronic, and Indie Pop. With over 33 billion global streams, multiple GRAMMY® Awards, and a fiercely loyal fanbase, TWENTY ONE PILOTS have become a cultural force - crafting not just albums, but entire universes that explore identity, mental health, and resilience. Their latest album, ‘Clancy’, released on May 17, 2025, marks the next chapter in the conceptual narrative that began with 2015’s ‘Blurryface’ and continued through 2018’s ‘Trench’. Deep, introspective, and sonically bold, ‘Clancy’ reconnects fans with the band’s signature worldbuilding while pushing their sound into new emotional territory. To celebrate the album’s release, the band launched “The Clancy World Tour”, their biggest global headline tour to date, produced by Live Nation. Kicking off in Denver in August 2024, the tour has brought their exhilarating live show to fans across North America, Australia, New Zealand, and now Europe - where fire, visuals, and raw energy converge into an unforgettable concert experience. www.twentyonepilots.com / https://www.facebook.com/twentyonepilots
Music & Performance
From the very first seconds, it was clear: TWENTY ONE PILOTS don’t just perform - they create a world. Their show in Hamburg was a breath-taking mix of high-concept storytelling, mind-blowing special effects, massive flames, surreal video installations, and emotional intensity. It wasn’t just a concert; it was a cinematic experience. Tyler Joseph’s voice was as magnetic and mesmerizing live as it is in the studio - perhaps even more. His energy, his movements, his presence… you can’t look away. The man is an insanely talented performer, charismatic to the core. And together with Josh Dun - powerful, precise, and electric on drums - the two of them form a duo that feels more like a phenomenon than a band. Simply put: they are the definition of quality. Of art. Of “the real deal”. The setlist took us through the band’s evolution - from early underground anthems to their newest chapter with ‘Clancy’, their highly anticipated album released in May 2025. The opening track, ‘Overcompensate’, immediately set the tone: fast-paced, chaotic in the best way, with a blend of rap, electronica and alternative rock that had the entire stadium on fire.
Then came ‘Holding On to You’, a throwback to Vessel, reminding us of the duo’s roots - raw emotion wrapped in explosive performance. One of the most emotional moments of the night was ‘Car Radio’, which echoed like a chant across the crowd. The lyrics - dark, introspective, painfully relatable - united thousands of strangers in one shared heartbeat. ‘The Judge’, with its bouncy ukulele vibe, gave a short moment of lightness before morphing into a surprise snippet of ‘Cut My Lip’, shown during a video montage of fans lining up for the show. A beautiful tribute to the dedication of their followers. The show continued with ‘Tear in My Heart’ and ‘Shy Away’, blending vulnerability with joy and danceable energy. ‘Heathens’, the dark, cinematic hit from the Suicide Squad soundtrack, turned the stadium into a movie set - eerie and beautiful. When they performed ‘Next Semester’, one of the newest tracks from ‘Clancy’, the crowd didn’t just listen - they felt it. The raw honesty in the lyrics, the sense of disorientation and longing, resonated deeply.
The B-stage brought us closer - literally and emotionally. Here, they played stripped-down versions of ‘Routines in the Night’, ‘The Line’, and ‘Mulberry Street’, creating an intimate, almost sacred atmosphere. You could hear people crying. Smiling. Hugging strangers. This is what music should do. Back on the main stage, the intensity ramped up again with ‘Nico and the Niners’, ‘My Blood’, and the heart-pounding ‘Heavydirtysoul’, a highlight from ‘Blurryface’, that felt like a spiritual exorcism. The final act exploded with ‘Ride’, ‘Guns for Hands’, and the hauntingly beautiful ‘Paladin Strait’, seamlessly woven with a snippet of ‘Bandito’ - a nod to the lore of ‘Trench’. And then, the encore - what an encore it was. ‘Paladin Strait’ returned, this time accompanied by a video sequence, leading into a triumphant run through ‘Jumpsuit’, ‘Midwest Indigo’, and ‘Stressed Out’ - their generational anthem. And finally, ‘Trees’, the traditional closer, with confetti flying, drums on the crowd, and a stadium roaring with every last ounce of energy.
The night with TWENTY ONE PILOTS in Hamburg was not just a concert. It was a journey through music, memory, fear, hope, and fire - both literal and emotional. Thanks to the impeccable organization by Live Nation and the unmatched artistry of the band, it became an unforgettable chapter in the story of every fan present. For me, it was more than a photo report. It was a dream realized. An experience that ignited something inside. And I know - this is just the beginning.
Setlist
01. Overcompensate
02. Holding On to You
03. Vignette
04. Car Radio
05. The Judge (Video of fans lining up shown on screen; ‘Cut My Lip’ snippet in the middle)
06. The Craving (Jenna’s Version)
07. Tear in My Heart
08. Backslide
09. Shy Away
10. Heathens
11. Next Semester
---B Stage---
12. Routines in the Night
13. The Line
14. Mulberry Street
---Main Stage---
15. Navigating
16. Nico and the Niners
17. Heavydirtysoul
18. My Blood
19. Guns for Hands
20. Lavish
21. Ride
22. Paladin Strait (‘Bandito’ snippet in the middle)
---
23. Jumpsuit
24. Midwest Indigo
25. Stressed Out
26. Trees
All Pictures by Iryna Kalenska