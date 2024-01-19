Gallery: TesseracT - Esch sur Alzette 2024

Rockhal, Esch sur Alzette, Luxembourg18th January 2024Five years on from the release of their last studio album ‘Sonder’, UK Progressive Metal titans TESSERACT have reached the most significant and creative moment in their career to date. An audacious, ambitious and all-encompassing body of work, ‘War Of Being’ is an album that could change everything. An immersive voyage through conflict, confusion, enlightenment and resolution, ‘War Of Being’ is a thrilling and thought-provoking album. And it was this album that they presented on Thursday night in the well-attended Rockhal. The evening was opened by the bands THE CALLOUS DAOBOYS and UNPROCESSED.Setlist01. Hell02. Lore03. Thrash04. Deadrose05. Die on the Cross of the Martyr06. GlassSetlist01. Natural Disaster02. Echoes03. Of Mind - Nocturne04. Dystopia05. King06. War of Being07. Smile08. The Arrow09. Legion10. The Grey11. Juno---13. Concealing Fate, Part 1: Acceptance14. Concealing Fate, Part 2: DeceptionAll Picture by Elena Arens