15th May 2025
J.B.O. - “Explizite Lyrik” 2025 - Support: Brunhilde
Celebrating the 30th anniversary of their debut album ‘Explizite Lyrik’, German Comedy Metal pioneers J.B.O. turned the Astra Kulturhaus into a madhouse of laughter, nostalgia and pure joy. The pink legends brought a full-scale party to Berlin, and their fans - old and new - showed up in force. Supporting them that night was Punk-Metal powerhouse BRUNHILDE, who set the bar high with an intense and gripping warm-up show. Together, they delivered an evening that ranged from roaring humour to heartfelt anthems - a true spectacle.
Brunhilde
BRUNHILDE, hailing from Nuremberg, blend Punk attitude with Metal aggression and theatrical Hard Rock elements. Frontwoman Caro Loy dominated the stage with both charisma and vocal power, while guitarist Kurt Bauereiß fired off razor-sharp riffs with relentless precision. Their sound is raw, emotional and utterly unapologetic - and that’s exactly what they brought to Berlin.
Opening with the punchy ‘Girl With 1000 Scars’, BRUNHILDE immediately captured the room. Their set moved from brutal energy to haunting moments - ‘When You Were Born (I Was Already Dead)’ was a highlight, as was their powerful cover of ‘The House of the Rising Sun’, which momentarily brought the crowd into a stunned silence. No gimmicks, no filler - just an unfiltered onslaught of sound and presence that left a lasting impression.
This wasn’t your typical support act. BRUNHILDE came to conquer. The band delivered a tightly structured and passionate performance, complete with a ferocious drum solo and a well-curated setlist. Caro’s vocals cut through the mix effortlessly, and despite the band’s intensity, they left space for atmospheric moments that truly stood out. They didn’t just warm up the crowd - they lit the fuse.
Setlist
01. Girl With 1000 Scars
02. I’m Crying
03. Miss God
04. When You Were Born (I Was Already Dead)
05. Eye for an Eye and Tit for Tat
06. Snafu
07. Hell or High Water
08. Drum Solo
09. Friendly Fire
10. Running Away
11. Gossip Girl
12. Souls Unchained
13. The House of the Rising Sun (traditional cover)
14. Tape Intro: Game of Thrones - Main Title
J.B.O.
And then they came - the kings of nonsense, dressed in pink and armed with riffs and ridiculousness. As J.B.O. hit the stage, the energy in the room exploded. ‘Kuschelmetal’ kicked things off, and the entire Astra venue became one bouncing, laughing, singing mass. Performing their entire debut album ‘Explizite Lyrik’ live was more than a throwback - it was a declaration of comedic metal warfare. Each song was played with gleeful dedication, enhanced by colourful props, over-the-top visuals and the band’s signature tongue-in-cheek stage banter.
When an oversized shopping bag was thrown into the crowd during ‘Ka Alde, ka G’schrei’, I laughed so hard I couldn’t even hold my camera steady anymore. And during ‘Der um das Klo tanzt’, when an actual giant toilet became the centrepiece of a bizarre metal-dance-theatre routine, it was hard to decide whether to sing, scream, laugh, or cry. The audience - a mix of die-hard fans, metal newbies and people clearly dragged along by curious friends - was all-in. Voices roared, fists pumped, beers flew, and even in the encore people were still going wild. It wasn’t just a gig. It was, quite literally, a fest.
Setlist
01. Kuschelmetal
02. Schlaf Kindlein, schlaf / Bolle / Schlaf Kindlein, schlaf
03. Walk With an Erection
04. Eistee’s Mainzelcount
05. Ejaculatio Praecox
06. Mei Alde is im Playboy drin
07. Skorpione: Vom Winde verdreht
08. Frauen
09. Ka Alde, ka G’schrei
10. Gimme Doop Joanna
11. Drum Solo
12. Diggin’ the Nose (Hier bohrt der Boss noch selbst)
13. Mir sta’dd’n etz die Feier
14. Der um das Klo tanzt (Kuck mal, wer da kackt)
15. Symphonie der Verstopfung
16. Schlumpfozid im Stadtgebiet
17. Odysee auf UKW
18. Rache!
19. Könige (2005 version)
20. Ein guter Tag zum Sterben
21. J.B.O.
22. Verteidiger des Blödsinns
23. Wir ham ‘ne Party
---
24. Metal Was My First Love
25. Wacken ist nur einmal im Jahr
26. Alles nur geklaut
---
27. Mach noch eins auf!
28. Ein Fest
All Pictures by Dagmar Urlbauer