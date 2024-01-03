28th December 2023
Kirlian Camera - “Fan Meeting 2023”
The Oberhausen Kulttempel opened its doors for an unusual event. Just like the location, the band on this evening is a true cult. The Italian duo KIRLIAN CAMERA invited their fans to a special fan meeting to exclusively perform 5five new songs from their upcoming 2024 album ‘Radio Signals For The Dying’.
Music & Performance
The first visitors were already waiting outside the club at around 7pm. When the doors opened, the merch stand was immediately inspected and the first shirts and CDs were bought. As Angelo Bergamini and Elena Alice Fossi had not yet arrived at the club, the guests were entertained by a DJ with Darkwave classics.
KIRLIAN CAMERA entered the club relatively unnoticed and went straight through to the backstage area. Shortly afterwards, Angelo came on stage, placed his laptop next to his keyboards and connected the projector to it. After that he disappeared backstage again and came back a few minutes later with singer Elena and guitarist Mia. After a brief welcome from Elena, the first notes of one of the new songs could be heard. After the first few notes, you recognised that it was a cover of the song ‘Wrong’ by DEPECHE MODE. Mia stood on a small gallery and rocked out with her guitar.
Unfortunately, the time and the short concert flew by, but a fan meeting like this would be nothing without meeting and touching your idols. Angelo, Elena and Mia took their time and each of the 30 or so fans had the chance to talk to the band and take a few selfies. https://www.kirliancamera.com / https://www.facebook.com/kirliancamera.official
Rating
Music: 9
Performance: 7
Light: 9
Sound: 9
Total: 8.5 / 10
All pictures by Andreas Klüppelberg
