Gallery: Mando Diao - Luxembourg City 2023

Den Atelier, Luxembourg City, Luxembourg10th December 2023With songs like ‘Dance with Somebody’, MANDO DIAO have impressed many fans in the last twenty years. That the Swedish band can still enthuse even after such a long time, they proved in 2017 with their eighth studio album ‘Good Times’. The European live-tour-started on the 24th of November in Warsaw, Poland and will take the band through to 8 countries and 16 cities up to the 16th December when it ends in Paris, France. On Sunday they made a little stop in Luxembourg.MANDO DIAO have always been free spirits. They have always gone their own way, resisted authority and enjoyed the hedonistic side of life, elements which have contributed to the band’s successful and musically extensive career which celebrates its 20th anniversary this year. The character Boblikov, the symbol of MANDO DIAO’s new studio-album ‘Boblikov’s Magical World’, represents the persona we all carry inside of us that likes to turn things upside down - the little devil on our shoulders. He isn’t evil; he’s simply looking for advantages and to manipulate things in his own favour. As the mastermind behind his enterprise, he is not usually in the spotlight. This anonymity gives him a sense of security and respectability even though he is involved in some shady business.‘Boblikov’s Magical World’ invites the listener into a fictional world where the schemer protagonist rules over a group of agents spread out across the world, agents who receive instructions from Boblikov himself to carry out evil deeds. The overarching theme is further amplified by both the cartoon covers and the visualizers. MANDO DIAO invite you into this parallel universe.Setlist01. ACT I02. Frustration03. One Last Fire04. Fire in the Hall05. Stop the Train06. Primal Call07. Long Long Way08. All the Things09. Money Doesn’t Make You a Man10. ACT II11. Ochrasy12. Long Before Rock’n’Roll13. The Band14. ACT III15. Rabadam Ching16. Down in the Past17. Gloria18. Get Down19. Scream for You20. One Two Three21. Black Saturday---22. Wake Up23. Get It On24. Dance With Somebody25. Love Last ForeverAll Pictures by Elena Arens