23rd February 2024
Amaranthe & Dragonforce - “European Co-Headliner Tour 2024” - Special Guest: Infected Rain
Last Friday, DRAGONFORCE and AMARANTHE were guests at Haus Auensee Leipzig together with their special guest INFECTED RAIN. Unfortunately I was stuck in a traffic jam and missed the beginning of INFECTED RAIN.
Infected Rain
The band from Moldova has to be acknowledged as being a very good support band to start the evening. I’m sure you’ll see the band more often this year in line-ups, as support or perhaps at festivals. https://www.infectedrain.com/
Setlist
01. Pandemonium
02. The Realm Of Chaos
03. Vivarium
04. Fighter
05. Dying Light
06. Never To Return
07. Because I Let You
08. Sweet, Sweet Lies
Dragonforce
The Haus Auensee was already full at that point and the band was able to convince the audience. DRAGONFORCE thrilled the fans with their great stage image. There were a large arcade game machines on both sides of the stage and the musicians could climb them via stairs. The band brought a good set that the audience had a lot of fun with. In some songs there was huge confetti rain for the fans. The two inflatable dragon heads at the end of the show were also really cool. The two cover versions couldn’t be missed and of course ‘Through the Fire and Flames’ at the end as the crowning finale. https://dragonforce.com/
Setlist
01. Revolution Deathsquad
02. Cry Thunder
03. Power of the Triforce
04. Soldiers of the Wasteland
05. The Last Dragonborn
06. Fury of the Storm
07. Doomsday Party
08. My Heart Will Go On (Céline Dion cover)
09. Wildest Dreams (Taylor Swift cover)
10. Through the Fire and Flames
Amaranthe
AMARANTHE released their new album ‘The Catalyst’ this evening. It’s already the Swedes’ album number seven. Of course, the setlist that evening also included material from the new album. At the beginning, the band presented the new album and a vinyl version was thrown into the audience. AMARANTHE had put together a great setlist with the albums that had already been released. The band wasn’t in Leipzig for the first time. Already in 2019, they were the support band for POWERWOLF at the Parkbühne in Clara Park. The band captivated their fans with their strong stage presence and also with their unique vocals. The three voices of Elize Ryd, Nils Molin and Mikael Sehlin make each song extremely powerful and very varied. The band has developed further since 2019 and has continued to grow its fan community. Together with the very good light show and sound in Haus Auensee, the fans were treated to a top concert. https://www.amaranthe.se/
Setlist
01. Fearless
02. Viral
03. Digital World
04. Damnation Flame
05. Hunger
06. Maximize
07. Strong
08. PvP
09. Crystalline
10. Insatiable
11. Boom!
12. Amaranthine (With acoustic intro)
13. Afterlife
14. The Nexus
15. Archangel
16. That Song
17. Drop Dead Cynical
All Pictures by Silvio Pfeifer
