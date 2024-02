Gallery: Amaranthe & Dragonforce - Leipzig 2024

Haus Auensee, Leipzig, Germany23rd February 2024Last Friday, DRAGONFORCE and AMARANTHE were guests at Haus Auensee Leipzig together with their special guest INFECTED RAIN. Unfortunately I was stuck in a traffic jam and missed the beginning of INFECTED RAIN.The band from Moldova has to be acknowledged as being a very good support band to start the evening. I’m sure you’ll see the band more often this year in line-ups, as support or perhaps at festivals. https://www.infectedrain.com/ Setlist01. Pandemonium02. The Realm Of Chaos03. Vivarium04. Fighter05. Dying Light06. Never To Return07. Because I Let You08. Sweet, Sweet LiesThe Haus Auensee was already full at that point and the band was able to convince the audience. DRAGONFORCE thrilled the fans with their great stage image. There were a large arcade game machines on both sides of the stage and the musicians could climb them via stairs. The band brought a good set that the audience had a lot of fun with. In some songs there was huge confetti rain for the fans. The two inflatable dragon heads at the end of the show were also really cool. The two cover versions couldn’t be missed and of course ‘Through the Fire and Flames’ at the end as the crowning finale. https://dragonforce.com/ Setlist01. Revolution Deathsquad02. Cry Thunder03. Power of the Triforce04. Soldiers of the Wasteland05. The Last Dragonborn06. Fury of the Storm07. Doomsday Party08. My Heart Will Go On (Céline Dion cover)09. Wildest Dreams (Taylor Swift cover)10. Through the Fire and FlamesAMARANTHE released their new album ‘The Catalyst’ this evening. It’s already the Swedes’ album number seven. Of course, the setlist that evening also included material from the new album. At the beginning, the band presented the new album and a vinyl version was thrown into the audience. AMARANTHE had put together a great setlist with the albums that had already been released. The band wasn’t in Leipzig for the first time. Already in 2019, they were the support band for POWERWOLF at the Parkbühne in Clara Park. The band captivated their fans with their strong stage presence and also with their unique vocals. The three voices of Elize Ryd, Nils Molin and Mikael Sehlin make each song extremely powerful and very varied. The band has developed further since 2019 and has continued to grow its fan community. Together with the very good light show and sound in Haus Auensee, the fans were treated to a top concert. https://www.amaranthe.se/ Setlist01. Fearless02. Viral03. Digital World04. Damnation Flame05. Hunger06. Maximize07. Strong08. PvP09. Crystalline10. Insatiable11. Boom!12. Amaranthine (With acoustic intro)13. Afterlife14. The Nexus15. Archangel16. That Song17. Drop Dead CynicalAll Pictures by Silvio Pfeifer