18th January 2024
TesseracT - “War of Being Tour” 2024 - Support: Unprocessed & The Callous Daoboys
Five years on from the release of their last studio album ‘Sonder’, UK Progressive Metal titans TESSERACT have reached the most significant and creative moment in their career to date. An audacious, ambitious and all-encompassing body of work, ‘War Of Being’ is an album that could change everything. An immersive voyage through conflict, confusion, enlightenment and resolution, ‘War Of Being’ is a thrilling and thought-provoking album. And it was this album that they presented on Thursday night in the well-attended Rockhal. The evening was opened by the bands THE CALLOUS DAOBOYS and UNPROCESSED.
Unprocessed
Setlist
01. Hell
02. Lore
03. Thrash
04. Deadrose
05. Die on the Cross of the Martyr
06. Glass
Tesseract
Setlist
01. Natural Disaster
02. Echoes
03. Of Mind - Nocturne
04. Dystopia
05. King
06. War of Being
07. Smile
08. The Arrow
09. Legion
10. The Grey
11. Juno
---
13. Concealing Fate, Part 1: Acceptance
14. Concealing Fate, Part 2: Deception
All Picture by Elena Arens
