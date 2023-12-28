16th December 2023
Neuroticfish - “Heimspiel” - Support: Lakeside X & Rue Oberkampf
In December 2014, NEUROTICFISH and the Kulttempel Oberhausen first called for the “Heimspiel” (Home Match). Over the years, this has evolved into a lovely tradition. Right on time for the release of the new NEUROTICFISH album ‘The Demystification Of The Human Heart’, the “Heimspiel” with NEUROTICFISH and guests enters its sixth round on 16th December. With LAKESIDE X, RUE OBERKAMPF and plenty of new songs in tow, today’s “Heimspiel” essentially becomes an album release party. One hardly wants to miss out on this party, so today we also find ourselves at Peter Jurjahn’s almost sold-out venue.
This weekend, we would have preferred to be in two places at once. After all, the “Dark Christmas Brawl” at SubKultur Hanover promises not only two evenings with a very fine line-up but also a reunion with many friends. We didn’t take the decision lightly, and a little bit wistfully, today we also think about our friends celebrating in Hanover. However, in the end, we didn’t regret it. But first things first, but not necessarily in that order.
Lakeside X
Between 2005 and 2010 the Czech Synth-Pop band LAKESIDE X released three albums and in 2012 the EP ‘Wonder’. After 10 years hiatus the band got together in 2020, and started working on new songs. The new album ‘Love Disappears’ emerged in October 2022. In support of the album LAKESIDE X played a series of concerts in 2022 and stood on stage together with DEPECHE MODE on 30th July 2023 in their hometown Prague. Somehow fitting, considering their sound is often compared to bands like DEPECHE MODE, MESH or DE/VISION. My first live encounter with LAKESIDE X was in September at this year’s NCN, when Janne Marvannen, Robert Broj, Igor Dvorsky and live setup guitarist Jakub Zachoval opened the third day of the festival on the Amphibühne and had their first live appearance in Germany. Through their performance, the Czechs secured an upgrade from my Bandcamp wish list to my collection. As I wrote back then, the band deserves much more attention and so, I’m looking forward seeing them on stage again. https://lakesidex.com / https://www.facebook.com/LakesideX
Music & Performance
Today we’re a bit later than usual, and the Kulttempel parking lot is already completely full 20 minutes before eight, so we have to search for a parking spot around the corner. Back at the doors, we find a considerable crowd of music enthusiasts waiting. The doors open at 8:00 PM, and the Kulttempel gradually fills up. Among those present, I spot Sascha, who’s chatting with some people. However, we first make our way to the merchandise stand, where we pick up our unique copy of the new NEROTICFISH album (each front cover is different) and some shirts that find their way into my backpack too. Upon arriving in front of the stage, I first admire today’s light installation, which has been supplemented with several light sources. Large banners have been hung to the left and right of the screen, each displaying half of the NEUROTICFISH logo. Additional lights have been installed both, above and on the platform, currently housing Igor Dvorsky’s drum set and later to be occupied by Henning Verlage. In front of the platform, which essentially divides the stage into two parts, a row of several LED pillars has been set up. It seems that the master of lights has come up with quite a few ideas for today.
At nine o’clock the lights at Kulttempel go out, and drummer Igor, keyboardist Robert, and guitarist Jakub step onto the stage. Jakub has been with the band since the album release party in October 2022. Throughout the past year, he has proven himself so well that he is now becoming a permanent member of the band as of 2024. During the performance, I repeatedly notice how well his guitar playing blends into the songs. Singer Janne follows his bandmates during the intro to ‘Lifeline’ and greets those present, “good evening, we are LAKESIDE X.” With only seven songs and, by now, four released albums, the selection surely isn’t easy. Today, the focus has been placed on the current album. After all, there has been hardly any opportunity to present it in Germany. The opener ‘Lifeline’ certainly strikes a chord with the guests present. And ‘Time Has Come’ and ‘Tear Down The Wall’ also get the feet tapping and make an impact on the ears. Janne’s ease and good spirits are contagious, immediately engaging the crowd, and in the well-filled Kulttempel, there’s already a lot of movement. It’s enjoyable, and I’m certain that after the show, several copies of ‘Love Disappears’ will find new owners.
