17th June 2025
The Hu - “Incarnation World Tour” 2025 - Support: Eihwar
In 2025, THE HU just continue to captivate audiences worldwide with their “Incarnation” headline world tour. The tour kicked off in early June and coincides with a series of shows where the Mongolian Rock sensation will support Nordic Folk band HEILUNG on their farewell tour. Altogether, THE HU are performing 10 shows in Germany and appear at some of Europe’s biggest heavy music festivals, including Hellfest and Graspop Metal Meeting. Last night, they stopped in Dortmund with support of Fantasy Folk by EIWAHR
Eihwar
EIHWAR, that’s Electro-Viking Chaos from the North. Blending Nordic traditions with raw electronic power, EIHWAR storms the stage with their wild brand of Neo-Viking music. Forget quiet rituals - this duo brings Trance beats, technoid force, and primal energy to every show. Picture ancient Norse vibes fused with the intensity of a Rave. Think “Viking Carpenter Brut.” Formed by Asrunn and Mark, EIHWAR exploded onto the scene in early 2023, going viral on YouTube and securing slots at major European festivals like Hellfest, Leyendas del Rock, and Wave Gotik Treffen. Their first headline tour was set for late 2024. Virtuosic yet chaotic, sacred yet savage - EIHWAR is here to awaken the ancient spirits… with a bass drop. EIHWAR is Asrunn (Vocals, Traditional Percussion) and Mark (Vocals, Drum Pad, Samples). https://eihwar.my.canva.site / https://www.facebook.com/eihwar.music
Music & Performance
EIHWAR from France kicked off the evening with a powerful set as the support act for THE HU at FZW Dortmund. The two musicians blended raw electronic beats with Norse mythology, traditional sounds, and boundless energy - a performance that felt more like a pagan techno ritual than a classic concert. For around 40 minutes, they had the crowd dancing, jumping, and singing along. One of the most emotional moments came in the middle of the set with an atmospheric ballad, during which EIHWAR let the audience sing the chorus alone. It was a touching scene, commented on by Asrunn with the words, “Beautiful you can sing… amazing.”
Between heavy-hitting tracks like ‘Yggdrasil’s Renewal’ and the explosive finale ‘Berserkr’, there was also room for humour. As the energy in the venue was reaching its peak, Asrunn joked: “I am too old for that shit” - a charming moment that drew the crowd even closer to the duo. At the end, the band sincerely thanked The Hu, the crew, and the Dortmund audience. EIHWAR delivered an impressive set that made one thing clear: the Nordic future of Electro-Folk is loud, wild and coming from France.
The Hu
The band recently released a cover of IRON MAIDEN’s classic ‘The Trooper’ in their unique “Hunnu Rock” style. The song and music video were launched to coincide with the start of their US tour supporting the Metal legends in October. “If they had amplification in ‘Game of Thrones,’ there would have been a band like this,” commented the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on November 8, 2024. “THE HU is described as Folk-Metal, but they sounded a lot more like MOTÖRHEAD or METALLICA while mixing in traditional string instruments - the morin khuur and tovshuur - with throat-singing growls and howls on top.”
THE HU have brought Mongolian music to the global forefront while creating their distinct musical style, “Hunnu Rock,” which blends traditional Mongolian instruments and throat singing with modern Rock. With over 830 million streams, 330 million video views, multiple sold-out headline tours, prestigious international awards, collaborations with some of the biggest names in Rock, and music compositions for video games like EA Games ‘Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order’, the band from Ulaanbaatar has cemented their status as a global powerhouse since their 2019 debut. https://www.thehuofficial.com / https://www.facebook.com/thehuofficial
Music & Performance
Last Tuesday, THE HU transformed the FZW Dortmund into a thunderous monument of sound, power, and cultural depth. The Mongolian Rock band, known for their unique “Hunnu Rock”, delivered a gripping show that masterfully combined traditional instruments, throat singing, and modern Metal. Even during the stage changeover, it became clear: this would be no ordinary evening. At the centre of the stage stood a towering inflatable Mongolian warrior, perched on a pedestal, watching over the scene and dominating the stage design with striking presence.
Following the epic tape intro ‘Balls Out’ and an atmospheric opening, the concert launched powerfully and without hesitation into ‘Upright Destined Mongol’. Songs like ‘Lost’, ‘The Same’, and the title track from their debut album ‘The Gereg’ followed, captivating the audience with pounding drums, deep throat singing, and haunting melodies. An emotional high point came with ‘The Song of Women’, which cast an almost mystical calm over the crowd, before high-energy anthems like ‘Triangle’ and ‘The Legend of Mother Swan’ reignited the room.
The audience celebrated each track with enthusiasm, especially during ‘Grey Hun’, ‘TATAR Warrior’, and the convincing IRON MAIDEN cover ‘The Trooper’, which took on a whole new dynamic in THE HU’s signature style. With ‘Black Thunder’, the infectious hit ‘Yuve Yuve Yu’, and the crowd favourite ‘Wolf Totem’, the set surged toward its explosive climax before the band briefly left the stage. They returned for an encore with ‘Not You’, once again showcasing their versatility and energy - a fitting finale to a monumental night.
Once again, THE HU proved that they are a true phenomenon not only musically but also visually and atmospherically. The concert was an impressive journey through Mongolian mythology, modern Rock energy, and a powerful stage production - with a warrior who stood watch over it all.
Setlist
01. Balls Out (Tape)
02. Intro
03. Upright Destined Mongol
04. Lost
05. The Same
06. The Gereg
07. The Song of Women
08. Triangle
09. The Legend of Mother Swan
10. Grey Hun
11. TATAR Warrior
12. The Trooper (Iron Maiden cover)
13. Black Thunder
14. Yuve Yuve Yu
15. Wolf Totem
---
16. Not You
All pictures by Daniela Vorndran (http://www.vorndranphotography.com / http://www.facebook.com/blackcatnet)