24th May 2025
Hurts - “15 Years of Happiness” - Support: Roe Byrne
The Tempodrom in Berlin became a cathedral of nostalgia and emotion on May 24, 2025, as HURTS celebrated 15 years since their breakthrough debut with a special anniversary tour. Marking a return to the roots of their career, the British Synth-Pop duo brought ‘Happiness’ to life on stage, playing the iconic album in full for the first time in years - and much more.
Before the concert began, I wandered through the growing crowd outside the venue, observing with curiosity the diversity of fans. Many wore classic HURTS T-shirts, of course, but I also spotted tributes to DEPECHE MODE and even a few devoted HIM (VV) followers. It was a beautiful reminder that HURTS has always had a unique ability to unite people across musical genres - blending melancholic Pop, New Wave, and dark romanticism in a way that resonates with a wide audience.
Roe Byrne
ROE BYRNE is a rising Irish singer-songwriter from Dublin, known for his heartfelt blend of Pop and Indie influences. He began his musical journey busking on Grafton Street, where his emotive performances quickly garnered attention. A pivotal moment in his career came when a video of his street performance was shared by Dermot Kennedy on Instagram, propelling Roe into the spotlight. Drawing inspiration from artists like DERMOT KENNEDY, HOZIER, and NOVO AMOR, Roe has crafted a unique sound characterized by soulful vocals and introspective lyrics. His notable singles include ‘Set Me On Fire’ and ‘Kids On The Run,’ which showcase his ability to convey deep emotion through music. [hendicottwriting.com]
Roe’s collaboration with TWOCOLORS on the track ‘Stereo’ achieved significant success, amassing over 13 million streams on Spotify and gaining widespread radio play. He has also been recognized by DERMOT KENNEDY as “the next big thing in Irish music,” highlighting his growing prominence in the industry. https://www.universal-music.de/roe-byrne /
https://www.facebook.com/roebyrnemusic/
Music & Performance
At the HURTS concert on May 24, 2025, at Berlin’s Tempodrom, Irish singer-songwriter ROE BYRNE took the stage as the opening act. His performance was warmly received - a heartfelt set of melodic songs delivered with sincerity and impressive vocal control. Though his musical style leans more into acoustic and Indie-Pop territory than HURTS’ cinematic Synth-Pop, his talent, charm, and emotional delivery quickly won over the audience.
Byrne performed several of his most beloved tracks, including ‘Stereo’, ‘Set Me On Fire’, and ‘Closer’ - songs that have earned him a growing fanbase and millions of streams online. Each track was performed with heartfelt intimacy, setting an emotional tone that harmonized surprisingly well with the evening’s main act. However, one detail stood out - and not in a good way. Strangely, his name never appeared on the screen during the performance. In 2025, in an age of digital displays and seamless stage production, this seemed like a surprising oversight.
Responding to confused audience members, Roe had to spell out his name multiple times from the stage at fans’ request. While this wasn’t a major issue, it did feel like something that could’ve been easily avoided in a world where information is usually just one click (or screen) away. Nonetheless, ROE BYRNE left a lasting impression. A sincere and gifted performer, he proved himself more than worthy of sharing the stage with HURTS, setting a moving and memorable tone for the night.
Hurts
HURTS is a British Synth-Pop duo from Manchester, formed by Theo Hutchcraft and Adam Anderson. They burst onto the international scene in 2009, quickly capturing the public’s attention with their unique blend of melancholy, elegance, and cinematic soundscapes. Their debut album, ‘Happiness’ (2010), was a critical and commercial success, featuring the chart-topping singles ‘Wonderful Life’ and ‘Stay’ - both of which became multi-platinum hits across Europe. Since then, HURTS have released four more studio albums: ‘Exile’ (2013), ‘Surrender’ (2015), ‘Desire’ (2017), and ‘Faith’ (2020). Each release has refined and expanded their signature sound - a modern take on 80s-inspired Synth Pop infused with emotional depth, dramatic visuals, and a dark romantic edge.
In 2025, HURTS are celebrating the 15th anniversary of ‘Happiness’ with a special European tour, performing the iconic debut album live in its entirety. More than just a nostalgic gesture, this tour is a tribute to the record that defined a generation of fans. With stunning visuals, orchestral arrangements, and a powerful stage presence, HURTS continue to prove why their music still resonates deeply after a decade and a half. www.informationhurts.com / https://www.facebook.com/hurts
Music & Performance
This was my first time photographing a concert inside the Tempodrom, and the venue’s sleek yet intimate atmosphere added a fresh dimension to the experience. The last time I had the chance to capture HURTS live was years ago - perhaps in 2016 or 2017 - during a music festival at the Olimpiyskiy Stadium in Kyiv. That performance, though unforgettable, was accompanied by one of the heaviest rainfalls I’ve ever worked through as a photographer. By contrast, this evening in Berlin provided perfect, comfortable conditions – an ideal setting to document such a meaningful event.
Still, the night was not without its bittersweet moments. Due to ongoing mental health struggles, Adam Anderson was unable to join the tour - something fans had learned in advance. In a touching show of support, they raised white papers reading “We love you Adam” early in the set - a quiet yet powerful act of collective compassion that clearly moved frontman Theo Hutchcraft, who performed the full show supported by a skilled group of session musicians and an elegant live orchestra.
Despite the absence of his long-time bandmate, Theo owned the stage with magnetic presence, delivering each track with passion, poise, and a voice that has only grown more expressive with time. The first half of the show focused entirely on the ‘Happiness’ album (2010), treating fans to a rare live rendition of each track in order. From the brooding opener ‘Silver Lining’ to the anthemic ‘Wonderful Life’ and emotional ballads like ‘Stay’ and ‘Illuminated,’ the atmosphere was one of collective reverence. ‘Affair’, performed with Theo on guitar, offered an intimate, raw moment that resonated deeply.
But it was the second part of the show - following the instrumental ‘Mother Nature’ - that brought the crowd to life in a different way. A carefully curated selection of HURTS’ greatest hits from across their discography created a dynamic contrast and emotional climax. ‘Miracle’ opened the encore with a dramatic buildup, blending into ‘Some Kind of Heaven’ and ‘Rolling Stone’ (featuring an outro from ‘The Road’). Each track seemed to tap into a different era of the band’s evolution: ‘Somebody to Die For’ from Exile (2013), ‘Voices’ from Faith (2020), and ‘Ready to Go’ from Desire (2017), reminding everyone just how rich the Hurts catalogue has become.
The performance closed with a soaring rendition of ‘Wings’, a fitting finale to a night filled with both celebration and emotion. Theo’s voice soared above the crowd, the orchestra swelled, and the Tempodrom lit up with a quiet, collective awe.
Setlist
01. Silver Lining
02. Wonderful Life
03. Blood, Tears & Gold
04. Sunday
05. Stay
06. Illuminated
07. Affair (Theo on guitar)
08. Evelyn
09. Better Than Love
10. Devotion
11. Mother Nature (Instrumental)
12. Unspoken
13. The Water
14. Verona
---
15. Miracle (With Redemption intro)
16. Some Kind of Heaven
17. Rolling Stone (With The Road outro)
18. Somebody to Die For
19. Voices
20. Ready to Go
21. Nothing Will Be Bigger Than Us
22. Under Control (Calvin Harris cover)
23. Wings
All Pictures by Iryna Kalenska