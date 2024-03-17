12th March 2024
Idles - “Europe 2024”
Established as the most important and visceral live Rock band of their era, IDLES embrace the huge scale venues they were built for. Inspiring, energising and cathartic; an IDLES show connects in a way that makes everyone feel a valued part of a life-affirming communal experience, whatever the venue size.
IDLES are currently working on new music ahead of their highly anticipated upcoming fifth album. It will be the follow-up to 2021’s critically acclaimed ‘Crawler’, which resulted in the band’s first Grammy Award nominations. In other news, IDLES’ 2018 album ‘Joy As An Act Of Resistance’ will be released on deluxe vinyl on October 6th to celebrate the fifth anniversary of its release. Pressed on 180-gram vinyl, it features interchangeable album artwork: eight double-sided inserts with sixteen original art prints from the ‘Joy As An Act of Resistance’ exhibition, all housed in a gold glitter die-cut gatefold jacket.
Setlist
01. IDEA 01
02. Colossus
03. Gift Horse
04. Mr. Motivator
05. Mother
06. Car Crash
07. I’m Scum
08. 1049 Gotho
09. The Wheel
10. Jungle
11. When the Lights Come On
12. Gratitude
13. Divide and Conquer
14. POP POP POP
15. Television
16. Roy
17. Samaritans
18. Grace
19. Crawl!
20. The Beachland Ballroom
21. Never Fight a Man With a Perm
22. Dancer
23. Danny Nedelko
24. Rottweiler
All Pictures by Elena Arens
