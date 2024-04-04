3rd April 2024
Depeche Mode - “Memento Mori” Tour 2024
It is a little more than a year that DEPECHE MODE released their latest album ‘Memento Moro’. The accompanying tour was already announced in October 2022 and only a short time after the release, the tour already started. First visiting the big stadiums in Germany last year, the band now returned to the country for several indoor arena shows culminating with three final concerts at the Lanxess Arena in Cologne.
The first of them took place yesterday and the day did not start without any confusions. There were reports of a bomb from World War II found not far from the arena and evacuations, road closings, cancelled trains and busses. Luckily, the bomb was disarmed in the afternoon and could dampen the anticipation. We will present you a report of all three Cologne concerts after the grand finale on Monday, but for now, we have several pictures of the first Cologne show and the setlist for you. Please enjoy!
Setlist
01. Intro (Speak To Me)
02. My Cosmos Is Mine
03. Wagging Tongue
04. Walking In My Shoes
05. It’s No Good
06. Policy Of Truth
07. In Your Room
08. Everything Counts
09. Precious
10. Before We Drown
11. Strangelove
12. Home
13. Ghosts Again
14. I Feel You
15. A Pain That I’m Used To
16. Behind The Wheel
17. Black Celebration
18. Stripped
19. Enjoy The Silence
---
20. Waiting For The Night
21. Just Can’t Get Enough
22. Never Let Me Down Again
23. Personal Jesus
All pictures by Daniela Vorndran (http://www.vorndranphotography.com / http://www.facebook.com/blackcatnet)
Comments powered by CComment