The LED pillars illuminate in vibrant colours or in red or blue, a sight to behold. On the video screen, there are videos accompanying the songs or various patterns and motifs that complement the visual aspect. Plus, a well-measured amount of fog for a bit more atmosphere. The audience acknowledges the energetic performance with abundant applause, and I notice some singing along to the tracks. The Czechs aren’t entirely unfamiliar to the audience in Oberhausen. Janne seems visibly pleased. “Thank you very much. You are fantastic, thank you.” He beams, his whole face lighting up. Then it’s time for something old. “Quite some time ago, we released three records. This is a song from one of our old records; it’s called ‘Anywhere’.” One of the songs where I particularly notice how well the guitar fits in. The track kicks off well, and there’s lively dancing all around. When I glance to the side, I see radiant faces. We transition back to the current album. “Okay, three more songs before we go. And we are fascinated to be here. This is ‘Fascination’.” Janne seems to almost lack space on stage. Nevertheless, he cheerfully spins around and dances exuberantly.
Then comes “the first single we came back with after a long time. This is ‘Rising’.” During the verses, the lighting is slightly subdued until with the powerful chorus it illuminates the stage in vibrant colours. The audience dances and enthusiastically claps along, while Janne keeps energizing the spectators. And then, it’s almost over. “This is the last one. Thank you very much. Thanks to NEUROTICFISH. Thank you very much for having us here. It is now time to ‘Wake Up’.” But most people are already dancing anyway. No one needs to be awakened here. Janne amps it up one more time. He raises the microphone stand high above his head and basks in the applause before wishing us all a “great night.” After 35 minutes, he bids farewell with a blown kiss, a bow, and a curtsey. The artists wave once more and leave the stage amid the audience’s applause, surely with several new fans added to the list
Setlist
01. Intro / Lifeline
02. Time Has Come
03. Tear Down The Wall
04. Anywhere
05. Fascination
06. Rising
07. Wake Up
Rating
Music: 8
Performance: 8
Light: 9
Sound: 9
Total: 8.5 / 10
Rue Oberkampf
Founded towards the end of 2016 in Passau, RUE OBERKAMPF has since secured a solid position on Europe’s stages. They have opened for bands like DAF, LEBANON HANOVER, and VIVE LA FÊTE and performed headlining shows across Europe. Following the release of the ABSOLUTE BODY CONTROL cover ‘Le train’, their initial original songs quickly became underground floor-fillers, hinting at a fusion of Cold Wave with techno and EBM-like sounds. Today, RUE OBERKAMPF bridges Cold Wave, Synth Punk, EBM and Techno with lyrics in French, German, and English. In March 2022, the project released its second full-length album ‘Liebe’. Collaborating with GEISTHA in 2023 resulted in several singles. RUE OBERKAMPF bring GEISTHA with them on to the Kulttempel stage tonight. https://rueoberkampf.bandcamp.com / https://www.facebook.com/RueOberkampf
Music & Performance
During the short break, space is cleared on stage. The LED pillars disappear along with LAKESIDE X’s equipment and won’t be set up again later. For those curious about what the evening holds, they only need to look at the screen. There, NEUROTICFISH’s setlist is being spoiled. No spoilers for me, I prefer to be surprised. Keyboards are positioned on the left and right, and suspended towards the front. A strobe light is placed behind each of them. Between the keyboard in front of us and the microphone stand, set up in the centre of the stage, a huge light trapezoid is positioned. “We’ll be flash-thinged soon”, is joked about here. For now, we find it amusing.
