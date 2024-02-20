17h February 2024
Goethes Erben - “Dystopische Zeitreise” - Support: The Arch
On their 3-day concert tour “Dystopische Zeitreise”, GOETHES ERBEN were guests at the Alte Spinnerei Glauchau. With 10 studio albums under their belt and reinforced by Benni Cellini on the cello, GOETHES ERBEN were embarking on a musical journey through time that will deliberately not be a “best of”, but rather an “important was and is”.
The Arch
The evening was opened by the Belgian electro-wave band THE ARCH. I hadn’t seen them live yet and wanted to be surprised by their performance. The Alte Spinnerei in Glauchau was very well attended that evening. THE ARCH were able to inspire the audience with their sound with ease. They create a very unique style with a mixture of electric guitar samples and synth sounds. There was a lot of applause from the audience for the entire set that the band brought with them. Anyone who has the opportunity to experience THE ARCH live definitely shouldn’t miss it. http://www.thearch.bandcamp.com/
Goethes Erben
Even though I have seen GOETHES ERBEN live so many times, I still look forward to the concert again and again. With very profound texts and a production that resembles a theatre play, GOETHES ERBEN always manages to captivate the audience. Oswald Henke fills the individual songs with a very special intensity that creates a tension between the band and the audience that is difficult to describe. For me, it is this palpable, deep emotionality with which Oswald Henke quickly builds a special bond with the audience. I can’t say how many times I’ve seen GOETHES ERBEN live, but one thing is certain: no concert can be compared to a previous concert. Every live experience is something special. That’s how it was that evening too. Oswald Henke’s charisma cannot be ignored. For this evening, GOETHES ERBEN brought an extensive setlist from their large repertoire. Of course, Oswald Henke did not miss the opportunity to take a clear position on the current political events in the country. A big thank you to you Oswald Henke for this! In times like these, artists’ voices are important. Staying silent and looking away is dangerous. At the end there were several encores in which the short transitions were filled with enthusiastic applause and cheers from the audience. https://www.goetheserben.de/
Setlist
01. Das Sterben ist ästhetisch bunt
02. Die Form
03. Zinnsoldaten
04. Märchenprinzen
05. 5 Jahre
06. Stadt der Träume
07. Der Eissturm
08. Nichts bleibt wie es war
09. Himmelgrau
10. Vermißter Traum
11. Lebend lohnt es
12. An jedem Haar
13. Wer mich liebt
14. Lazarus
15. Darwins Jünger
16. Xenomelie
17. Sitz der Gnade
---
18. Verstümmelung
19. Das Ende
---
20. Seelenschatten
21. Mensch sein
---
22. Am Abgrund
23. Medea
All Pictures by Silvio Pfeifer
