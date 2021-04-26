CD Review: Kirlian Camera - The 8th President (single)

Latest Raffles
Search Event Tickets
Eventsuche
Newsletter
Event Calendar
Latest Events
|No events
Login
CD/DVD Reviews
Latest Previews
- Preview STRANDKORB OPEN AIRS 2021 - Dates for Mönchengladbach
- Preview SÓLSTAFIR & KATATONIA - Co-headlining European tour 2022
- Preview TUSKA FESTIVAL - Helsinki 2021
- Preview KONZERTFRÜHLING - Wuppertal 2021
- Preview SNOOP DOGG AND SPECIAL GUESTS - Germany spring 2022
- Preview PROPHECY FEST - Balve 2021
- Preview FURY IN THE SLAUGHTERHOUSE - Rosenheim (Strandkorb Open Air) 2021-07-23
- Preview STAM1NA - Helsinki 2021-05-31
- Preview BRINGS - Pétange 2021-03-14
- Preview LACRIMAS PROFUNDERE - Helsinki 2021-09-26
Latest Reviews & Interviews
- CD Review: Howling Giant - Alteration EP
- CD Review: Arched Fire - Remote Control
- CD Review: Witchbound - End of Paradise
- CD Review: Nad Sylvan - Spiritus Mundi
- CD Review: Axewitch - Out of the Ashes Into the Fire
- CD Review: Ancient Settlers - Autumnus
- Interview: Anne Clark - April 2021
- CD Review: Dynamation - Paranormal Isolation
- CD Review: Void Vator - Great Fear Rising
- CD Review: Counting The Killers - Hidden In The Open EP
- CD Review: Stygian Fair - Equilibrium
- CD Review: Underking - At Hell's Gate
- CD Review: Hidden Spirit, The - The Hidden Spirit
- CD Review: Loney Dear - A Lantern And A Bell
- CD Review: Grausame Töchter - Zyklus
- CD Review: Mobile Homes, The - Trigger
- CD Review: Tokyo Blade - Night Of The Blade (Re-Release)
- Interview: Chemical Sweet Kid - April 2021
- CD Review: 69 Cats, The - Seven Year Itch
- CD Review: Ghostbound - Extended Play For My Sweet Mary Thyme
Latest News
- GARY NUMAN - Presents new single “Now and forever” taken from the new album “Intruder”
- BUCKCHERRY - New album “Hellbound” in June, first single / video out now!
- HURRICANE FESTIVAL 2022 - First acts confirmed - bring it on!
- MIDWIFE - To release new album around July 16th on Flenser Records
- METAL BLADE RECORDS - Announces “Metal Massacre XV” compilation
- GARY MOORE - “How Blue Can You Get” out on April 30, 2021 via Provogue / Mascot Label Group
- BLACK SABBATH - Release Super Deluxe Edition of their sixth album “Sabotage”
- TWENTY ONE PILOTS - Back with new album “Scaled And Icy”
- CVLT OF THE SVN - Unleash “Hellbound” video from upcoming album
- KÆLAN MIKLA - Releases first single, “Sólstöður”, in advance of new album
- NICOLAS CAGE FIGHTER - Signs worldwide deal with Blacklight Media / Metal Blade Records
- AZIOLA CRY - ‘The Ironic Divide’ full-length from Chicago Instrumental Progressive Metal trio out now through Sensory Records and streaming in its entirety
- GARBAGE - Call for riot with their highly anticipated new album “No Gods No Masters” to be released on June 11, 2021
- AUTUMN BRIDE - Release album “Undying” on April 30, 2021 as CD and digital via Stamping Ground Rec./ Preiser Records
- ANNE CLARK - Announces new album ‘Synaesthesia - Anne Clark Classics Re-Worked’ to be released on May 28, 2021
- HAUJOBB - Release album catalogue digitally via Dependent
- ASTRAKHAN - Announce first single release and video from their upcoming album ‘A Slow Ride Towards Death’, out on April 23, 2021
- SINIESTRO - Release video for new single “One Last Bullet One Last Ride” / “Vortexx” album out on Black Lodge on May 14, 2021
- FADERHEAD – New Single “Better” feat. Chris Harms of LORD OF THE LOST
- MANNTRA - Mystical Balkan Metal-Folk outfit releases “Heathens” before unleashing new album
.
CD Review: Kirlian Camera - The 8th President (single)
- Details
- Written by Stephen Kennedy
-
Artist: Kirlian Camera
Title: The 8th President (single)
Genre: Dark Electronic
Release Date: 26th March 2021
Label: Dependent Records
Single Review
Those days of experimental sci-fi vignettes and dystopian future soundtracks seem comfortably packed away these days for KIRLIAN CAMERA, but when you’ve been producing quirky, spooky, left-field music for as long as they have, it’s no wonder they’ve found a new niche and made it entirely their own. Longevity is rarely the result of staying the same, certainly in the arts, and the evolution from electronic oddities to full blown pop darlings (albeit with a chilly, sinister and refreshingly timeless heart) seems to be complete.
So best release a new single that throws an icicle into the snow, which is exactly what’s been done here on the excellent new release ‘The 8th President’. This is seriously dark stuff. The pulsing, unsettling electronica has a way of creeping along like something relentless and inevitable and terrible, and the vocals - which as anyone familiar with the band, can soar and swoop and be euphoric at times - are drenched in dread and melancholia. There’s a softening towards the chorus, but that soon gives way to an even greater sense of menace, paranoia and barely contained fury. This is no single in the traditional sense but a taster for the forthcoming album - more of a warning, a statement of intent for a band now shifting clearly from its pop axis back to the shadows. It’s a superb piece of music, absolutely capturing the fear and loathing that has gripped almost every element of our modern world in this past year.
The two additional tracks here are always going to slink somewhat behind in the shadows, but they still ably demonstrate that gift for darkly uplifting adult pop that KIRLIAN CAMERA seems to create so effortlessly. Often woefully underrated, the creative and inventive edges of the band’s universe are frequently dismissed in favour of a quick glance at singer Elena Fossi, or a skim and scatter through the more obvious big-hitting songs. But the real beauty of KIRLIAN CAMERA rests deep in the assured and patient bones of a project that has always been a whole, an evolving and mutating vision of passion, pain, fear and longing, an electronic cataloguing of our times and of predictive futures that are nearly often realised.
Tracklist
01. The 8th President
02. Phoenix Aliena (Italian)
03. Golden Carousel
Line-up
Elena Alice Fossi
Angelo Bergamini
Website
https://www.facebook.com/kirliancamera.official / https://kirliancamera.bandcamp.com
Cover Picture
Rating
Music: 9
Sound: 9
Total: 9 / 10
Add comment