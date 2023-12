Live Review: Mando Diao - Cologne 2023

Palladium, Cologne, Germany9th December 2023MANDO DIAO, one of the hottest bands from Sweden at the moment, visited Cologne as the last date of their tour. The fact that the band is celebrating its greatest successes in Germany alongside Sweden and has a large fan base was evident on this evening at the sold-out Palladium. Even the last corner of the hall was filled. The Swedes were joined by the German band KILL STRINGS as the musical support programme.The area in front of the stage and the balconies in the Cologne Palladium were not yet completely full, but there was already a pleasant atmosphere. A large banner with the inscription KILL STRINGS could be seen on the stage. KILL STRINGS is the name of an Alternative Rock band from Hamburg / Germany and was allowed to open the evening. The duo seemed a little lost on stage at first. Equipped only with a guitar and drums, the two nevertheless set the mood and delighted the audience. So, nobody noticed that the bass guitar could not be heard on the first song ‘Let Me Dream’. However, the mistake was quickly found and Lee on guitar and David on drums were able to continue their set.White spotlights swept across the stage, occasionally illuminating the two musicians for longer periods of time. Unfortunately, it was already over after seven songs. https://killstrings.com Setlist01. Let Me Dream02. Drag Me03. Monster04. Shining Star05. Black Gold06. Navigation07. FeverRatingMusic: 9Performance: 7Light: 9Sound: 9Total: 8.5 / 10After the usual stage changeover phase for MANDO DIAO, the stage darkened again and was brightened up at least a little by blue light. The fans then got a lot louder as the first shadows of the musicians could be recognised. Singer Björn Dixgård stood in the centre at the front of the stage with his back to the audience. The other band members then spread out to his right and left. When the first notes of ‘Frustration’ were played, the fans’ screams grew louder. From this point on, Björn was just running around, standing at the front of the stage and flirting with the fans.The entire concert was divided into three parts. While the first songs were typically upbeat and rocky, MANDO DIAO took a different musical path in the second part. After ‘Money Doesn’t Make You a Man’, the last song of the first act, the stage optics were briefly rebuilt by moving parts of the stage. They moved two large screens in front of the drums and a piano onto the stage. Singer Björn, Patrik Heikinpieti on drums, keyboardist Daniel Haglund and Carl-Johan Fogelklou with a double bass came to the front. The boys performed the songs ‘Ochrasy’, ‘Long Before Rock’n’Roll’ and ‘The Band’ in a Jazz style.After the second act had finished, the stage was rearranged again in record time and MANDO DIAO also played classics like ‘Down In The Past’ or ‘Gloria’. When the song ‘Gloria’ was played, the entire hall roared the name ‘Gloria’ during the chorus. Singer Björn always held the microphone towards the audience during the chorus. MANDO DIAO closed the main concert with ‘Black Saturday’, but the fans refused to accept this and joined in with the usual “encore chorus”. After a short time, the band returned and delighted the fans with four more songs. The really last song was ‘Love Last Forever’ and the fans went home happy. https://mandodiao.com SetlistACT I01. Frustration02. One Last Fire03. Fire in the Hall04. Stop the Train05. Primal Call06. Long Long Way07. All the Things08. Money Doesn't Make You a ManACT II09. Ochrasy10. Long Before Rock’n’Roll11. The BandACT III12. Rabadam Ching13. Down in the Past14. Gloria15. Get Down16. Scream for You17. One Two Three20. Black Saturday---23. Wake Up24. Get It On25. Dance With Somebody26. Love Last ForeverRatingMusic: 9Performance: 9Light: 9Sound: 9Total: 9 / 10All pictures by Andreas Klüppelberg