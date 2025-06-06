Live Review: J.B.O. - Berlin 2025

Astra Kulturhaus, Berlin, Germany15th May 2025Celebrating the 30th anniversary of their debut album ‘Explizite Lyrik’, German Comedy Metal pioneers J.B.O. turned the Astra Kulturhaus into a madhouse of laughter, nostalgia and pure joy. The pink legends brought a full-scale party to Berlin, and their fans - old and new - showed up in force. Supporting them that night was Punk-Metal powerhouse BRUNHILDE, who set the bar high with an intense and gripping warm-up show. Together, they delivered an evening that ranged from roaring humour to heartfelt anthems - a true spectacle.BRUNHILDE, hailing from Nuremberg, blend Punk attitude with Metal aggression and theatrical Hard Rock elements. Frontwoman Caro Loy dominated the stage with both charisma and vocal power, while guitarist Kurt Bauereiß fired off razor-sharp riffs with relentless precision. Their sound is raw, emotional and utterly unapologetic - and that’s exactly what they brought to Berlin.Opening with the punchy ‘Girl With 1000 Scars’, BRUNHILDE immediately captured the room. Their set moved from brutal energy to haunting moments - ‘When You Were Born (I Was Already Dead)’ was a highlight, as was their powerful cover of ‘The House of the Rising Sun’, which momentarily brought the crowd into a stunned silence. No gimmicks, no filler - just an unfiltered onslaught of sound and presence that left a lasting impression.This wasn’t your typical support act. BRUNHILDE came to conquer. The band delivered a tightly structured and passionate performance, complete with a ferocious drum solo and a well-curated setlist. Caro’s vocals cut through the mix effortlessly, and despite the band’s intensity, they left space for atmospheric moments that truly stood out. They didn’t just warm up the crowd - they lit the fuse.Setlist01. Girl With 1000 Scars02. I’m Crying03. Miss God04. When You Were Born (I Was Already Dead)05. Eye for an Eye and Tit for Tat06. Snafu07. Hell or High Water08. Drum Solo09. Friendly Fire10. Running Away11. Gossip Girl12. Souls Unchained13. The House of the Rising Sun (traditional cover)14. Tape Intro: Game of Thrones - Main TitleAnd then they came - the kings of nonsense, dressed in pink and armed with riffs and ridiculousness. As J.B.O. hit the stage, the energy in the room exploded. ‘Kuschelmetal’ kicked things off, and the entire Astra venue became one bouncing, laughing, singing mass. Performing their entire debut album ‘Explizite Lyrik’ live was more than a throwback - it was a declaration of comedic metal warfare. Each song was played with gleeful dedication, enhanced by colourful props, over-the-top visuals and the band’s signature tongue-in-cheek stage banter.When an oversized shopping bag was thrown into the crowd during ‘Ka Alde, ka G’schrei’, I laughed so hard I couldn’t even hold my camera steady anymore. And during ‘Der um das Klo tanzt’, when an actual giant toilet became the centrepiece of a bizarre metal-dance-theatre routine, it was hard to decide whether to sing, scream, laugh, or cry. The audience - a mix of die-hard fans, metal newbies and people clearly dragged along by curious friends - was all-in. Voices roared, fists pumped, beers flew, and even in the encore people were still going wild. It wasn’t just a gig. It was, quite literally, a fest.Setlist01. Kuschelmetal02. Schlaf Kindlein, schlaf / Bolle / Schlaf Kindlein, schlaf03. Walk With an Erection04. Eistee’s Mainzelcount05. Ejaculatio Praecox06. Mei Alde is im Playboy drin07. Skorpione: Vom Winde verdreht08. Frauen09. Ka Alde, ka G’schrei10. Gimme Doop Joanna11. Drum Solo12. Diggin’ the Nose (Hier bohrt der Boss noch selbst)13. Mir sta’dd’n etz die Feier14. Der um das Klo tanzt (Kuck mal, wer da kackt)15. Symphonie der Verstopfung16. Schlumpfozid im Stadtgebiet17. Odysee auf UKW18. Rache!19. Könige (2005 version)20. Ein guter Tag zum Sterben21. J.B.O.22. Verteidiger des Blödsinns23. Wir ham ‘ne Party---24. Metal Was My First Love25. Wacken ist nur einmal im Jahr26. Alles nur geklaut---27. Mach noch eins auf!28. Ein FestAll Pictures by Dagmar Urlbauer