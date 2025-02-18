CD Review: Björn Dixgård - And Then From The Shadows

Artist: Björn DixgårdTitle: And Then From The ShadowsGenre: Singer / SongwriterRelease Date: 21st February 2025Label: Sony MusicIf the name BJÖRN DIXGÅRD might not ring a bell, MANDO DIAO sure does. BJÖRN DIXGÅRD is the singer of MANDO DIAO, who is now walking on solo paths. He has been making music since 1996 with MANDO DIAO, CALIGULA, and now also as a solo artist. While February 21st was supposed to be the release date for his solo debut album ‘Shadowland’, things came different which lead to a delay in for the album release. So now, instead of an album, BJÖRN DIXGÅRD released an EP: ‘And Then From The Shadows’ is the name of this compromise, which is not to be underestimated either.The first song on this EP is ‘Somebody Just Like You’. This soft and beautiful song comes with female backing vocals. It is smooth and easy going, yet it somehow seems heavy on the heart at first. ‘Fear Of Winning’ was the first single to be released in October 2024. It is yet another smooth and gentle song that will lull you in, easing the mind, despite its heavy lyrics. ‘Overload’ is a little more upbeat compared to the other songs. The chorus is outstanding and might catch your attention, pulling you out of the trance the previous arrangements might have put you in. ‘Wind Blow’ makes you forget time and space while listening. It is a beautiful song, which is perfect for teaching you to just be in the moment. Simply beautiful and timeless. ‘Way Down I Go’ is the last song on this release. It seems even smoother and calmer, if that is even possible. The arrangements are extremely down to earth and the smooth voice of BJÖRN DIXGÅRD gently leads you to the end of this beautiful EP.This EP ‘And Then From The Shadows’ might feel heavy on the heart and a little dark at first, but it is an EP full of love, passion, certainty and compassion. These five beautiful songs will go deep underneath your skin and stick with you, while the music perfectly fades in with the background, comforting you from the shadows. The arrangements remind of Swedish Country Music. With a smooth and yet strong voice, BJÖRN DIXGÅRD is taking you by the hand and carefully leads you through these merely seventeen minutes. Each song is telling a beautiful story, that is loaded with emotions. The arrangements are absolutely down to earth and ground you while listening. ‘And Then From Shadows’ leave you behind longing for more. But not to worry, the album ‘Shadowlands’ is set to be released later this year. Until then, enjoy this EP. ‘And Then From The Shadows’ is out now.01. Somebody Just Like You02. Fear Of Winning03. Overload04. Wind Blow05. Way Down I GoBjörn DixgårdMusic: 10Sound: 10Total: 10 / 10