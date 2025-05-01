Gallery: J.B.O. - Esch sur Alzette 2025

Rockhal, Esch sur Alzette, Luxembourg26th April 2025J.B.O. occupy a unique position in the German music scene and are the inventors of Comedy Metal. Their unusual blend of Hard Rock music and wacky humour, dressed in bright pink, has long since achieved cult status. Their albums regularly land in the top 5 of the German charts. They have already sold more than 2.5 million copies. Their debut sold over 400,000 copies.The band has always been a crowd puller and entertainment magnet at the big summer festivals, with a huge repertoire of all the well-known sing-along hits and a spectacular live show. Like no other band, they inspire listeners of all genres. On Saturday, the Germans once again proved that they can wow a crowd with their witty personality. The Rockhal was into it from the start and cheered as much as they could. But not without reason. The guys from J.B.O. had something to celebrate. Their 1995 album ‘Komplett Expliziete Lyrik’ took centre stage on this Saturday night and brought back memories for many.Setlist01. Kuschelmetal02. Schlaf Kindlein, Schlaf Part03. Walking with an Erection04. Eistees Mainzelcount05. Ejaculatio Praecox06. Mei‘ Alde is‘ im Plabyboy drin07. Skorpione: Vom Winde verweht08. Frauen09. Ka Alde, Ka G’schrei!10. Gimme Doop, Joanna11. Diggin‘ the Nose12. Mir sta’dd’n etz die Feier13. Der um das Klo tanzt14. Symphonie der Verstopfung15. Schlumpfozid im Stadtgebiet16. Odysee auf UKW17. Rache!18. Könige19. Ein guter Tag zum Sterben20. J. B. O.21. Verteider des Blödsinns22. Wir ham ’ne Party---23. Metal was my first love24. Wacken ist nur einmal im Jahr25. Alles nur geklaut---26. Mach noch eins auf!27. Ein FestAll Pictures by Elena Arens