At five minutes to ten, it gets dark again and a bit more crowded. Apparently, more guests have arrived in the meantime and are streaming towards the stage. The stage is faintly tinted blue in the background, with only the light trapezoid glowing. The music starts, and the floor begins to vibrate. Keyboardist Oliver Maier and guest musician GEISTHA step onto the stage, followed directly by singer Julia de Jouy. The trapezoid flickers brightly to the beat of ‘La Course’, almost blinding us here in the front rows. From above, white light flickers, reminding me (for some reason) of the muzzle flashes from anti-aircraft guns. Singer Julia moves almost in a trance-like state across the stage, and her singing feels almost hypnotic, while GEISTHA dances exuberantly behind the keyboard. The flickering lights, strobes, and the brightly coloured trapezoid probably look fantastic from further back and fit perfectly with the music. Unfortunately, here at the front, it doesn’t come across well and is extremely tiring. At times, I can hardly look at the stage. The blazing triangles seem to have burned deep into my retina.
Singer Julia impressively demonstrates how little interaction with the audience is needed when one possesses a corresponding charisma and stage presence. The few announcements, in which Julia doesn’t waist many words, are almost whispered. In ‘Hope and Fear’ the singer’s clear voice really comes to the fore. It just sounds incredibly cool. The hypnotic beat, a wonderful vocal melody, and a great voice captivate the audience, who ecstatically dance along. “Good evening, Oberhausen, next song is called ‘Moths’.” GEISTHA grabs the mic and joins in at the front. They both perform their collaborative single together. Their voices harmonize excellently. The performance manages to captivate the audience, who are also dancing along here. “Thank you. This song is on the new album. It’s coming out next year.” The audience responds with intense applause and cheers.
Whether it’s ‘Negativraum’, ‘Solitude’ or ‘Deine Augen’, you can’t escape the driving, hypnotic beats. Julia’s almost siren-like voice inevitably captivates you. During the songs, the audience seems to dance as if hypnotized, only to erupt into cheers afterward. “Thank you very much. We have two more songs for you.” During ‘Glycine’ and especially ‘Surrender’, I mostly keep my eyes closed. The strobes are just too much for me. However, I can still clearly hear Julia’s voice. “Thank you very, very much, Oberhausen.” She expresses gratitude to GEISTHA and NEUROTICFISH, while the music continues and the audience claps along to the rhythm. Then, this performance comes to end. With thunderous applause, Oliver, Julia, and GEISTHA are escorted off the stage, wishing us “lots of fun with NEUROTICFISH” as a farewell. It’s just after half past ten.
Setlist
01. La Course
02. Hope and Fear
03. Moths
04. Negativraum
05. Solitude
06. Deine Augen
07. Glycine
08. Surrender
Rating
Music: 8
Performance: 8
Light: 7
Sound: 9
Total: 8 / 10
Neuroticfish
The electronic music project of Sascha Mario Klein (Music, Lyrics, Keyboards and Production) and Henning Verlage (Keyboards and Production) was originally founded as alter ego of Sascha (often simply called "the fish") in the early 1990s. NEUROTICFISH experiments with elements of Synth-Pop, Trance, Industrial and EBM to create their own blend of electronic music. With songs like Skin, Velocity, M.F.A.P.L., The Bomb and Silence, NEUROTICFISH have taken the alternative dance floors by storm and for more than two decades their songs are played in clubs worldwide. Sascha and Henning, like few others, know how to take their guests on an emotional rollercoaster ride. So, please hop on. Allons-y! https://neuroticfish.com / https://www.facebook.com/OfficialNeuroticfish
Music & Performance
During the change over, I notice that the Kulttempel is now quite packed. The area in front of the stage has become crowded, and the balcony is also well occupied. We’re briefly enveloped in mist again before it darkens, and at 10:45 PM. The lights go out. Henning and Sascha step onto the stage, shrouded in another cloud of fog, and are welcomed with thunderous applause and loud cheers. The stage remains mostly dark, with only the lights set up at the front of the platform glowing in a faint blue. Sascha is illuminated from behind in white light that breaks through the fog veil. On the screen, the album opener ‘Imposter Syndrome’ is accompanied by its corresponding lyric video. I already have goosebumps. For tonight, Sascha has acquired a new outfit. Over his black pants and shirt, he wears a trench coat today, paired with white sneakers. An extremely atmospheric start to the performance.
