26th April 2025
J.B.O. - “Komplett Explizite Lyrik Live 2025”
J.B.O. occupy a unique position in the German music scene and are the inventors of Comedy Metal. Their unusual blend of Hard Rock music and wacky humour, dressed in bright pink, has long since achieved cult status. Their albums regularly land in the top 5 of the German charts. They have already sold more than 2.5 million copies. Their debut sold over 400,000 copies.
The band has always been a crowd puller and entertainment magnet at the big summer festivals, with a huge repertoire of all the well-known sing-along hits and a spectacular live show. Like no other band, they inspire listeners of all genres. On Saturday, the Germans once again proved that they can wow a crowd with their witty personality. The Rockhal was into it from the start and cheered as much as they could. But not without reason. The guys from J.B.O. had something to celebrate. Their 1995 album ‘Komplett Expliziete Lyrik’ took centre stage on this Saturday night and brought back memories for many.
Setlist
01. Kuschelmetal
02. Schlaf Kindlein, Schlaf Part
03. Walking with an Erection
04. Eistees Mainzelcount
05. Ejaculatio Praecox
06. Mei‘ Alde is‘ im Plabyboy drin
07. Skorpione: Vom Winde verweht
08. Frauen
09. Ka Alde, Ka G’schrei!
10. Gimme Doop, Joanna
11. Diggin‘ the Nose
12. Mir sta’dd’n etz die Feier
13. Der um das Klo tanzt
14. Symphonie der Verstopfung
15. Schlumpfozid im Stadtgebiet
16. Odysee auf UKW
17. Rache!
18. Könige
19. Ein guter Tag zum Sterben
20. J. B. O.
21. Verteider des Blödsinns
22. Wir ham ’ne Party
---
23. Metal was my first love
24. Wacken ist nur einmal im Jahr
25. Alles nur geklaut
---
26. Mach noch eins auf!
27. Ein Fest
All Pictures by Elena Arens