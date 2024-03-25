22nd March 2024
Ensalved - “European Spring Tour 2024” - Support: Svalbard & Wayfarer
ENSLAVED visited the Täubchenthal in Leipzig on their “European Spring Tour 2024” together with SVALBARD from Bristol UK and WAYFARER from Denver USA. With their current album ‘Heimdal’ and the special guests, the Norwegians are bringing their concentrated load of Avant-Garde Extreme Metal with a progressive edge to German clubs. I was lucky to had the possibility to capture pictures for you from the show. The Täubchenthal was well filled on this evening and as always, I was happy about the very good sound at the Täubchenthal.
Wayfarer
First band on stage was WAYFARER. WAYFARER, known for their unique fusion of Black Metal with elements of Americana and Post-Rock, presented a performance that captivated from start to finish. The mix of powerful guitar riffs, atmospheric soundscapes and the singer's haunting, powerful voice created a dark aura that filled the room. https://www.facebook.com/wayfarercolorado
Svalbard
SVALBARD took the stage next and immediately started with a concentrated load of energy. The singer’s rough, yet melodic voice asserted itself powerfully against the powerful guitar playing and the driving drums. https://www.facebook.com/svalbarduk
Ensalved
The culminating finale was of course the legendary band ENSLAVED known for their epic compositions and innovative approach to the genre, delivered a performance that plunged the audience into a veritable storm of sound and emotion. Overall, the audience got to see and hear three first-class bands that evening for a very fair ticket price. If you weren’t able to attend the concert, you can find some impressions of this great concert evening in the pictures. https://enslaved.no/
Setlist
01. Theme from Clockwork Orange
02. Kingdom
03. Homebound
04. Forest Dweller
05. Sequence
06. Fenris / Loke
07. The Dead Stare
08. Havenless
09. Heimdal
10. Drum Solo
11. Isa
12. Allfǫðr Oðinn
All Pictures by Silvio Pfeifer