“Good evening, Oberhausen!” And then, things really kick off with another song from the recently released new album ‘The Demystification Of The Human Heart’. It seems like some have spent the last few hours listening to the album on repeat and learning the lyrics. Similar to what happened during ‘Imposter Syndrome’, there’s enthusiastic singing along with ‘Bring The Noise’. At least during the chorus, the audience seems surprisingly confident with the lyrics. The song live generates an incredible energy and gets everyone moving. “Oberhausen, how are you feeling? Welcome to the 6th ‘Heimspiel’.” The audience claps to the rhythm. Sascha stands at the front with arms wide open, looking quite content. “Thank you. It’s great to see you all here. We’re extremely excited.” And suddenly, NEUROTICFISH catapults us back to 2015 and out of our shoes. Right from the first notes of ‘Silence’ it’s evident that silence is not an option. Sascha only needs small gestures, using the tiniest hand movements to get the Kulttempel to erupt. “Make! Some! Noise!” That’s the motto before we’re allowed to calm down a bit again.
With ‘Walk Alone’ Sascha and Henning give us a little breather. For me, this song is always one of the most emotional moments during a NEUROTICFISH concert. Even today, this track strikes deep into my heart and under my skin. “Thank you! Let’s step it up a notch, shall we? You know what’s coming next.” Sascha unleashes everything and forcefully pulls us out of the emotional abyss with ‘Civilized’. “Oberhausen, are you civilized?” Everyone dances, even up on the balcony. Because apparently, we’ve enjoyed it so much, “let’s try something new. We heard this for the first time through this system today. And it kicks quite hard. Now I just have to sing it. I’ve never sung it live before. But you’ve all bought the album, right? You can help me, can’t you? If not, it’s available over there. This is ‘Echokammer’!” The Kulttempel becomes a cauldron. The lights flicker. Nobody stays still. A successful premiere. And because it’s so beautiful, “here’s the next song from the album. This is ‘How To Suffer’.” Henning encourages everyone to clap along. Many enjoy the music with closed eyes. There’s extensive dancing. “Every time I’m here with you, I do appreciate how you escalate”, Sascha points to the audience, beaming from ear to ear.
“If we’re already at it...” Even the first notes of ‘Suffocating Right’ immediately trigger a roar of excitement and another wave of goosebumps for me. Then it’s time for “The man, the legend, Henning Verlage!” and ‘Bomb’. “I want to see your hands, people. One, two, three, four.” And the Kulttempel explodes. But that’s just warming up for the next hit. During ‘Wake Me Up’ the audience joins in immediately; “Don’t wake me up. Don’t wake me up.” Sascha repeatedly holds the microphone towards the audience and his hand to his ear. What an energy. The last blast of fog was probably too much. He coughs and takes a sip from the bottle. “Henning called me an old man... Well, he’s kind of right. I was just in front of the mirror, backstage, changing clothes, putting on makeup, and I thought to myself; ‘you’re 52 years old, you’re putting on makeup, dressing up, and going on stage to sing.’ But if you like it, I’ll keep doing it, of course.” This triggers another round of cheers. “So, since we don’t just want to stick to the classics today, we’ll add something from the new album. And this is ‘Everything’.” The lyrics, which sound distorted on the album (especially at the end), are now heard with Sascha’s clear live voice. And it just sounds damn awesome. “Shall we continue with something new? Alright, ‘Tail Lights’.” Even the last song from the new album, that we get to hear today, is a lot of party live and manages to excite the audience.
“Now here’s something, but you’ve got to join in.” The classic round kicks off with ‘Is It Dead?’ There’s movement in the house. Everyone here knows the next song, “the first single NEUROTICFISH ever made (‘M.F.A.P.L.’)” and by ‘Can’t Stop A Riot’ the hall is roaring again, and the place is on fire. Sascha looks content and takes a short breather before the all-time favourite of many fans, ‘Fluchtreflex’, triggers another burst of cheers and stadium-worthy background chants. “Thank you, guys. You’re awesome!” And then, the guys simply take it up a notch. Sascha lets us sing the chorus of ‘Velocity N20’ all by ourselves. He repeatedly stretches both arms toward the audience. “You’re insane! ‘Heimspiel’ number six! And you’re all here again!” Then, for one last time, we collectively sing the chorus. If that doesn’t give you goosebumps, you might as well turn to ashes right away. And as the music for the next song begins...
