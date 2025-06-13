CD Review: Volbeat - God of Angel Trust

Artist: VolbeatTitle: God of Angel TrustGenre: Heavy MetalRelease Date: 6th June 2025Label: Napalm RecordsThe Danish Rock band VOLBEAT was formed in 2001. Their debut album ‘The Strength / The Sound / The Songs’ was released in 2005. With the singer’s unique voice, and the musical sound that is situated somewhere between Rock and Metal with a strong rockabilly influence, VOLBEAT gradually received international attention. Supporting bands such as METALLICA, NIGHTWISH, MÖTORHEAD, MEGADEATH and SLIPKNOT, VOLBEAT managed to grow quite a fanbase. Throughout those years, I am sure, everyone has heard of VOLBEAT here or there. Regardless of whether you like them or not. Now, the band has released their ninth full length studio album. ‘God of Angel Trust’ is the name of this gem. It comes with ten songs, lasting for forty-four minutes.‘Devils are Awake’ grants the album a strong and intense opening. The gradual rise in intensity, smoothly guides you deeper into the spheres of VOLBEAT. ‘By a Monster’s Hand’ continues with rhythmic and catchy arrangements, which will get you nodding or tapping along to at the very least. ‘Acid Rain’ is an easy-going song with catchy rhythms. It is yet another song, that is pulling you along instantly and has potential to get stuck in your head. ‘Demonic Depression’ comes with fast verses, and a catchy chorus that might even get stuck in your head.‘In the Barn of the Goat Giving Birth to Satan’s Spawn in a Dying World of Doom’ has the longest title on the album, that sounds like doom and gloom. But behind that long and scary sounding title hides a fairly smooth sounding song with a strong Rockabilly influence. ‘Time Will Heal’, on the contrary, has a refreshingly short title and brings along smooth and hopeful arrangements. ‘Better Be Fueled than Tamed’ begins with a strong opening, before it gradually grows more and more quiet. ‘At the End of the Sirens’ comes back strong. The energetic and powerful arrangements will boost you again.‘Lonely Fields’ is a more melancholic song, compared to the previous song. With melodies that will get you swaying along and lyrics you will be able to relate to for sure, this song will dig deep underneath your skin, while the chorus will be stuck in your head for a long time. For one last time on this album, VOLBEAT is picking up the pace again: ‘Enlighten the Disorder (By a Monster’s Hand Part 2)’ comes at you strong and intense and adds an energetic closing to this brilliant album.‘God of Angel Trust’ is a divers and brilliant album with the trademark sound of VOLBEAT. Ten songs will grab you and pull you along. There is no song on this album that will go by without catching your attention or digging underneath your skin, and most of the songs will even stick to you for long after the album has ended. VOLBEAT has created an album filled with timeless songs, yet again. Let ‘God of Angel Trust’ energize and move you. Enjoy this brand-new music of VOLBEAT and don’t miss them on tour with BUSH later this year.01. Devils are Awake02. By a Monster’s Hand03. Acid Rain04. Demonic Depression05. In the Barn of the Goat Giving Birth to Satan’s Spawn in a Dying World of Doom06. Time Will Heal07. Better Be Fueled than Tamed08. At the End of the Sirens09. Lonely Fields10. Enlighten the Disorder (By a Monster’s Hand Part 2)Michael Poulsen – lead vocals, rhythm guitarJon Larsen – drumsKaspar Boye Larsen – bass, backing vocalsMusic: 10Sound: 10Total: 10 / 10