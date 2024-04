Gallery: Depeche Mode - Cologne 2024

Lanxess Arena, Cologne, Germany3rd April 2024It is a little more than a year that DEPECHE MODE released their latest album ‘Memento Moro’. The accompanying tour was already announced in October 2022 and only a short time after the release, the tour already started. First visiting the big stadiums in Germany last year, the band now returned to the country for several indoor arena shows culminating with three final concerts at the Lanxess Arena in Cologne.The first of them took place yesterday and the day did not start without any confusions. There were reports of a bomb from World War II found not far from the arena and evacuations, road closings, cancelled trains and busses. Luckily, the bomb was disarmed in the afternoon and could dampen the anticipation. We will present you a report of all three Cologne concerts after the grand finale on Monday, but for now, we have several pictures of the first Cologne show and the setlist for you. Please enjoy!Setlist01. Intro (Speak To Me)02. My Cosmos Is Mine03. Wagging Tongue04. Walking In My Shoes05. It’s No Good06. Policy Of Truth07. In Your Room08. Everything Counts09. Precious10. Before We Drown11. Strangelove12. Home13. Ghosts Again14. I Feel You15. A Pain That I’m Used To16. Behind The Wheel17. Black Celebration18. Stripped19. Enjoy The Silence---20. Waiting For The Night21. Just Can’t Get Enough22. Never Let Me Down Again23. Personal JesusAll pictures by Daniela Vorndran ( http://www.vorndranphotography.com