Live Review: Remode - Berlin 2025

Columbia Theater, Berlin, GermanyDate: 29th March 2025On Saturday, 29th March 2025, the Columbia Theater in Berlin was filled to the last row with eager fans for a night of DEPECHE MODE classics, as REMODE, one of the biggest Depeche Mode tribute bands in Germany, took the stage. Formed in 2006 in Bielefeld, REMODE has built a solid reputation for their authentic renditions of DEPECHE MODE’s iconic tracks, offering an immersive live experience for both casual listeners and die-hard fans alike.Music & PerformanceThe night kicked off with a strong opening choice, ‘In Your Room’, setting the tone for a performance that drew heavily from DEPECHE MODE’s “Devotional Tour”. Right from the start, the band captured the mood of the original track, immersing the audience in DEPECHE MODE’s unique atmosphere. Lead vocalist Dan proved to be an excellent Dave Gahan impersonator, channelling the energy and charisma that Gahan is known for. His vocal delivery was spot on, while the rest of the band - Johannes (guitar), Slick (bass), Tony (drums), and Vic (synths) - demonstrated impressive musicianship in faithfully recreating the iconic sound of DEPECHE MODE. Every member of REMODE was fully engaged, bringing both passion and precision to their performance.The setlist spanned a wide range of DEPECHE MODE’s career, from the most popular hits to deeper cuts and rarities. The crowd was treated to a mix of crowd favourites such as ‘Never Let Me Down Again’ and ‘Just Can’t Get Enough’, but also tracks that are rarely performed live by DEPECHE MODE themselves, including ‘Route 66’ and ‘People Are People’. The inclusion of these rarities was a special treat for the fans, adding an element of excitement and surprise to the show. The band’s attention to detail didn’t stop with the music. The stage design, lighting, and visuals were reminiscent of DEPECHE MODE’s own live performances, with minimalist yet effective lighting creating the right atmosphere for each track.It was clear that REMODE aimed to offer more than just a musical experience - they created a tribute that felt genuine and immersive, taking fans on a journey through the iconic band's history. The audience’s engagement was palpable, and the energy in the room was infectious. While I had to leave before the final songs, it was clear that the crowd was fully immersed in the show, with the energy high throughout the performance. The overall vibe was welcoming, and fans of all ages gathered to celebrate their love for DEPECHE MODE.REMODE’s performance was a testament to their dedication and skill, capturing the magic of Depeche Mode while adding their own unique touch. For any DEPECHE MODE fan, seeing REMODE perform live is a must - a high-quality tribute that honours the legacy of one of the most influential bands of all time. They proved once again why they are considered one of the biggest DEPECHE MODE tribute bands. Their performance in Berlin was an outstanding tribute, combining musical authenticity with passion and dedication. There’s no denying that REMODE is certainly one of the most accomplished bands in the tribute scene. The night was a true celebration of DEPECHE MODE’s music, offering fans a chance to relive the excitement of a live Depeche Mode show, and for those who weren’t able to see DEPECHE MODE perform themselves, REMODE provided the perfect opportunity to experience it.All Pictures by Dagmar Urlbauer