“Thank you very much! Every evening has to come to an end at some point. I find it sucks too. But now it’s time for our closing song. This song is for all of you. Especially for the crew at Kulttempel. For NeuWerk, who made this possible. Our guests LAKESIDE X and RUE OBERKAMPF. Thank you very much for a beautiful evening, everyone.” Sascha beams from ear to ear. ‘Need’ concludes the main set. We all know there has to be an encore. And as often happens, Sascha tweaks the lyrics a little. “Oberhausen! Ich habe keine Eile von EUCH fort zu gehen. Ich warte eine Weile, um EUCH nachzusehen. Lasst mich nicht vergessen. Ich kann EUCH nicht verstehen. Vielleicht soll meine Reise hier zu Ende gehen.” The audience collectively responds with a vehement “No!” to these lines. “It was a beautiful evening with all of you. Thank you very much!” Sascha gestures for Henning to come to the front. “Thank you!” The two of them leave the stage amidst loud cheers and sustained applause, waving and smiling.
Calls for an encore grow louder. The applause becomes insistent, and after a short while, Sascha and Henning rare back. The stage is dark once again, just like at the beginning. The fog is pierced by a few blue beams, and Sascha becomes almost ‘Invisible’. This song regularly sends shivers down my arms. This slow ballad and Sascha’s clear, haunting voice simply get under my skin. Just beautiful. “Thank you. Let’s continue a bit longer.” ‘Illusion Of Home’ creates a stark contrast, compelling everyone to dance and sing along with its driving beat and immense energy. The atmosphere is electrifying once again. And when Sascha asks if we really don’t want to go home yet, you can guess the answer. “No! Keep going!” Sascha relents, “Alright, I’ll keep going. Yeah, yeah.” So, ‘I Don’t Need The City’ cranks up the energy once more. Sascha smiles contentedly and announces the “very, very last song”. He says, “even the most beautiful times come to an end”. And this evening concludes with a blast. ‘Former Me’ amps up the tempo. The floor vibrates under the jumping feet, and the Kulttempel is filled with hundreds of voices singing loudly.
Even now, Sascha repeatedly holds the mic toward the audience, who sings along enthusiastically. “Everyone! One more for Henning! [cheers] It’s been wonderful with you all. See you soon. Have a great evening!” One last burst of action before Sascha and Henning are allowed to take their farewell photo. A final embrace and then, 35 minutes past midnight, they bid farewell and leave the stage, cheered and celebrated. “Thank you, everyone! See you soon.” Sascha recently told me in our interview that they aim to take their fans on a rollercoaster ride at every show. Today, the duo succeeded once again, and I can hardly wait for the next ride. Several dates for 2024 are already scheduled. NEUROTICFISH will be performing in July at the Amphi Festival 2024 in Cologne and at the grand anniversary event of SOLITARY EXPERIMENTS in September in Berlin. The next club show is set for 23d March at SubKultur Hannover, where Sascha, Henning, and club boss Jens AUDIOCALL have been invited as support. I’ll definitely try to be there when it’s time again to “hop on, fasten your seatbelt, make some noise.” Perhaps we’ll see each other there. Allons-y!
Setlist
01. Imposter Syndrome
02. Bring The Noise
03. Silence
04. Walk Alone
05. Civilized
06. Echokammer
07. How To Suffer
08. Suffocating Right
09. Bomb
10. Wake Me Up
11. Everything
12. Tail Lights
13. Is It Dead?
14. M.F.A.P.L.
15. Can’t Stop A Riot
16. Fluchtreflex
17. Velocity N20
18. Need
---
19. Invisible
20. Illusion Of Home
21. I Don’t Need The City
22. Former Me
Rating
Music: 10
Performance: 10
Light: 10
Sound: 9
Total: 9.8 / 10
All pictures by Daniela Vorndran (http://www.vorndranphotography.com / http://www.facebook.com/blackcatnet)
