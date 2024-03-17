Gallery: Idles - Esch sur Alzette 2024

Rockhal, Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg12th March 2024Established as the most important and visceral live Rock band of their era, IDLES embrace the huge scale venues they were built for. Inspiring, energising and cathartic; an IDLES show connects in a way that makes everyone feel a valued part of a life-affirming communal experience, whatever the venue size.IDLES are currently working on new music ahead of their highly anticipated upcoming fifth album. It will be the follow-up to 2021’s critically acclaimed ‘Crawler’, which resulted in the band’s first Grammy Award nominations. In other news, IDLES’ 2018 album ‘Joy As An Act Of Resistance’ will be released on deluxe vinyl on October 6th to celebrate the fifth anniversary of its release. Pressed on 180-gram vinyl, it features interchangeable album artwork: eight double-sided inserts with sixteen original art prints from the ‘Joy As An Act of Resistance’ exhibition, all housed in a gold glitter die-cut gatefold jacket.Setlist01. IDEA 0102. Colossus03. Gift Horse04. Mr. Motivator05. Mother06. Car Crash07. I’m Scum08. 1049 Gotho09. The Wheel10. Jungle11. When the Lights Come On12. Gratitude13. Divide and Conquer14. POP POP POP15. Television16. Roy17. Samaritans18. Grace19. Crawl!20. The Beachland Ballroom21. Never Fight a Man With a Perm22. Dancer23. Danny Nedelko24. RottweilerAll Pictures by Elena Arens